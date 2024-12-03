How to watch 'Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story' online from anywhere

"Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story" is a three-part docuseries that explores the late ’90s bro culture phenomenon – rapidly embraced by the mainstream media – that made Joe Francis millions but then collapsed under the weight of opposition to both its modus operandi and then its central philosophy.

"Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story" airs exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. — and you can watch it from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

'Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story' – Streaming details ► Date and time: "Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story" drops on Tuesday, December 3.

• U.S. — Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free

If you were around in the late ’90s, "Girls Gone Wild" was difficult to avoid. An tawdry spin on reality TV, the enterprise was based on convincing girls (some subsequently revealed to be underage) to flash their breasts for a video camera before the compilation footage was then sold on DVD and VHS.

Estimated to be worth $100 million at one point – Brad Pitt and Justin Timberlake wore GGW trucker hats, Madonna recorded a single called "Girl Gone Wild" – accusations about illegal sexual activity on the GGW tour bus, complaints that consent had not been given to film and the underage issue brought the whole thing down.

The docuseries includes interviews with former employees and women who said they were coerced or exploited in the Girls Gone Wild productions.

In 2008 Francis pleaded no contest to charges of child abuse and prostitution. Five years later, he was convicted of battery, assault, intimidation of a witness, and false imprisonment.

Read our guide below for how to watch "Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story" online and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 'Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story' from anywhere

Just because Peacock isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch "Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story" if you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Watch 'Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., "Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story" drops on Tuesday, December 3 exclusively on Peacock.

Traveling abroad? Americans can still catch the show by using a VPN to watch via their domestic streaming platform.

Peacock is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library, including every episode of The Office. Subscribers can also watch live NFL and EPL action, and episodes of current NBC series.

Can you watch 'Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story' in Canada?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unforunately, there is no release date for "Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story" in Canada right now.

However, Americans in the great white North for work or on vacation can still catch the show by using a VPN to watch via Peacock from anywhere in the world.

Can you watch 'Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story' in Australia?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

No Australian broadcasters have picked up the rights to "Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story" as yet.

So if you're from the U.S. but you're away from home in Australia, use a VPN to access your usual streaming service.

Can you watch 'Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story' in the U.K.?

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

There's no viewing option for the 'Girls Gone Wild: The Untold Story' in the UK, but if you're an American currently across the pond you can still catch the show by using a VPN.

