New on Peacock in November 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

November is here, and Peacock is getting ready to dish out a slew of new movies and shows to watch.

We rank Peacock among the best streaming services for its unparalleled value, with a library of great movies and shows from NBC, Universal, Bravo and more. Leading the pack this month is one of the most anticipated sequels of the summer, "Twisters," along with a new action-packed drama series starring Eddie Redmayne in "The Day of the Jackal." And don't forget to tune into one of the most-watched live events of the year on November 5 when the U.S. Presidential election unfolds. For the first time, Peacock's folding its multiverse experience feature, previously reserved for sports events, into its election coverage, so viewers can hop between multiple streams with all the latest poll figures and expert analysis.

So without further ado, here's everything New on Peacock in November 2024, including movies, shows, sports, live events, exclusives and more.

New on Peacock in October 2024: Top picks

2024 Presidential Election

The U.S. Presidential general election is fast approaching, and November 5 is the big day to cast your votes. For the first time, Peacock will offer an election multiview feature, letting viewers jump between for a play-by-play of election night as vote tallies trickle in.

Just like the multiview option for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Peacock will let you switch between each screen, toggle the audio on or off for specific streams, and choose a livestream to watch in full screen. One stream will feature breaking news and real-time election results from anchors Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, and the rest of the NBC News team. The other two include the "Kornacki Cam" with analysis from NBC's national political correspondent Steve Kornacki and a map showing updated election results from across the country.

The election multiview feature goes live on Peacock on November 5 starting at 6 PM ET and will be available across smart TVs, web browsers, and tablets.

'Twisters'

Twisters | Official Trailer 2 - YouTube Watch On

One of this summer's most striking blockbusters is finally coming to streaming. A standalone sequel to the 1996 hit "Twister," "Twisters" stars Daisy Edgar-Jones as Kate, a meteorologist from Oklahoma who moves to New York City after a tornado tragically takes out most of her storm-chasing crew. Flash forward five years, and Kate is working with the National Weather Service in New York when her former storm-chasing partner, Javi (Anthony Ramos), pops back into her life, urging her to return home and help his storm-tracking company amid a surge of tornado activity. Also along for the ride is the popular storm-chaser Tyler Owens (Glen Powell), a well-known online personality whose charisma hides his deep meteorological knowledge. Together, they set out to solve a groundbreaking formula to disrupt tornadoes.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Premieres November 15 on Peacock

'The Day of the Jackal'

The Day of the Jackal | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

"The Day of the Jackal" reimagines Frederick Forsythe’s famed mystery story in the modern day. Eddie Redmayne stars as the eponymous lone assassin whose latest kill lands him under the scrutiny of a group of British intelligence officers. But he's finally met his match when their leader, an ambitious investigator named Bianca (Lashana Lynch), starts making headway in tracking down the elusive Jackal. What unfolds is a thrilling cat-and-mouse chase across Europe that, like the novel and its previous film adaptation, is loosely based on actual events. A standout title during the L.A. Screenings in May, "The Day of the Jackal" has all the makings of the next hit high-octane drama series.

Stream it starting November 14 on Peacock

Peacock originals and exclusives in November 2024

November 5: Special Election Night Coverage - NBC News NOW, streaming on Peacock

November 7: Eat Slay Love (Peacock Original)

November 14: The Day Of The Jackal (Peacock Original)

November 15: Twisters (Peacock Exclusive)

November 19: Making Manson (Peacock Original)*

November 21: Based On A True Story, Season 2 (Peacock Original)

November 21: Press Start (Peacock Original)

Everything new on Peacock in November 2024

New Episodes Weekly

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 5 (Bravo)

Brilliant Minds, Season 1 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 10 (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 12 (NBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 13 (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)

The Day of The Jackal, Season 1 (Peacock Original)

El Conde: Amor y Honor, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Found, Season 2 (NBC)

Happy’s Place, Season 1 (NBC)

House of Villains, Season 2 (E!)

