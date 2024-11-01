New on Peacock in November 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch
Every new Peacock show and movie you won't want to miss this month
November is here, and Peacock is getting ready to dish out a slew of new movies and shows to watch.
We rank Peacock among the best streaming services for its unparalleled value, with a library of great movies and shows from NBC, Universal, Bravo and more. Leading the pack this month is one of the most anticipated sequels of the summer, "Twisters," along with a new action-packed drama series starring Eddie Redmayne in "The Day of the Jackal." And don't forget to tune into one of the most-watched live events of the year on November 5 when the U.S. Presidential election unfolds. For the first time, Peacock's folding its multiverse experience feature, previously reserved for sports events, into its election coverage, so viewers can hop between multiple streams with all the latest poll figures and expert analysis.
So without further ado, here's everything New on Peacock in November 2024, including movies, shows, sports, live events, exclusives and more.
2024 Presidential Election
The U.S. Presidential general election is fast approaching, and November 5 is the big day to cast your votes. For the first time, Peacock will offer an election multiview feature, letting viewers jump between for a play-by-play of election night as vote tallies trickle in.
Just like the multiview option for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock will let you switch between each screen, toggle the audio on or off for specific streams, and choose a livestream to watch in full screen. One stream will feature breaking news and real-time election results from anchors Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, and the rest of the NBC News team. The other two include the "Kornacki Cam" with analysis from NBC's national political correspondent Steve Kornacki and a map showing updated election results from across the country.
The election multiview feature goes live on Peacock on November 5 starting at 6 PM ET and will be available across smart TVs, web browsers, and tablets.
'Twisters'
One of this summer's most striking blockbusters is finally coming to streaming. A standalone sequel to the 1996 hit "Twister," "Twisters" stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate, a meteorologist from Oklahoma who moves to New York City after a tornado tragically takes out most of her storm-chasing crew. Flash forward five years, and Kate is working with the National Weather Service in New York when her former storm-chasing partner, Javi (Anthony Ramos), pops back into her life, urging her to return home and help his storm-tracking company amid a surge of tornado activity. Also along for the ride is the popular storm-chaser Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), a well-known online personality whose charisma hides his deep meteorological knowledge. Together, they set out to solve a groundbreaking formula to disrupt tornadoes.
Premieres November 15 on Peacock
'The Day of the Jackal'
"The Day of the Jackal" reimagines Frederick Forsythe’s famed mystery story in the modern day. Eddie Redmayne stars as the eponymous lone assassin whose latest kill lands him under the scrutiny of a group of British intelligence officers. But he's finally met his match when their leader, an ambitious investigator named Bianca (Lashana Lynch), starts making headway in tracking down the elusive Jackal. What unfolds is a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe that, like the novel and its previous film adaptation, is loosely based on actual events. A standout title during the L.A. Screenings in May, "The Day of the Jackal" has all the makings of the next hit high-octane drama series.
Stream it starting November 14 on Peacock
Peacock originals and exclusives in November 2024
November 5: Special Election Night Coverage - NBC News NOW, streaming on Peacock
November 7: Eat Slay Love (Peacock Original)
November 14: The Day Of The Jackal (Peacock Original)
November 15: Twisters (Peacock Exclusive)
November 19: Making Manson (Peacock Original)*
November 21: Based On A True Story, Season 2 (Peacock Original)
November 21: Press Start (Peacock Original)
Everything new on Peacock in November 2024
New Episodes Weekly
- Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 5 (Bravo)
- Brilliant Minds, Season 1 (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 10 (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 12 (NBC)
- Chicago Fire, Season 13 (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)
- The Day of The Jackal, Season 1 (Peacock Original)
- El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Found, Season 2 (NBC)
- Happy’s Place, Season 1 (NBC)
- House of Villains, Season 2 (E!)
