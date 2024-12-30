New on Peacock in January 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch

January 2025 on Peacock begins by celebrating the New Year with one long-running tradition (the Rose Parade) and one recent addition (“The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year’s Special”).

Later in the month, there are new installments of Peacock reality-TV favorites “The Traitors” and “Love Island All Stars,” plus a documentary on the Diddy scandals and a new episode of sports docu-series “Here Come the Irish.”

Peacock also has season premieres from corporate siblings NBC and Bravo in January, including “Southern Hospitality” and “Deal or No Deal Island,” plus season finales of “Below Deck: Sailing Yacht,” “The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” and medical drama “Brilliant Minds.”

A true-crime drama limited series and a look back at the first 50 years of “Saturday Night Live” round out this month’s Peacock highlights.

New on Peacock in January 2025: Top picks

‘Lockerbie: A Search for Truth’

The 1988 bombing of a Pan Am flight over the town of Lockerbie in Scotland is the deadliest terrorist attack in U.K. history, and it remains a subject of scrutiny and speculation decades later. This limited series stars Colin Firth as Jim Swire, who devoted his life to discovering the truth about the bombing after his daughter was killed aboard the plane, along with every other passenger.

Swire’s efforts have spanned decades, and the series follows his crusade as he refuses to give up in his pursuit of justice for his daughter and the other victims. Swire’s own nonfiction book provides the source material, giving the series a sense of authenticity as it delves into a difficult and still painful historical event.

Premieres January 2 on Peacock

‘The Traitors’ season 3

The Traitors Season 3 | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

“The Traitors” seemingly came out of nowhere to become the biggest new reality TV sensation in years when it debuted on Peacock in 2023. Since then, it’s become Peacock’s most popular reality show and one of the streaming service’s most popular shows overall, winning three Emmys, including for host Alan Cumming.

The new third season sees Cumming return as host, along with a cast that once again mixes reality-TV veterans (from franchises like “Survivor” and “The Real Housewives”) with pop-culture personalities (including Zac Efron’s brother and an actual British lord). All of the contestants will attempt to complete various challenges in order to win a cash prize, while some of them are secretly tasked with sabotaging the team’s efforts. It’s a simple format that has proved deviously addictive.

Premieres January 9 on Peacock

‘SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night’

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night | Official Teaser | Peacock Original - SNL Fanatic - YouTube Watch On

NBC has been celebrating the 50th anniversary of “Saturday Night Live” since the season premiere back in September, with numerous returning cast members popping up as hosts and guest stars in various sketches. That celebration continues with Peacock’s new four-episode docuseries exploring different aspects of “SNL” history, produced by Oscar-winning documentarian Morgan Neville.

Each episode takes on one notable element that has made “SNL” into a comedy and cultural institution. The series begins by examining the rigorous audition process for cast members, followed by an episode on the show’s writers’ room, an in-depth retrospective on the classic “More Cowbell” sketch, and a look at the 1985-1986 season, which marked creator Lorne Michaels’ return after five years away. More than 60 participants, including numerous “SNL” alums, are on board to tell the story of the iconic sketch show.

Premieres January 16 on Peacock

Peacock originals and exclusives in January 2025

January 2: Lockerbie: A Search For Truth (Peacock Original)*

January 9: The Traitors, Season 3 - New Episodes Weekly (Peacock Original)*

January 14: Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy (Peacock Exclusive)*

January 15: Love Island All Stars, Season 2 (Peacock Exclusive)*

January 16: SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night (Peacock Original)*

January 16: Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 (Peacock Original)*

January 16: Here Come The Irish (Peacock Original)*

Everything new on Peacock in January 2025

New Episodes Weekly

Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Season 5 (Bravo)

Brilliant Minds, Season 1 (NBC)

Chasing Gold: Milan Cortina 2026, Season 1 (NBC)

Chicago Fire, Season 13 (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 10 (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 12 (NBC)

Dateline, Season 33 (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 60 (Peacock Exclusive)

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 2 (NBC)

Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 (NBC)

Exatlón Estados Unidos: All-Stars, Season 9 (Telemundo)

Found, Season 2 (NBC)

Happy’s Place, Season 1 (NBC)

Here Come the Irish (Peacock Original)

The Irrational, Season 2 (NBC)

La Familia, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 24 (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 26 (NBC)

Lopez vs. Lopez, Season 3 (NBC)

Love Island All Stars, Season 2 (Peacock Exclusive) - new eps daily

Married To Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11 (Bravo)

Night Court, Season 3 (NBC)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 3 (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 3 (Reelz)++

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 14 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 (Bravo Digital)

The Real Housewives of New York City, Season 15 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After Show, Season 1 (Bravo Digital)

Saturday Night Live, Season 50 (NBC)

Sed De Venganza, Season 1 (Telemundo)

Snapped, Season 35 (Oxygen)

