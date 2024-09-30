New on Peacock in October 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch
Every new Peacock show and movie you won't want to miss this month
October is nearly here, so it's time to look at what's new on Peacock. The spooky season has officially started and with it is a slew of movies and shows to watch.
In fact, Peacock may give you the most quality content for the least money. Thanks to a slate of movies and shows from NBC, Universal, Bravo and more, there's a ton that arrives on Peacock every month. That doesn't even include the original shows and movies. That's why Peacock is our choice for the best streaming service for value.
This month, there are a few headliners that are must-watch movies and shows. First up though, is a must-watch live event. On Oct. 1, Peacock's NBC News Now live channel will simulcast the U.S. Vice Presidential debate between J.D. Vance and Tim Walz. After that, you'll want to check out "Teacup," a new Peacock original horror show debuting on Oct. 10. And don't forget to watch "Despicable Me 4" when it arrives on Peacock at the end of the month.
Here's everything New on Peacock in October 2024, including movies, shows, sports, live events, exclusives and more.
New on Peacock in October 2024: Top picks
'Vice Presidential Debate: Vance vs Walz'
The U.S. Presidential general election is just over a month away and there's very little separating the two major candidates in the polls. Current U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris seemed to have gained an advantage from the last Presidential debate, but former President Donald Trump has clawed back some of those gains.
This month though, we get a good look at the two men most likely to replace Harris as Vice President. Republican Party nominee and current junior senator from Ohio J.D. Vance will go head-to-head with Democratic Party nominee and current Minnesota governor Tim Walz. Whichever man comes out on top could tip the race in favor of their running mate.
Watch live Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox.
Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve!
'Teacup' series premiere
From executive producers James Wan ("Saw," "Insidious," "The Conjuring) and Ian McCulloch ("Yellowstone") comes "Teacup," a new original horror show from Peacock. From the first trailer, this show is unsettling, with the soundtrack switching between a creepy chorus of voices and "Think About Your Troubles," a song from the children's animated film "The Point." It's especially unsettling for those of us who immediately recognize the song as coming from the kids' movie, but also intriguing at the same time.
"Teacup" stars Yvonne Strahovski and is based on the novel "Stinger" by Robert R. McCammon. In this eight-episode season, a group of otherwise disparate people in rural Georgia will have to band together when a mysterious threat arrives, seemingly keeping them within the confines of their farmland. The first two episodes premiere on Oct. 10 and arrive in two-episode batches every subsequent Thursday.
Premieres Oct. 10 on Peacock
'Despicable Me 4'
The Gru crew is back! In this installment of the "Despicable Me" franchise (or is it the "Minions" universe?), Gru (Steve Carrell) is out of the crime game and is living life as a secret agent. But things go awry for Gru and the game when a school rival from his past (Will Ferrell) escapes prison and seeks revenge.
Gru must relocate his family to a safe house to avoid the sinister Maxime Le Mal, but that's not the only thing he has to contend with. The whole family now has to adjust to a new life. That's hard enough normal, but almost impossible when the neighbor Poppy Prescott (Joey King) tries to follow in Gru's villainous footsteps while some of the Minions try to become superheroes.
Stream it starting Oct. 31 on Peacock
Peacock originals and exclusives in October 2024
October 1: The Mouse Trap (Peacock Exclusive)
October 1: Vice Presidential Debate: Vance vs. Walz (Live on Peacock via the NBC News NOW channel from 8-11 p.m. ET)
October 3: Reggaeton: The Sound that Conquered the World (Peacock Original)
October 4: Blackwater Lane (Peacock Exclusive)
October 4: Dìdi (Peacock Exclusive)
October 6: Queens Court, Season 2 (Peacock Original)
October 10: Teacup, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
October 10: Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 - Finale (Peacock Original)
October 15: Anatomy of Lies (Peacock Original)
October 18: Hysteria!, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
October 31: Despicable Me 4 (Peacock Exclusive)
Everything new on Peacock in October 2024
New Episodes Weekly
- The Anonymous, Season 1 (USA)
- The Ark, Season 2 (SYFY)
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 5 (Bravo)
- Brilliant Minds, Season 1 (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 10
- Chicago PD, Season 12
- Chicago Fire, Season 13
- Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)
- El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
- Found, Season 2 (NBC)
- Happy’s Place, Season 1 (NBC)
- House of Villains, Season 2 (E!)