The Irrational, Season 2 (NBC)

La Familia, Season 1 (Telemundo)

La Isla: Desafío Extremo, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 (NBC)

Los 50, Season 2 (Telemundo)

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 (Bravo)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)

On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)

On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 1 (NBC)

Night Court, Season 3 (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)

The Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 18 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 15 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

Scare Tactics, Season 1 (USA)

Sed De Venganza, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 34 (Oxygen)

St. Denis Medical, Season 1 (NBC)

The Voice, Season 26 (NBC)

NOVEMBER 1

The American President

Angels Sing

Annie (1982)

Annie (2014)

Appetite for Love

Atomic Blonde

Back To The Future

Back To The Future II

Back To The Future III

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead

Belfast

Billy Madison

Black Hawk Down

Black Nativity

Blockers

The Bourne Identity

The Bourne Legacy

The Bourne Supremacy

The Bourne Ultimatum

Casino

CBGB

A Christmas In Vermont

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas

The Day After Tomorrow

The Day Day The Earth Stood Still

The Departed

Dick (1999)

Die Hard

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Dirty Dancing (2017)

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

The Dog Lover's Guide to Dating

Don’t Be Afraid of The Dark

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Erin Brockovich

Face/Off

The Family Man

The Family Stone

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes Of Grindelwald

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw

Flight

Flip That Romance

Game 6

Hannibal

Harry and the Hendersons

Heaven Is For Real

Hell Or High Water

Hidden Figures

A Holiday For Harmony (Streaming Premiere)

Interstellar

It’s A Very Very Muppet Christmas Movie

It’s Complicated

The Journey Ahead

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

King Kong

The Legend of Frosty The Snowman

Les Miserables

Liar, Liar

Little Fockers

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Madagascar

Major Payne

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Meet The Fockers

Meet The Parents

Mixed Nuts

Moulin Rouge

My Sweet Austrian Holiday (Hallmark)

Mystery 101: Pilot

Norm Of The North

Notting Hill

Paddington

Penguins of Madagascar

The Perfect Holiday

Phil

Pitch Perfect

Pitch Perfect 3

Quigley Down Under

Red Riding: 1974

Red Riding: 1980

Red Riding: 1983

A Ring by Spring

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Prediction Murder

Ruby Herring Mysteries: Silent Witness

Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark

The Secrets of Bella Vista

The Silence of The Lambs

Silver Linings Playbook

Sing

Soul Food

Spirit: Stallion of Cimarron

Sweet Carolina

Ted

There Be Dragons

This Christmas

The Truman Show

The Turkey Bowl

Una

Volcano

Walk The Line

The Warlords

NOVEMBER 2

A Carol For Two (Hallmark)

The Outfit

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

NOVEMBER 3

Our Holiday Story (Hallmark)

NOVEMBER 4

Holiday Mismatch (Hallmark)

Mr. Jones

NOVEMBER 5

The 2024 Saturday Night Live Election Special:

NBC News Now: Breaking news and real-time election coverage from the award-winning NBC News team, led by Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie, with journalists reporting from battleground states.

Kornacki Cam: Informative election night analysis from Steve Kornacki, National Political Correspondent for NBC News and MSNBC, at the big board analyzing the polling numbers as they come in through the night.

Election Results and Balance of Power Map: Electoral College results and other key results from the NBC News Decision Desk.

NOVEMBER 6

After the Ball

Divorce Bait

From Time to Time

Paradise Hills

So Undercover

Tiger Eyes

NOVEMBER 7

Eat Slay Love (Peacock Original)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

NOVEMBER 8

Five Gold Rings (Hallmark)

I Hate I Love You (Streaming Premiere)

NOVEMBER 9

Trivia at St. Nick's (Hallmark)

NOVEMBER 10

Santa Tell Me (Hallmark)

NOVEMBER 11

Manson: The Women

Night School

Love After Lockup, Seasons 1-5 (We TV)

Mama June: From Not to Hot, Seasons 1-6 (We TV)

'Tis the Season to Be Irish (Hallmark)

NOVEMBER 12

Anatomy of a Crime

Firestarter (2022)

NOVEMBER 13

St. Denis Medical, Season 1- Premiere (NBC)

NOVEMBER 14

The Day Of The Jackal, Season 1 - Premiere, 5 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

2024 Audio Description Awards Gala

NOVEMBER 15

A Reason for the Season (Hallmark)

Fast X

Marrowbone

Twisters (Peacock Exclusive)

NOVEMBER 16

Christmas with the Singhs (Hallmark)

Furious 7

Miss Universo 2024

You Won’t Be Alone

NOVEMBER 17

Jingle Bell Run (Hallmark)

NOVEMBER 18

Bet On Black, Season 4 (Revolt)

Confessions of a Christmas Letter (Hallmark)

NOVEMBER 19

Making Manson - All Episodes - 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

NOVEMBER 20

Defying Gravity: The Curtain Rises on Wicked (NBC)

Night Court, Season 3 - Premiere (NBC)