- The Irrational, Season 2 (NBC)
- La Familia, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- La Isla: Desafío Extremo, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)
- Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 (NBC)
- Los 50, Season 2 (Telemundo)
- Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 (Bravo)
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)
- On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)
- On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 1 (NBC)
- Night Court, Season 3 (NBC)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)
- The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 15 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)
- Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
- Scare Tactics, Season 1 (USA)
- Sed De Venganza, Season 1 (Telemundo)
- Snapped, Season 34 (Oxygen)
- St. Denis Medical, Season 1 (NBC)
- The Voice, Season 26 (NBC)
NOVEMBER 1
- The American President
- Angels Sing
- Annie (1982)
- Annie (2014)
- Appetite for Love
- Atomic Blonde
- Back To The Future
- Back To The Future II
- Back To The Future III
- Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
- Belfast
- Billy Madison
- Black Hawk Down
- Black Nativity
- Blockers
- The Bourne Identity
- The Bourne Legacy
- The Bourne Supremacy
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- Casino
- CBGB
- A Christmas In Vermont
- Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas
- The Day After Tomorrow
- The Day Day The Earth Stood Still
- The Departed
- Dick (1999)
- Die Hard
- Dirty Dancing (1987)
- Dirty Dancing (2017)
- Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
- The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating
- Don’t Be Afraid of The Dark
- Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch
- Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
- Erin Brockovich
- Face/Off
- The Family Man
- The Family Stone
- Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
- Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald
- Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore
- Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw
- Flight
- Flip That Romance
- Game 6
- Hannibal
- Harry and the Hendersons
- Heaven Is For Real
- Hell Or High Water
- Hidden Figures
- A Holiday For Harmony (Streaming Premiere)
- Interstellar
- It’s A Very Very Muppet Christmas Movie
- It’s Complicated
- The Journey Ahead
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- Jurassic World
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
- King Kong
- The Legend of Frosty The Snowman
- Les Miserables
- Liar, Liar
- Little Fockers
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
- Madagascar
- Major Payne
- Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!
- Meet The Fockers
- Meet The Parents
- Mixed Nuts
- Moulin Rouge
- My Sweet Austrian Holiday (Hallmark)
- Mystery 101: Pilot
- Norm Of The North
- Notting Hill
- Paddington
- Penguins of Madagascar
- The Perfect Holiday
- Phil
- Pitch Perfect
- Pitch Perfect 3
- Quigley Down Under
- Red Riding: 1974
- Red Riding: 1980
- Red Riding: 1983
- A Ring by Spring
- Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath
- Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder
- Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness
- Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark
- The Secrets of Bella Vista
- The Silence of The Lambs
- Silver Linings Playbook
- Sing
- Soul Food
- Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron
- Sweet Carolina
- Ted
- There Be Dragons
- This Christmas
- The Truman Show
- The Turkey Bowl
- Una
- Volcano
- Walk The Line
- The Warlords
NOVEMBER 2
- A Carol For Two (Hallmark)
- The Outfit
- Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)
NOVEMBER 3
- Our Holiday Story (Hallmark)
NOVEMBER 4
- Holiday Mismatch (Hallmark)
- Mr. Jones
NOVEMBER 5
- The 2024 Saturday Night Live Election Special:
NBC News Now: Breaking news and real-time election coverage from the award-winning NBC News team, led by Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie, with journalists reporting from battleground states.
Kornacki Cam: Informative election night analysis from Steve Kornacki, National Political Correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC, at the big board analyzing the polling numbers as they come in through the night.
Election Results and Balance of Power Map: Electoral College results and other key results from the NBC News Decision Desk.