Sold on SLC, Season 1 (Bravo)

Southern Charm, Season 10 (Bravo)

Southern Hospitality, Season 3 (Bravo)

St. Denis Medical, Season 1 (NBC)

The Traitors, Season 3 (Peacock Original)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 (Bravo)

When Calls The Heart, Season 12 (Hallmark)

JANUARY 1

The Day Drinking with Seth Meyers New Year’s Special (NBC)

The Rose Parade’s New Year’s Celebration 2025

10 Things I Hate About You

After Earth

Alabama Moon

Alien

Alien vs. Predator

Aliens

Always Amore

Anita

Atlas Shrugged: Part 1

Atlas Shrugged: Part 2

Atlas Shrugged: Part 3

Attack The Block*

The Bad Guys*

The Bank Job

Battleship

The Beach House

Beauty Shop

Beetlejuice

The Boy Next Door

The Breakfast Club

Children of Men

The Christmas House

Chronicle Mysteries: Recovered

The Chronicles of Riddick

Clear Cut

Conan The Barbarian

Couples Retreat

Crossword Mysteries: A Puzzle To Die For

The Crucifixion

Dark Tide

Darrow & Darrow Pilot

Date With Love

Death At A Funeral (2010)

The Devil’s Workshop

Duke

Escape Plan

Escape Plan 2: Hades

Escape Plan: The Extractors

Everest

Fargo (1996)

Fifty Shades Darker*

Fifty Shades Freed*

Fifty Shades Of Grey*

Friday Night Lights

Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder at the Breakers

Heart of the Matter

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

Insidious

Insidious: Chapter 2

Insidious: Chapter 3

The Interview (2014)*

Jingle Bell Bride

The Karate Kid (2010)*

Kick Ass*

Knocked Up

Kung Fu Panda*

Kung Fu Panda 2*

Kung Fu Panda 3*

The Last Exorcism

The Lost Valentine

The Magnificent Seven (2016)*

Men In Black*

Men In Black II*

Men In Black 3*

Merry & Bright

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Pineapple Express*

Pitch Black

Predator

Predators

R.I.P.D

Real Steel

Red Dragon

Retreat To You

Riddick

The Ring

Robin Hood

Running On Empty

Self/Less

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen

Signed, Sealed, Delivered For Christmas

Source Code*

Southpaw

State Of Play

Step Brothers*

Stomp The Yard

Strictly Confidential

Submergence

Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby*

To The Stars

Training Day

Twister

Two Scoops Of Italy

Uncle Buck

Valentine Ever After

The Vatican Tapes

The Wedding Ringer

The Weekend

Window Wonderland

The Wolf Man (1941)

The Wolfman (2010)

You’re Next*

JANUARY 2

Lockerbie: A Search For Truth, Season 1 - Premiere, All Episodes - 5 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)

JANUARY 3

Millennial Money, Season 2 (CNBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 3 - Premiere (Bravo)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3*

JANUARY 5

Love of The Irish+

JANUARY 6

When Calls The Heart, Season 12 - Premiere (Hallmark)

JANUARY 7

Snapped, Season 35 - Premiere (Oxygen)

Watch What Happens Live, Season 22 - Premiere (Bravo)

JANUARY 8

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 2 - Premiere (NBC)

Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 - Premiere (NBC)

JANUARY 9

The Traitors, Season 3 - Premiere, 3 Episodes, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

JANUARY 10

The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription+

JANUARY 12

Polar Opposites+

JANUARY 13

Critics Choice Awards 2025 (E!)

Needle In A Timestack

Una Maid En Manhattan, Season 1 (Telemundo)

JANUARY 14

Brilliant Minds, Season 1 - Finale (NBC)

Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)*

JANUARY 15

Love Island All Stars, Season 2 - Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)* - new episodes daily

JANUARY 16

Here Come the Irish, Season 1 - New Episode, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

Nymphomaniac Volume I

Nymphomaniac Volume II

The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City, Season 1 - Finale, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, Season 1 - Premiere, 4 Episodes, 120 min (Peacock Original)*

Team Mekbots: Animal Rescue, Season 1 - Premiere, 7 Episodes, 30 min (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors, Season 3 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

JANUARY 17

Please Don’t Destroy: The Treasure Of Foggy Mountain*

Till*

JANUARY 19

Chasing Gold: Milan Cortina 2026, Season 1 (NBC)

The Perfect Setting+

JANUARY 20

Presidential Inauguration

JANUARY 23

Dame Chocolate, Season 1 (Telemundo)

The Traitors, Season 3 - New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 5 - Reunion Part 1, Uncensored & Extended (Bravo)

JANUARY 26

My Argentine Heart+

JANUARY 27

Sistas, Season 1-5 (BET)

JANUARY 28

A Plan To Kill (Oxygen)

Below Deck: Sailing Yacht, Season 5 - Finale (Bravo)

JANUARY 30