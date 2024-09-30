New on Peacock in October 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

October is nearly here, so it's time to look at what's new on Peacock. The spooky season has officially started and with it is a slew of movies and shows to watch.

In fact, Peacock may give you the most quality content for the least money. Thanks to a slate of movies and shows from NBC, Universal, Bravo and more, there's a ton that arrives on Peacock every month. That doesn't even include the original shows and movies. That's why Peacock is our choice for the best streaming service for value.

This month, there are a few headliners that are must-watch movies and shows. First up though, is a must-watch live event. On Oct. 1, Peacock's NBC News Now live channel will simulcast the U.S. Vice Presidential debate between J.D. Vance and Tim Walz. After that, you'll want to check out "Teacup," a new Peacock original horror show debuting on Oct. 10. And don't forget to watch "Despicable Me 4" when it arrives on Peacock at the end of the month.

Here's everything New on Peacock in October 2024, including movies, shows, sports, live events, exclusives and more.

New on Peacock in October 2024: Top picks

'Vice Presidential Debate: Vance vs Walz'

The U.S. Presidential general election is just over a month away and there's very little separating the two major candidates in the polls. Current U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris seemed to have gained an advantage from the last Presidential debate, but former President Donald Trump has clawed back some of those gains.

This month though, we get a good look at the two men most likely to replace Harris as Vice President. Republican Party nominee and current junior senator from Ohio J.D. Vance will go head-to-head with Democratic Party nominee and current Minnesota governor Tim Walz. Whichever man comes out on top could tip the race in favor of their running mate.

Watch live Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. ET on Peacock

'Teacup' series premiere

Teacup | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

From executive producers James Wan ("Saw," "Insidious," "The Conjuring) and Ian McCulloch ("Yellowstone") comes "Teacup," a new original horror show from Peacock. From the first trailer, this show is unsettling, with the soundtrack switching between a creepy chorus of voices and "Think About Your Troubles," a song from the children's animated film "The Point." It's especially unsettling for those of us who immediately recognize the song as coming from the kids' movie, but also intriguing at the same time.

"Teacup" stars Yvonne Strahovski and is based on the novel "Stinger" by Robert R. McCammon. In this eight-episode season, a group of otherwise disparate people in rural Georgia will have to band together when a mysterious threat arrives, seemingly keeping them within the confines of their farmland. The first two episodes premiere on Oct. 10 and arrive in two-episode batches every subsequent Thursday.

Premieres Oct. 10 on Peacock

'Despicable Me 4'

Despicable Me 4 | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

The Gru crew is back! In this installment of the "Despicable Me" franchise (or is it the "Minions" universe?), Gru (Steve Carrell) is out of the crime game and is living life as a secret agent. But things go awry for Gru and the game when a school rival from his past (Will Ferrell) escapes prison and seeks revenge.

Gru must relocate his family to a safe house to avoid the sinister Maxime Le Mal, but that's not the only thing he has to contend with. The whole family now has to adjust to a new life. That's hard enough normal, but almost impossible when the neighbor Poppy Prescott (Joey King) tries to follow in Gru's villainous footsteps while some of the Minions try to become superheroes.

Stream it starting Oct. 31 on Peacock

Peacock originals and exclusives in October 2024

October 1: The Mouse Trap (Peacock Exclusive)

October 1: Vice Presidential Debate: Vance vs. Walz (Live on Peacock via the NBC News NOW channel from 8-11 p.m. ET)

October 3: Reggaeton: The Sound that Conquered the World (Peacock Original)

October 4: Blackwater Lane (Peacock Exclusive)

October 4: Dìdi (Peacock Exclusive)

October 6: Queens Court, Season 2 (Peacock Original)

October 10: Teacup, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

October 10: Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 - Finale (Peacock Original)

October 15: Anatomy of Lies (Peacock Original)

October 18: Hysteria!, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

October 31: Despicable Me 4 (Peacock Exclusive)

Everything new on Peacock in October 2024

New Episodes Weekly

The Anonymous, Season 1 (USA)

The Ark, Season 2 (SYFY)

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 5 (Bravo)

Brilliant Minds, Season 1 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 10

Chicago PD, Season 12

Chicago Fire, Season 13

Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)

El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

Found, Season 2 (NBC)

Happy’s Place, Season 1 (NBC)

House of Villains, Season 2 (E!)