NOVEMBER 6
- After the Ball
- Divorce Bait
- From Time to Time
- Paradise Hills
- So Undercover
- Tiger Eyes
NOVEMBER 7
- Eat Slay Love (Peacock Original)
- Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
NOVEMBER 8
- Five Gold Rings (Hallmark)
- I Hate I Love You (Streaming Premiere)
NOVEMBER 9
- Trivia at St. Nick's (Hallmark)
NOVEMBER 10
- Santa Tell Me (Hallmark)
NOVEMBER 11
- Manson: The Women
- Night School
- Love After Lockup, Seasons 1-5 (We TV)
- Mama June: From Not to Hot, Seasons 1-6 (We TV)
- 'Tis the Season to Be Irish (Hallmark)
NOVEMBER 12
- Anatomy of a Crime
- Firestarter (2022)
NOVEMBER 13
- St. Denis Medical, Season 1- Premiere (NBC)
NOVEMBER 14
- The Day Of The Jackal, Season 1 - Premiere, 5 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
- 2024 Audio Description Awards Gala
NOVEMBER 15
- A Reason for the Season (Hallmark)
- Fast X
- Marrowbone
- Twisters (Peacock Exclusive)
NOVEMBER 16
- Christmas with the Singhs (Hallmark)
- Furious 7
- Miss Universo 2024
- You Won’t Be Alone
NOVEMBER 17
- Jingle Bell Run (Hallmark)
NOVEMBER 18
- Bet On Black, Season 4 (Revolt)
- Confessions of a Christmas Letter (Hallmark)
NOVEMBER 19
- Making Manson - All Episodes - 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)
NOVEMBER 20
- Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked (NBC)
- Night Court, Season 3 - Premiere (NBC)
- The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 14 - Premiere (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
NOVEMBER 21
- Based On A True Story, Season 2 - All Episodes - 8 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)
- Clerks III
- Press Start, Season 1 - All Episodes - 6 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)
NOVEMBER 22
- A Novel Noel (Hallmark)
NOVEMBER 23
- Ambulance
- Christmas on Call (Hallmark)
- I Am Not Your Negro
NOVEMBER 24
- On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)
- Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Hallmark)
NOVEMBER 25
- Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1, Season 1 – Premiere (CNBC)
- Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 - Premiere (Bravo)
- To Have and To Holiday (Hallmark)
NOVEMBER 26
- Queen of The Capital
NOVEMBER 27
- The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 - All Episodes, 10 Episodes (Oxygen)
NOVEMBER 28
- Christmas Under the Lights (Hallmark)
- Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)
- Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 (Streaming Exclusive)
- A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special
NOVEMBER 29
- Debbie Macomber's Joyful Mrs. Miracle (Hallmark)
- The One That Got Away
NOVEMBER 30
- A ‘90s Christmas (Hallmark)
- Deck the Walls (Hallmark)
- Hick
- Mad To Be Normal
Live sports and events
New Episodes Weekly:
Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday, Thursday and Friday)
The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)
Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Monday through Friday)
PFT Live (Monday through Friday)
The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)
FNIA Podcast (Wednesday)
Benny vs. The Penny (Friday)
Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry (Sunday)
November 1: Notre Dame Hockey – Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame
November 1-2: Breeders' Cup World Championships
November 1-2: World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2024
November 1-3: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 - Grand Prix de France
November 2: WWE Crown Jewel
November 2: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 10
November 2: Notre Dame Hockey – Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame
November 2: Autumn Nations Rugby - England v. New Zealand
November 2: Autumn Nations Rugby - Scotland v. Fiji
November 2: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC
November 2: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Lexington SC
November 2: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Pumas UNAM (Spanish)
November 2-3: ISU World Cup Short Track - Salt Lake City
November 2-4: Premier League Matchweek 10
November 3: NFL Sunday Night Football - Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles
November 3: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
November 4: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Lehigh vs. Northwestern
November 7-9: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 - NHK Trophy
November 8: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – SIU Edwardsville vs. Illinois
November 8: Big East Men’s Basketball – George Mason vs. Marquette
November 8: Autumn Nations Rugby - Ireland v. New Zealand
November 8-9: ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships - Salt Lake City
November 9: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 11
November 9: Notre Dame Football – Florida State vs. Notre Dame
November 9: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Omaha vs. Minnesota
November 9: Autumn Nations Rugby - England v. Australia
November 9: Autumn Nations Rugby - Italy v. Argentina
November 9: Autumn Nations Rugby - France v. Japan
November 9: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Atlético San Luis (Spanish)
November 9: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Penn State vs. Wisconsin
November 9: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC
November 9: USL Super League - Lexington SC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
November 9: USL Super League - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC
November 9-10: Premier League Matchweek 11
November 10: NFL Sunday Night Football - Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans
November 10: Autumn Nations Rugby - Wales v. Fiji
