7 top new movies to stream this week on Netflix, Max, Hulu and more (Feb. 20-26)

There are some must-see new movies this week on Netflix, Max, Hulu and other major streaming services.

First up: "Mean Girls." This hit 2024 movie adaptation of the hit 2017 musical adaptation of the hit 2004 movie is hitting paid video-on-demand streaming services this month. Starring Angourie Rice and Reneé Rapp, it's been the second-biggest movie of the year so far at the U.S. box office and is still in theaters, so getting it to stream at home is a big win.

But that's not the only big movie hitting streaming services this week. "The Zone of Interest" has been nominated for several 2024 Oscars and is considered one of the best movies of 2023. Meanwhile, "All of Us Strangers" is hitting Hulu on Thursday and many consider Andrew Scott's performance not getting an Oscar nomination to be one of the biggest snubs at this year's Academy Awards.

Some of these titles are newly available via digital release, so you can purchase them for a premium price, but for others, all you need is the right streaming subscription.

Here are the top new movies streaming this week.

'Mean Girls' (PVOD)

Somehow a movie that nobody asked for and yet a highly-anticipated film, "Mean Girls" is an adaptation of an existing property — but not necessarily the one you think. That's because it's not an adaptation of the 2004 classic, but an adaptation of the 2017 musical ... which is, admittedly, an adaptation of the original 2004 movie.

Starring Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, a teenage girl who doesn't fit in, and Reneé Rapp as Regina George, leader of a group of mean-spirited popular girls dubbed "The Plastics," your enjoyment of this movie relies on two things. One, do you like musicals? Because if you don't then this isn't the movie for you. Two, are you okay with a remake of a remake? If you can answer yes to both questions, you'll probably have a fun time with this beloved teen comedy.

Buy or rent on Amazon now

'Memory' (PVOD)

"Memory" stars Jessica Chastain as Sylvia who is a social worker and a single mother as well as a recovering alcoholic due to a history of sexual assaults. At a high school reunion, she notices Saul (Peter Sarsgaard) but is bothered by the way he interacts with her. Upon confronting him and his brother Issac (Josh Charles) she discovers that Saul is suffering from early onset dementia and has almost no ability to recall his memories.

A powerful examination of both Jessica's past trauma and Saul's nascent, ongoing trauma, Memory was a critical success when it debuted at the Venice International Film Festival last year. Sarsgaard's performance in particular earned high praise and the Volpi Cup, an award given to the best male acting performance at the festival.

Buy or rent on Amazon now

'The Zone of Interest' (PVOD)

There's no beating around the bush — this movie is not fun. It's not enjoyable. It's dark and covers horrific subject matter. But it's also undeniably brilliant and its five Oscar nominations are well deserved.

"The Zone of Interest" stars Christian Friedel as Rudolf Höss and Sandra Hüller as his wife Hedwig. The movie focuses on their attempt to build the perfect life while also dealing with the demands of Rudolf's work ... which is running the Auschwitz concentration camp for Nazi Germany.

To be clear though, this movie is not an examination of the horrors of Auschwitz, at least, not directly. Gunshots, trains transporting prisons, the infamous crematoriums and human remains of Jewish prisoners are all depicted over the course of the film but as background noise rather than in the foreground. Instead, this movie examines the horror of the mundane normalcy of mass murder to this German family and how it was simply a means to a better life.

Buy or rent on Amazon now

'All of Us Strangers' (Hulu)

Don't let the Oscars snub fool you, this is one of the best movies from 2023. Beloved by critics and audiences alike "All of Us Strangers" begins with Adam (Andrew Scott), a lonely screenwriter living a quiet life in London. One day, he meets Harry, his drunken neighbor (Paul Mescal) who is keen to spend time with him.

Adam initially rebuffs Harry, but eventually, they begin a relationship. As that relationship grows, Adam decides to revisit his relationship with his own parents (Jamie Bell and Claire Foy), who died in a car crash when Adam was 12.

Praised for its examinations of love and grief, this movie has received acclaim from numerous bodies, particularly for Andrew Haigh's screenplay and Scott's performance. In fact, the Academy may be the only critical body not to recognize this film for its brilliance.

Stream on Hulu starting Feb. 22

'Mea Culpa' (Netflix)

"Mea Culpa" is the latest movie from Tyler Perry and this thriller will certainly have you on the edge of your seat. It stars Kelly Rowland as Mea Harper, a criminal defense attorney who takes on the case of Zyair Malloy (Trevante Rhodes), who is accused of murdering his girlfriend.

As the case goes on, Mea gets closer and closer to Zyair, who everyone else seems to think is guilty. But will she stop herself from going too far before it's too late? The trailer certainly casts doubt on it.

Stream on Netflix starting Feb. 23

'Priscilla' (Max)

Don't confuse this movie with "Elvis." While Baz Luhrmann's biopic from 2022 starring Austin Butler focused on the King, this movie from Sofia Coppola is about the queen seated next to him.

Starring Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley (née Wagner), "Priscilla" is about her story, Yes, Elvis is in it and his role in her life matters. Jacob Elordi does a great job portraying the rock icon. But the movie is about Priscilla's relationship with Elvis and how it shaped her life and not the other way around. Fittingly, Spaeny's performance as Priscilla steals the show — she earned a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Motion Picture (Drama).

Stream on Max starting Feb. 23

'The Promised Land' (PVOD)

This epic historical drama is based on the life of Danish military officer Ludvig Kahlen (Mads Mikkelsen). A captain in the German Army, he has received permission from the Danish Royal Court to build a settlement on the inhospitable heath known as the Jutland moorland. The one problem? Local magistrate Frederik de Schinkel (Simon Bennebjerg) has no intention of giving up access to the heath to Kahlen.

From the cinematography to the direction by acclaimed Danish director Nikolaj Arcel to an incredible performance by Mikkelsen, "The Promised Land" is considered one of the best international films of the past year, even making the shortlist of 15 films eligible for the Best International Feature Film Oscar at this year's Academy Awards. If you can handle subtitles, this is a must-watch.

Buy or rent on Amazon starting Feb. 23