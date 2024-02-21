5 best new to Peacock movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Peacock has added a wide variety of quality programming this month, with plenty of programming to help give the affordable streaming service ways to offer more bang for your buck. This month, you can expect a swath of new flicks, some of which scored 90% or higher by critics on the review-aggregating site Rotten Tomatoes. All five picks here are "Certified Fresh", so you won't have to worry about any stinkers making their way to you.

This month, we've got a unique and eclectic selection of movies to choose from, including one superhero classic, a war-centric epic, and even a music-themed odyssey. There truly is a little something for everyone right now, so viewers of all stripes have something to look forward to.

Read on for five of the highest-rated movies that are new on Peacock in February 2024.

'The Dark Knight'

Gotham City stands on the brink of hope as Christian Bale's Bruce Wayne, with allies James Gordon (Gary Oldman) and District Attorney Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart), comes close to finally taking apart the city's criminal underworld. Just as the city has a glimpse of a future free of corruption, a new villain slithers out to ruin it all. Heath Ledger's unforgettable portrayal of the Joker is a chaotic and exciting wrench in the machine, someone who challenges Batman's moral code as well as his sanity. "The Dark Knight" is one of the best superhero movies you'll find on the platform, or any of them, for that matter.

Genre: Superhero

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Stream on Peacock

'Dunkirk'

As the shadow of World War II looms over Europe, the Dunkirk evacuation remains a terrifying large-scale event that never seemed quite like it would be pulled off. In May 1940, with German forces closing in, over 330,000 Allied soldiers from France, Britain, Belgium, and the Netherlands find themselves trapped on the beaches of Dunkirk. Faced with an impossible situation, both troops and their handlers work to get every single person off of the beaches before additional casualties pile up. Fionn Whitehead, Harry Styles, and Barry Keoghan shine as some of the soldiers doing their best to evade gunfire and complete the evacuation.

Genre: Action

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Stream on Peacock

'If Beale Street Could Talk'

Tish (KiKi Layne) and Fonny's (Stephan James) love story unfolds the moment they become childhood sweethearts dreaming of a life together, their hopes symbolized by Fonny's artwork. But when Fonny is unjustly imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit, Tish finds herself fighting not just for Fonny's freedom but for the future of their unborn child. It's a heartbreaking tale of social injustice that absolutely sings when it hits its high notes and brings you into the pit of despair when you feel the lows that Tish and Fonny feel.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Stream on Peacock

'Once'

In Dublin, a vacuum repairman (Glen Hansard) with dreams of music stardom spends his nights playing on the city streets. His routine life takes a positive turn when he meets a Czech immigrant (Marketa Irglova), a flower seller with her own musical aspirations. United by their shared passion, they embark on a journey of songwriting filled with performances that earmark their meeting and how they've come together as artists during a tumultuous time in both of their lives. This is the kind of musical that does more than just give you catchy music to listen to – it also touches your heart.

Genre: Musical

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Stream on Peacock

'Out of Sight'

George Clooney is Jack Foley, the nation's most prolific bank robber, who finds himself grappling with the one thing he didn't plan on stealing: the heart of Karen Sisco (Jennifer Lopez). Federal Marshal Karen is every bit Jack's match, and their chemistry is undeniable. Their game of cat and mouse blurs the lines between the right side of the law and the throes of passion. As Jack orchestrates his most daring escape yet, they both must decide whether the thrill of the chase is worth more than them to the other person.

Genre: Drama

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch on Peacock