November 10: Autumn Nations Rugby - Scotland v South Africa
November 10: NASCAR Cup Series Race - Phoenix
November 12: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – St. Francis (PA) vs. Penn State
November 13: USL Super League - Lexington SC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC
November 13: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Brooklyn FC
November 15: U.S. Men’s Soccer - USA vs. TBD (Spanish)
November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Alabama vs. Purdue
November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Virginia Tech vs. Penn State
November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Eastern Illinois vs. Northwestern
November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Arizona vs. Wisconsin
November 15: Autumn Nations Rugby - Ireland v. Argentina
November 15-17: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 - Finlandia Trophy
November 15-17: ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships - Hachinohe City
November 16: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 12
November 16: Notre Dame Football – Virginia vs. Notre Dame
November 16: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – South Carolina vs. Indiana
November 16: Big East Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame vs. Georgetown
November 16: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC
November 16: Autumn Nations Rugby - Scotland v. Portugal
November 16: Autumn Nations Rugby - England v. South Africa
November 16: Autumn Nations Rugby - France v. New Zealand
November 17: NFL Sunday Night Football - Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets
November 17: Autumn Nations Rugby - Italy v. Georgia
November 17: Autumn Nations Rugby - Wales v. Australia
November 18: U.S. Men’s Soccer - USA vs. TBD (Spanish)
November 19: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Samford vs. Michigan State
November 19: Big East Men’s Basketball – Penn vs. Villanova
November 20: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Merrimack vs. Rutgers
November 20: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – San Jose State vs. USC
November 20: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC
November 20: 2024 Rolex LPGA Awards
November 22: Autumn Nations Rugby - France v. Argentina
November 22: Notre Dame Hockey – Minnesota vs. Notre Dame
November 22-23: ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Nagano
November 22-24: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 - Cup of China
November 23: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 13
November 23: Notre Dame Football – Army vs. Notre Dame
November 23: Notre Dame Hockey – Minnesota vs. Notre Dame
November 23: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC
November 23: USL Super League - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. DC Power FC
November 23: Autumn Nations Rugby - Ireland v. Fiji
November 23: Autumn Nations Rugby - Wales v. South Africa
November 23: Autumn Nations Rugby - Italy v. New Zealand
November 23: Big Ten Women’s Basketball - Notre Dame vs. USC
November 23-24: FIS Austria 2024-25
November 23-25: Premier League Matchweek 12
November 24: NFL Sunday Night Football - Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams
November 24: Autumn Nations Rugby - Scotland v. Australia
November 24: Autumn Nations Rugby - England v. Japan
November 28: National Dog Show 2024
November 28: NFL Thanksgiving Game - Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers
November 29: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Oregon vs. UCLA
November 29: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Pittsburg vs. Ohio State
November 29-30: Premier League Matchweek 13
November 29-30: ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Beijing
November 29: Big Ten Football 2024 - Nebraska vs. Iowa
November 30: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 14
November 30: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Chicago State vs. Wisconsin
November 30: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. England (Spanish)
November 30: Autumn Nations Rugby - Ireland v. Australia
November 30: FIS Alpine World Cup: Killington
November 30: The Bayou Classic - Grambling vs. Southern
November 30: Big East Men’s Basketball – Harvard vs. St. John's
November 30: Big East Men’s Basketball – Maryland Eastern Shore vs. UConn
November 30: WWE Survivor Series: WarGames
News programming and talk shows
Live Events
U.S. 2024 Presidential Election
Miss Universo 2024
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024
Same-Day:
Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)
Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)
Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)
Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)
TODAY (Monday through Friday)
Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)
Ayman (Sunday and Monday)
The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)
Dateline (Saturday)
Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)
Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)
NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)
The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)
Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):
Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)
The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 6 (NBC)
Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)
The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)
Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)
Non-Linear/Digital Only
Morning Mika (Thursday)
Dateline 24/7 channel Thanksgiving marathon: Recipe for Revenge (November 23-November 28)
Velshi Banned Book Club (Thursday, November 14 and Thursday, November 28)