- The Irrational, Season 2 (NBC)
- La Familia, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- La Isla: Desafío Extremo, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)
- Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 (NBC)
- Los 50, Season 2 (Telemundo)
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)++
- Open House NYC, Season 16 (LXTV)
- The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 15 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)
- Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
- Scare Tactics, Season 1 (USA)
- Sed De Venganza, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Snapped, Season 34 (Oxygen)
- The Voice, Season 26 (NBC)
OCTOBER 1
- 1408
- Abduction (2011)
- After All These Years
- Alpha & Omega
- Arachnophobia
- Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted By Murder
- Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder
- The Big Short
- The Blob (1988)
- Campfire Kiss
- Casper (‘95)
- Casper, A Spirited Beginning
- Casper’s Haunted Christmas
- Casper’s Scare School (‘06)
- Christine (1983)
- Christmas at Dollywood
- Chronicle Mysteries: The Deep End
- The Craft
- The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango
- The Darjeeling Limited
- Death Becomes Her
- The Devil’s Rejects
- Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark
- Down In The Valley
- Drag Me to Hell
- Engaging Father Christmas
- Fantastic Mr. Fox
- A Feeling of Home
- The Final Girls*
- Flushed Away
- The Fly (1986)
- Freaks of Nature
- Fright Night
- Get a Job
- Girlfriendship
- Good Morning Christmas!
- The Grand Budapest Hotel
- Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone
- Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets
- Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban
- Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire
- Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix
- Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince
- Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1
- Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2
- Hell Fest
- The Hitcher
- Holiday Date
- Home (‘15)
- How to Train Your Dragon 2
- I Know What You Did Last Summer
- I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
- I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer
- I’m Not There
- Isle of Dogs
- It Follows
- Jennifer’s Body
- Karen Kingsbury’s a Time to Dance
- Land of the Lost
- Last Night in Soho
- Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
- Leprechaun Origins
- Leprechaun III*
- Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space*
- Leprechaun V: In The Hood*
- Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood*
- The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou
- Making Waves
- Malignant
- Masters of the Universe
- Meatballs
- The Mouse Trap
- My Soul to Take
- New In Town
- Office Space
- One Perfect Wedding
- Open By Christmas
- The Open Road
- Patient Zero
- Point Break
- The Possession of Hannah Grace
- Pride + Prejudice + Zombies
- The Purge
- The Purge: Anarchy
- The Purge: Election Year
- Rob Zombie’s Halloween
- Rob Zombie’s Halloween II
- The Royal Tenenbaums
- Scared Shrekless
- Shutter Island
- Silent Hill
- Spy Next Door
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
- Vacancy (2007)
- The Vatican Tapes
- Vice
- W.
- Wendy Williams: What A Mess!