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills, Season 14 - Premiere (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

NOVEMBER 21

Based On A True Story, Season 2 - All Episodes - 8 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)

Clerks III

Press Start, Season 1 - All Episodes - 6 Episodes, 22 min (Peacock Original)

NOVEMBER 22

A Novel Noel (Hallmark)

NOVEMBER 23

Ambulance

Christmas on Call (Hallmark)

I Am Not Your Negro

NOVEMBER 24

On the Rise: Juju Watkins, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Three Wiser Men and a Boy (Hallmark)

NOVEMBER 25

Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1, Season 1 – Premiere (CNBC)

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 - Premiere (Bravo)

To Have and To Holiday (Hallmark)

NOVEMBER 26

Queen of The Capital

NOVEMBER 27

The Real Murders of Atlanta, Season 3 - All Episodes, 10 Episodes (Oxygen)

NOVEMBER 28

Christmas Under the Lights (Hallmark)

Countdown to Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (NBC)

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024 (Streaming Exclusive)

A Saturday Night Live Thanksgiving Special

NOVEMBER 29

Debbie Macomber's Joyful Mrs. Miracle (Hallmark)

The One That Got Away

NOVEMBER 30

A ‘90s Christmas (Hallmark)

Deck the Walls (Hallmark)

Hick

Mad To Be Normal

Live sports and events

New Episodes Weekly:

Chris Simms Unbuttoned (Monday, Thursday and Friday)

The Dan Patrick Show (Monday through Friday)

Fantasy Football Happy Hour with Matthew Berry (Monday through Friday)

PFT Live (Monday through Friday)

The Dan Le Batard with Stugotz (Monday through Friday)

FNIA Podcast (Wednesday)

Benny vs. The Penny (Friday)

Fantasy Football Pregame with Matthew Berry (Sunday)

November 1: Notre Dame Hockey – Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

November 1-2: Breeders' Cup World Championships

November 1-2: World Aquatics Swimming World Cup 2024

November 1-3: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 - Grand Prix de France

November 2: WWE Crown Jewel

November 2: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 10

November 2: Notre Dame Hockey – Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame

November 2: Autumn Nations Rugby - England v. New Zealand

November 2: Autumn Nations Rugby - Scotland v. Fiji

November 2: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

November 2: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Lexington SC

November 2: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Pumas UNAM (Spanish)

November 2-3: ISU World Cup Short Track - Salt Lake City

November 2-4: Premier League Matchweek 10

November 3: NFL Sunday Night Football - Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Philadelphia Eagles

November 3: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

November 4: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Lehigh vs. Northwestern

November 7-9: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 - NHK Trophy

November 8: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – SIU Edwardsville vs. Illinois

November 8: Big East Men’s Basketball – George Mason vs. Marquette

November 8: Autumn Nations Rugby - Ireland v. New Zealand

November 8-9: ISU Four Continents Short Track Championships - Salt Lake City

November 9: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 11

November 9: Notre Dame Football – Florida State vs. Notre Dame

November 9: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Omaha vs. Minnesota

November 9: Autumn Nations Rugby - England v. Australia

November 9: Autumn Nations Rugby - Italy v. Argentina

November 9: Autumn Nations Rugby - France v. Japan

November 9: LIGA MX – Chivas vs. Atlético San Luis (Spanish)

November 9: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Penn State vs. Wisconsin

November 9: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

November 9: USL Super League - Lexington SC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

November 9: USL Super League - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. Tampa Bay Sun FC

November 9-10: Premier League Matchweek 11

November 10: NFL Sunday Night Football - Detroit Lions vs. Houston Texans

November 10: Autumn Nations Rugby - Wales v. Fiji

November 10: Autumn Nations Rugby - Scotland v South Africa

November 10: NASCAR Cup Series Race - Phoenix

November 12: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – St. Francis (PA) vs. Penn State

November 13: USL Super League - Lexington SC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

November 13: USL Super League - DC Power FC vs. Brooklyn FC

November 15: U.S. Men’s Soccer - USA vs. TBD (Spanish)

November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Alabama vs. Purdue

November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Virginia Tech vs. Penn State

November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Eastern Illinois vs. Northwestern

November 15: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Arizona vs. Wisconsin

November 15: Autumn Nations Rugby - Ireland v. Argentina

November 15-17: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 - Finlandia Trophy

November 15-17: ISU Four Continents Speed Skating Championships - Hachinohe City

November 16: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 12

November 16: Notre Dame Football – Virginia vs. Notre Dame

November 16: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – South Carolina vs. Indiana

