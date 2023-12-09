5 best Peacock miniseries to binge-watch this weekend

Some of the most popular and critically acclaimed shows of the past decade have been miniseries, also referred to as limited series. The miniseries went out of vogue for a while, but it's back in a big way.

The holiday season doesn't leave many of us with much extra time, so getting into a show with a lot of seasons is too daunting. Fortunately, there are some great miniseries on Peacock that you can easily binge in one weekend. Here are our top picks.

A Friend of the Family

This series is based on a true story as it unravels the chilling story of the Broberg family, who found themselves caught in the manipulative web of a trusted family friend. In the 1970s, their young daughter Jan (Mckenna Grace) faced the horror of being kidnapped not once, but multiple times by Robert Berchtold (Jake Lacy), a man masquerading as their kind neighbor. This show adapts the tale into a disturbing psychological horror series that explores how Robert got close to Jan and how her parents Bob (Colin Hanks) and Gail (Lio Tipton) continue to fail her at nearly every turn. - BV

Genre: True crime drama

Episodes: 9

Rotten Tomatoes score: 92%

Watch now on Peacock

The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Set a few years after the 2012's The Best Man Holiday, this sequel series examines the lives of the movie's subjects. Harper (Taye Diggs), Quentin (Terrence Howard), Lance (Morris Chestnut), Murch (Harold Perrineau), Jordan (Nia Long), Robyn (Sanaa Lathan), Candace (Regina Hall), and Shelby (Melissa De Sousa) are a group of college friends navigating their own mid-life crises, so to speak. Harper is on the brink of a new chapter, transforming his novel into a film.

Meanwhile, Quentin grapples with familial responsibilities and marriage, and Lance confronts the trials of parenthood and self-discovery. Jordan balances the her career and relationship, while Candace and Murch redefine their bond amidst her academic pursuits and his struggle for recognition. Robyn embarks on a quest for inner peace, and Shelby strives to break out from her reality TV persona. - BV

Genre: Comedy-drama

Episodes: 8

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Watch now on Peacock

Mrs. Davis

The timing could not be better for a sci-fi dramedy about artificial intelligence that has achieved a deity-like status. Creators Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof establish a world where an AI named Mrs. Davis is revered worldwide for its seemingly benevolent, caring outlook — trying to make everyone’s lives better. Think ChatGPT, but much smarter and friendlier.

Not everyone is a fan, though. Simone (Betty Gilpin) is a nun who is deeply skeptical about technology. Afraid that Mrs. Davis might eventually run amok, she teams up with ex-boyfriend Wiley (Jake McDorman) on a mission to destroy it. They’ll have to contend with the AI-adoring masses, though. Read our Mrs. Davis review for more thoughts. - KW

Genre: Science fiction comedy-drama

Episodes: 8

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Watch now on Peacock

Angelyne

In 1980s Los Angeles, Angelyne (Emmy Rossum) is the enigmatic blonde bombshell seen on a billboard in the middle of the city. Journalist Jeff Glaser (Alex Karpovsky) embarks on a quest to unravel Angelyne's secrets, whose larger-than-life persona and ubiquitous advertisements have become an LA legend. As he delves deeper, Glaser encounters a web of secrecy and conflicting stories from those who claim to know her. Angelyne herself remains an elusive figure, her true identity shrouded in glamour and mystery, but this miniseries makes understanding the real woman behind the smokescreen a captivating journey. - BV

Genre: Drama

Episodes: 5

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

Watch now on Peacock

Paul T. Goldman

This true crime docuseries explores the life of historian Paul Finkelman ("Paul T. Goldman") through a mix of interviews, reenactments, and looks behind the scenes. It isn't always what it seems, as it's more satirical than believable at times as it examines Paul's tumultuous relationship with his second wife, whom he dubs Audrey Munson (Melinda McGraw), suspecting her of leading a double life as a prostitute and a key player in an international sex trafficking ring. - BV

Genre: True crime documentary

Episodes: 6

Rotten Tomatoes score: 76%

Watch now on Peacock