- What Lies Beneath
- Where The Scary Things Are
- White Noise
- Winter Castle
- Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey 2
OCTOBER 2
- The Real Housewives of New York City season 3 premiere
OCTOBER 3
- Reggaeton: The Sound that Conquered the World - 4 Episodes
OCTOBER 4
- Blackwater Lane
- Didi
- Found season 2 premiere
- Honeymoon
- I Saw The Devil
- Law & Order season 24 (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU season 26 (NBC)
- Traces of Doubt: The Forensics of Dr. Henry Lee
OCTOBER 5
- A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery
- Saturday Night Live season 50 (NBC)
OCTOBER 6
- Autumn at Apple Hill
- Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer season 7 (NBC)
- Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward season 3 (NBC)
- Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild season 2 (NBC)
- Queens Court, Season 2 - 10 Episodes
- Wild Child season 5 (NBC)
OCTOBER 7
- The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 premiere (Bravo)
OCTOBER 8
- Below Deck: Sailing Yacht season 5 premiere (Bravo)
- Fall
- Snapped: Behind Bars season 2 - 6 Episodes (Oxygen)
OCTOBER 9
- The Ark season 2 finale (SYFY)
- The Irrational season 2 premiere (NBC)
OCTOBER 10
- Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist season 1 finale
- Teacup season 1 premiere - 2 episodes
OCTOBER 11
- A Nanny To Die For
- Asteroid City
- Ragnarok
- Scare Tactics season 1 premiere (USA)
OCTOBER 12
- Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit
- Saturday Night Live season 50 (NBC)
OCTOBER 13
- Haunted Wedding
OCTOBER 15
- Anatomy of Lies season 1 - 3 episodes
OCTOBER 16
- Furious 7
- House of Villains season 2 premiere (E!)
- Los 50 season 2 premiere (Telemundo)
- Sed De Venganza season 1 premiere (Telemundo)
OCTOBER 17
- Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday
- The Angel Tree
- A Bride For Christmas
- Christmas at Cartwright’s
- Christmas at Graceland
- Christmas at Holly Lodge
- A Christmas Carousel
- Christmas Cookies
- Christmas Festival of Ice
- The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls
- The Christmas House
- Christmas In Evergreen
- Christmas In Homestead
- Christmas In Love
- Christmas In Rome
- Christmas In The Air
- Christmas In Vienna
- Christmas Incorporated
- Christmas Land
- A Christmas Miracle
- Christmas Scavenger Hunt
- A Cookie Cutter Christmas
- Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through The Snow
- Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle
- A Dickens Of A Holiday!
- Finding Father Christmas
- Finding Santa
- A Holiday Spectacular
- I’ll Be Home For Christmas
- Jingle Bell Bride
- Last Vermont Christmas
- Love You Like Christmas
- Magic Stocking
- Magical Christmas Ornaments
- Marry Me At Christmas
- Marrying Father Christmas
- Memories of Christmas
- My Christmas Love
- The National Tree
- Once Upon A Holiday
- Road To Christmas
- Rocky Mountain Christmas
- Santa Suit, The
- Sharing Christmas
- Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday
- Sister Swap: Christmas In The City
- A Song For Christmas
- Teacup season 1 - 2 episodes
- Tis The Season For Love
- The Town Christmas Forgot
- The Wishing Tree
OCTOBER 18
- Every Body
- Hysteria! season 1- 8 episodes
- Rejoice and Shout
OCTOBER 19
- Happy’s Place season 1 premiere (NBC)
- Lopez vs. Lopez season 3 premiere (NBC)
- Saturday Night Live season 50 (NBC)
OCTOBER 22
- Bad River
- Family Secrets: The Disappearance of Alissa Turney - Extended Version (Oxygen)
OCTOBER 23
- Compliance
- Flawless
- La Familia season 1 premiere (Telemundo)
- Shoplifters
- Tyrel
- The Wiggles – Racing to the Rainbow
- The Wiggles – Wiggly Safari
OCTOBER 24
- Teacup season 1 - 2 episodes
OCTOBER 25
- The Hero of Color City
OCTOBER 28
- The Anonymous season 1 finale (USA)
OCTOBER 28
- Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles, Premiere - All Episodes, 2 Episodes (Oxygen)
October 31
- A Brilliant Young Mind
- Despicable Me 4
- Teacup season 1 finale - 2 Episodes
Live sports and events
New Episodes Weekly:
Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday, Thursday and Friday)
The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Monday through Friday)
PFT Live (Monday through Friday)
The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)
FNIA Podcast (Wednesday)
Benny vs. The Penny (Friday)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry (Sunday)
October 3-4: IMSA – Ford Mustang Challenge - Indianapolis
October 4: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
October 4: Notre Dame Hockey vs. USNTDP
October 5-6: Premier League Matchweek 7
October 5: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 6
October 5: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Atlas
October 5: WWE Bad Blood
October 5-6: Breeders Cup Challenge Series
October 6: NFL Sunday Night Football - Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
October 6: NFL Sunday Night Football - Peacock Sunday Night Football Final
October 6: Paris-Tours
October 6: USL Super League - Lexington SC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
October 6: USL Super League - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Brooklyn FC
October 6: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