The Irrational, Season 2 (NBC)

La Familia, Season 1 (Telemundo)

La Isla: Desafío Extremo, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 (NBC)

Los 50, Season 2 (Telemundo)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)++

Open House NYC, Season 16 (LXTV)

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 15 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

Scare Tactics, Season 1 (USA)

Sed De Venganza, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 34 (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 26 (NBC)

OCTOBER 1

1408

Abduction (2011)

After All These Years

Alpha & Omega

Arachnophobia

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted By Murder

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder

The Big Short

The Blob (1988)

Campfire Kiss

Casper (‘95)

Casper, A Spirited Beginning

Casper’s Haunted Christmas

Casper’s Scare School (‘06)

Christine (1983)

Christmas at Dollywood

Chronicle Mysteries: The Deep End

The Craft

The Dancing Detective: A Deadly Tango

The Darjeeling Limited

Death Becomes Her

The Devil’s Rejects

Don’t Be Afraid Of The Dark

Down In The Valley

Drag Me to Hell

Engaging Father Christmas

Fantastic Mr. Fox

A Feeling of Home

The Final Girls*

Flushed Away

The Fly (1986)

Freaks of Nature

Fright Night

Get a Job

Girlfriendship

Good Morning Christmas!

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Harry Potter and The Sorcerer’s Stone

Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and The Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and The Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and The Order of The Phoenix

Harry Potter and The Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 1

Harry Potter and The Deathly Hallows Part 2

Hell Fest

The Hitcher

Holiday Date

Home (‘15)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer

I’m Not There

Isle of Dogs

It Follows

Jennifer’s Body

Karen Kingsbury’s a Time to Dance

Land of the Lost

Last Night in Soho

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Leprechaun Origins

Leprechaun III*

Leprechaun 4: Lost In Space*

Leprechaun V: In The Hood*

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood*

The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou

Making Waves

Malignant

Masters of the Universe

Meatballs

The Mouse Trap

My Soul to Take

New In Town

Office Space

One Perfect Wedding

Open By Christmas

The Open Road

Patient Zero

Point Break

The Possession of Hannah Grace

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies

The Purge

The Purge: Anarchy

The Purge: Election Year

Rob Zombie’s Halloween

Rob Zombie’s Halloween II

The Royal Tenenbaums

Scared Shrekless

Shutter Island

Silent Hill

Spy Next Door

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2

Vacancy (2007)

The Vatican Tapes

Vice

W.

Wendy Williams: What A Mess!

What Lies Beneath

Where The Scary Things Are

White Noise

Winter Castle

Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood And Honey 2

OCTOBER 2

The Real Housewives of New York City season 3 premiere

OCTOBER 3

Reggaeton: The Sound that Conquered the World - 4 Episodes

OCTOBER 4

Blackwater Lane

Didi

Found season 2 premiere

Honeymoon

I Saw The Devil

Law & Order season 24 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU season 26 (NBC)

Traces of Doubt: The Forensics of Dr. Henry Lee

OCTOBER 5

A Sprinkle of Deceit: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

Saturday Night Live season 50 (NBC)

OCTOBER 6

Autumn at Apple Hill

Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer season 7 (NBC)

Harlem Globetrotters: Play It Forward season 3 (NBC)

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild season 2 (NBC)

Queens Court, Season 2 - 10 Episodes

Wild Child season 5 (NBC)

OCTOBER 7

The Real Housewives of Potomac season 9 premiere (Bravo)

OCTOBER 8

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht season 5 premiere (Bravo)

Fall

Snapped: Behind Bars season 2 - 6 Episodes (Oxygen)

OCTOBER 9

The Ark season 2 finale (SYFY)

The Irrational season 2 premiere (NBC)

OCTOBER 10

Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist season 1 finale

Teacup season 1 premiere - 2 episodes

OCTOBER 11

A Nanny To Die For

Asteroid City

Ragnarok

Scare Tactics season 1 premiere (USA)

OCTOBER 12

Curious Caterer: Forbidden Fruit

Saturday Night Live season 50 (NBC)

OCTOBER 13

Haunted Wedding

OCTOBER 15

Anatomy of Lies season 1 - 3 episodes

OCTOBER 16

Furious 7

House of Villains season 2 premiere (E!)

Los 50 season 2 premiere (Telemundo)

Sed De Venganza season 1 premiere (Telemundo)

OCTOBER 17

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday

The Angel Tree

A Bride For Christmas

Christmas at Cartwright’s

Christmas at Graceland

Christmas at Holly Lodge

A Christmas Carousel

Christmas Cookies

Christmas Festival of Ice

The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls

The Christmas House

Christmas In Evergreen

Christmas In Homestead

Christmas In Love

Christmas In Rome

Christmas In The Air

Christmas In Vienna

Christmas Incorporated

Christmas Land

A Christmas Miracle

Christmas Scavenger Hunt

A Cookie Cutter Christmas

Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through The Snow

Debbie Macomber’s Mr. Miracle

A Dickens Of A Holiday!

