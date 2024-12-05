Peacock's new true crime thriller starring Colin Firth looks like an emotional rollercoaster — watch the trailer now

Peacock has just dropped the official trailer for "Lockerbie: A Search for Truth," the streamer's major new true crime miniseries starring Oscar-winning actor, Colin Firth ("The King's Speech").

Billed by Peacock as "an intimate account of a man, a husband who risks everything in memory of his daughter and the unflinching pursuit of truth and justice," "Lockerbie: A Search for Truth" introduces us to Dr. Jim Swire (Firth), the father of one of the victims of a deadly terror attack that took place on December 21, 1988.

En route to John F. Kennedy Airport, a bomb exploded in the cargo hold of Pan Am Flight 103, claiming the lives of all 259 passengers and crew on board (including the death of 35 students from Syracuse University). The wreckage crashed down into the Scottish town of Lockerbie, where a further 11 residents lost their lives.

Following the tragic attack, Jim Swire became the nominated spokesperson for the U.K. victims' families, united by a need for the truth about the disaster. Swire's subsequent, relentless quest for justice is the subject of this five-part limited series. You can see what's in store in the new trailer, which you can watch below:

It's a gripping trailer, one motivated primarily by an impassioned turn from Firth. Featuring harrowing scenes from Swire's determined investigation, the clip shows just how far he went to get to the bottom of everything, culminating with his journey to Libya, where the British doctor met with Muammar Gaddafi.

Interested in "Lockerbie: A Search for Truth"? You won't have to wait long to follow Swire's journey, as all five episodes will be available to stream on Peacock from Tuesday, January 2, 2025. In the U.K. and Ireland, the series will premiere on the same day on Sky Atlantic and Sky's streaming service, NOW.

What else do we know about 'Lockerbie: A Search for Truth'?

(Image credit: Sky/Carnival)

In addition to Firth, "Lockerbie: A Search for Truth" also stars Catherine McCormack ("Slow Horses") as Swire's wife, Jane, along with Rosanna Adams, Jemma Carlton, Harry Redding, Sam Troughton, Mark Bonner, Ardalan Esmaili, and Selwa Jghalef.

Sign up now to get the best Black Friday deals! Discover the hottest deals, best product picks and the latest tech news from our experts at Tom’s Guide. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The series is based on the book "The Lockerbie Bombing: A Father's Search for Justice," written by Swire and Lockerbie researcher Peter Biddulph. It also has EPs Gareth Neame and Nigel Marchant on board, who also exec-produced Peacock's spy thriller, "The Day of the Jackal."

Looking for something else to watch while you wait for "Lockerbie: A Search for Truth" to air? Check out our guide to the best Peacock shows you should be streaming now.