November 16: Big East Men’s Basketball – Notre Dame vs. Georgetown

November 16: USL Super League - Tampa Bay Sun FC vs. Carolina Ascent FC

November 16: Autumn Nations Rugby - Scotland v. Portugal

November 16: Autumn Nations Rugby - England v. South Africa

November 16: Autumn Nations Rugby - France v. New Zealand

November 17: NFL Sunday Night Football - Indianapolis Colts vs. New York Jets

November 17: Autumn Nations Rugby - Italy v. Georgia

November 17: Autumn Nations Rugby - Wales v. Australia

November 18: U.S. Men’s Soccer - USA vs. TBD (Spanish)

November 19: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Samford vs. Michigan State

November 19: Big East Men’s Basketball – Penn vs. Villanova

November 20: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Merrimack vs. Rutgers

November 20: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – San Jose State vs. USC

November 20: USL Super League - Dallas Trinity FC vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

November 20: 2024 Rolex LPGA Awards

November 22: Autumn Nations Rugby - France v. Argentina

November 22: Notre Dame Hockey – Minnesota vs. Notre Dame

November 22-23: ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Nagano

November 22-24: ISU Grand Prix Figure Skating 2024 - Cup of China

November 23: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 13

November 23: Notre Dame Football – Army vs. Notre Dame

November 23: Notre Dame Hockey – Minnesota vs. Notre Dame

November 23: USL Super League - Carolina Ascent FC vs. Dallas Trinity FC

November 23: USL Super League - Fort Lauderdale United FC vs. DC Power FC

November 23: Autumn Nations Rugby - Ireland v. Fiji

November 23: Autumn Nations Rugby - Wales v. South Africa

November 23: Autumn Nations Rugby - Italy v. New Zealand

November 23: Big Ten Women’s Basketball - Notre Dame vs. USC

November 23-24: FIS Austria 2024-25

November 23-25: Premier League Matchweek 12

November 24: NFL Sunday Night Football - Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams

November 24: Autumn Nations Rugby - Scotland v. Australia

November 24: Autumn Nations Rugby - England v. Japan

November 28: National Dog Show 2024

November 28: NFL Thanksgiving Game - Miami Dolphins vs. Green Bay Packers

November 29: Big Ten Women’s Volleyball – Oregon vs. UCLA

November 29: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Pittsburg vs. Ohio State

November 29-30: Premier League Matchweek 13

November 29-30: ISU World Cup Speed Skating - Beijing

November 29: Big Ten Football 2024 - Nebraska vs. Iowa

November 30: Big Ten Football 2024 - Week 14

November 30: Big Ten Men’s Basketball – Chicago State vs. Wisconsin

November 30: U.S. Women’s Soccer - USA vs. England (Spanish)

November 30: Autumn Nations Rugby - Ireland v. Australia

November 30: FIS Alpine World Cup: Killington

November 30: The Bayou Classic - Grambling vs. Southern

November 30: Big East Men’s Basketball – Harvard vs. St. John's

November 30: Big East Men’s Basketball – Maryland Eastern Shore vs. UConn

November 30: WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

News programming and talk shows

Live Events

U.S. 2024 Presidential Election

Miss Universo 2024

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2024

Same-Day:

Inside with Jen Psaki (Sunday)

Morning Joe (Monday through Friday)

Meet the Press with Kristen Welker (Sunday)

Sunday Today with Willie Geist (Sunday)

TODAY (Monday through Friday)

Next-Day News (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

All In with Chris Hayes (Wednesday through Saturday)

Ayman (Sunday and Monday)

The Beat with Ari Melber (Tuesday through Saturday)

Dateline (Saturday)

Deadline: White House (Tuesday through Saturday)

Inside with Jen Psaki (Tuesday)

NBC Nightly News (Daily – also available live/same-day on Premium+)

The ReidOut (Tuesday through Saturday)

Next-Day Talk Shows (*Below are the days episodes come to Peacock):

Access Hollywood, Season 29 (Monday through Friday)

The Kelly Clarkson Show, Season 6 (NBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Season 11 (Tuesday through Friday)

Watch What Happens Live (Monday through Friday)

Non-Linear/Digital Only

Morning Mika (Thursday)

Dateline 24/7 channel Thanksgiving marathon: Recipe for Revenge (November 23-November 28)

Velshi Banned Book Club (Thursday, November 14 and Thursday, November 28)