Finding Father Christmas

Finding Santa

A Holiday Spectacular

I’ll Be Home For Christmas

Jingle Bell Bride

Last Vermont Christmas

Love You Like Christmas

Magic Stocking

Magical Christmas Ornaments

Marry Me At Christmas

Marrying Father Christmas

Memories of Christmas

My Christmas Love

The National Tree

Once Upon A Holiday

Road To Christmas

Rocky Mountain Christmas

Santa Suit, The

Sharing Christmas

Sister Swap: A Hometown Holiday

Sister Swap: Christmas In The City

A Song For Christmas

Teacup season 1 - 2 episodes

Tis The Season For Love

The Town Christmas Forgot

The Wishing Tree

OCTOBER 18

Every Body

Hysteria! season 1- 8 episodes

Rejoice and Shout

OCTOBER 19

Happy’s Place season 1 premiere (NBC)

Lopez vs. Lopez season 3 premiere (NBC)

Saturday Night Live season 50 (NBC)

OCTOBER 22

Bad River

Family Secrets: The Disappearance of Alissa Turney - Extended Version (Oxygen)

OCTOBER 23

Compliance

Flawless

La Familia season 1 premiere (Telemundo)

Shoplifters

Tyrel

The Wiggles – Racing to the Rainbow

The Wiggles – Wiggly Safari

OCTOBER 24

Teacup season 1 - 2 episodes

OCTOBER 25

The Hero of Color City

OCTOBER 28

The Anonymous season 1 finale (USA)

OCTOBER 28

Serial Killer Capital: Los Angeles, Premiere - All Episodes, 2 Episodes (Oxygen)

October 31

A Brilliant Young Mind

Despicable Me 4

Teacup season 1 finale - 2 Episodes

Live sports and events

New Episodes Weekly:

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday, Thursday and Friday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Monday through Friday)

PFT Live (Monday through Friday)

The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)

FNIA Podcast (Wednesday)

Benny vs. The Penny (Friday)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry (Sunday)

October 3-4: IMSA – Ford Mustang Challenge - Indianapolis

October 4: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

October 4: Notre Dame Hockey vs. USNTDP

October 5-6: Premier League Matchweek 7

October 5: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 6

October 5: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Atlas

October 5: WWE Bad Blood

October 5-6: Breeders Cup Challenge Series

October 6: NFL Sunday Night Football - Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

October 6: NFL Sunday Night Football - Peacock Sunday Night Football Final

October 6: Paris-Tours

October 6: USL Super League - Lexington SC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

October 6: USL Super League - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Brooklyn FC

October 6: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

October 10-12: IMSA – Motul Petit Le Mans

October 11: USL Super League - Brooklyn FC vs. DC Power FC

October 11-13: World Aquatics High Diving World Cup - Brazil

October 12: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 7

October 12: Notre Dame Football – Stanford vs. Notre Dame

October 12: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

October 12: U.S. Men’s Soccer (In Spanish) - USA vs. Panamá

October 13: NFL Sunday Night Football - Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants

October 13: NFL Sunday Night Football - Peacock Sunday Night Football Final

October 13: World Surf League Season Recap – Tahiti to Trestles

October 13: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Lexington SC

October 16: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

October 18-19: Notre Dame Hockey – Alaska vs. Notre Dame

October 18-19: IMSA – COTA

October 18-20: World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Finals – Shanghai

October 18-20: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 - Skate America

October 19: Boxxer - Adam Azim v Ohara Davies

October 19: Premier League Matchweek 8

October 19: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 8

October 19: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Nebraska vs. Ohio State

October 19: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Brooklyn FC

October 19: USL Super League - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Lexington SC

October 20: NFL Sunday Night Football - New York Jets vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

October 20: NFL Sunday Night Football - Peacock Sunday Night Football Final

October 22: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Necaxa

October 23: Big East Men & Women’s Media Day

October 24: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. Iceland

October 24-26: World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Finals

October 25: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

October 25-26: Notre Dame Hockey – Long Island vs. Notre Dame

October 25-27: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 - Skate Canada

October 26-27: Premier League Matchweek 9

October 26: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 9

October 26: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Wisconsin vs. Purdue

October 26: USL Super League - Brooklyn FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

October 26-27: World Cup Short Track - Montreal #1

October 27: NXT Halloween Havoc

October 27: NFL Sunday Night Football - Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

October 27: NFL Sunday Night Football - Peacock Sunday Night Football Final

October 27: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Lexington SC

October 27: U.S. Women’ Soccer - USA vs. Iceland

October 27: USL Super League - Spokane Zephyr FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

October 27: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. Argentina

October 31-September 2: World Aquatics Swimming World Cup Finals

News programming and talk shows

Live Events

U.S. Vice Presidential Debate (Live on NBC News NOW from 8-11 p.m. ET)

Same-Day:

Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)

Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)

TODAY (Monday through Friday)

Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)

Ayman (Sunday and Monday)

The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)

Dateline (Saturday)

Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)

Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)

NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)

The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)

Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)

Cardigan Classic

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 11 (Tuesday through Saturday)

Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)

Non-Linear/Digital Only

Morning Mika (Thursday)

Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Correspondent’s Choice (September 28-October 1)

Velshi Banned Book Club (Thursday, October 3, October 17, and October 31)

Dateline 24/7 channel marathon: Evil Unmasked (October 26-October 31)