October 10-12: IMSA – Motul Petit Le Mans
October 11: USL Super League - Brooklyn FC vs. DC Power FC
October 11-13: World Aquatics High Diving World Cup - Brazil
October 12: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 7
October 12: Notre Dame Football – Stanford vs. Notre Dame
October 12: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC
October 12: U.S. Men’s Soccer (In Spanish) - USA vs. Panamá
October 13: NFL Sunday Night Football - Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants
October 13: NFL Sunday Night Football - Peacock Sunday Night Football Final
October 13: World Surf League Season Recap – Tahiti to Trestles
October 13: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Lexington SC
October 16: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
October 18-19: Notre Dame Hockey – Alaska vs. Notre Dame
October 18-19: IMSA – COTA
October 18-20: World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Finals – Shanghai
October 18-20: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 - Skate America
October 19: Boxxer - Adam Azim v Ohara Davies
October 19: Premier League Matchweek 8
October 19: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 8
October 19: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Nebraska vs. Ohio State
October 19: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Brooklyn FC
October 19: USL Super League - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Lexington SC
October 20: NFL Sunday Night Football - New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
October 20: NFL Sunday Night Football - Peacock Sunday Night Football Final
October 22: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Necaxa
October 23: Big East Men & Women’s Media Day
October 24: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. Iceland
October 24-26: World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Finals
October 25: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
October 25-26: Notre Dame Hockey – Long Island vs. Notre Dame
October 25-27: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 - Skate Canada
October 26-27: Premier League Matchweek 9
October 26: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 9
October 26: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Wisconsin vs. Purdue
October 26: USL Super League - Brooklyn FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC
October 26-27: World Cup Short Track - Montreal #1
October 27: NXT Halloween Havoc
October 27: NFL Sunday Night Football - Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers
October 27: NFL Sunday Night Football - Peacock Sunday Night Football Final
October 27: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Lexington SC
October 27: U.S. Women’ Soccer - USA vs. Iceland
October 27: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
October 27: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. Argentina
October 31-September 2: World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Finals
News programming and talk shows
Live Events
U.S. Vice Presidential Debate (Live on NBC News NOW from 8-11 p.m. ET)
Same-Day:
Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)
Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)
Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)
Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)
TODAY (Monday through Friday)
Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)
Ayman (Sunday and Monday)
The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)
Dateline (Saturday)
Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)
Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)
NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)
The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)
Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)
Cardigan Classic
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)
The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 11 (Tuesday through Saturday)
Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)
Non-Linear/Digital Only
Morning Mika (Thursday)
Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Correspondent’s Choice (September 28-October 1)
Velshi Banned Book Club (Thursday, October 3, October 17, and October 31)
Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Evil Unmasked (October 26-October 31)
Malcolm McMillan is a senior writer for Tom's Guide, covering all the latest in streaming TV shows and movies. That means news, analysis, recommendations, reviews and more for just about anything you can watch, including sports! If it can be seen on a screen, he can write about it. Previously, Malcolm had been a staff writer for Tom's Guide for over a year, with a focus on artificial intelligence (AI), A/V tech and VR headsets.
Before writing for Tom's Guide, Malcolm worked as a fantasy football analyst writing for several sites and also had a brief stint working for Microsoft selling laptops, Xbox products and even the ill-fated Windows phone. He is passionate about video games and sports, though both cause him to yell at the TV frequently. He proudly sports many tattoos, including an Arsenal tattoo, in honor of the team that causes him to yell at the TV the most.