New on Peacock in February 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

Peacock already gave us a wide variety of great new shows and movies to choose from last month, but now that February has rolled around, there's another great jam-packed new on Peacock slate to peruse, including one of the biggest hits of last year, "Oppenheimer."

"Oppenheimer" dramatizes theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer's (Cillian Murphy) leadership of the Manhattan Project that developed the first atomic bombs during World War II. This blockbuster highlights his internal conflicts as he shaped weapons to be used for mass destruction.

But there are plenty of other choices on tap for this month, too. Watch legendary rap Run-DMC rise to prominence and change the landscape of music forever in "Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story" and see couples exploring the world of polyamory as they add a third partner to their relationships in "Couple to Throuple".

But those aren't the only options coming to the platform this February. Check out the entire list of what's new on Peacock in February 2024.

New on Peacock in February 2024: Top picks

'Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story'

Explore the musical journey of Run-DMC, the trailblazing rap group that revolutionized the music industry. Joseph "Run" Simmons, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, and Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell went from neighborhood friends to hip-hop legends. Their work not only legitimized rap as a lasting genre but also broke racial barriers, which quickly led to international fame for the trio. This documentary addresses the challenges they faced along the way, including the tragic murder of Jam Master Jay. Rev Run and DMC reunite and share their insights as well as celebrate the mark they left on music and culture.

Premieres February 1 on Peacock

'Couple to Throuple'

Peacock's newest original series "Couple to Throuple" introduces viewers (and its starring couples) to polyamory. Four adventurous couples explore the possibility of adding a third partner to their relationship. Among those participating are singles with a history of polyamory who can help guide the newcomers. As the couples embark on dates, they confront the complexities and challenges of expanding their love beyond traditional boundaries. At the end of it all, the couples reach a pivotal decision: whether to evolve into a throuple, return as they came, or part ways entirely.

lPremieres February 8 on Peacock

'Oppenheimer'

The brilliant yet enigmatic physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) was once tasked with leading a covert mission that would alter the fabric of history. During World War II, Oppenheimer and his team of scientists embark take on the task of designing and building the atomic bomb. This chilling journey, which weighs heavily on Oppenheimer's tortured psyche, ends with the first nuclear explosion on July 16, 1945. This visually stunning film captures the tension and sheer weight of responsibility resting on the shoulders of those harnessing the terrifying power of the atom.

Premieres February 16 on Peacock

Peacock originals

February 1: Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story (Peacock Original)

February 2: Bosco, 2024 (Peacock Original)

February 8: Couple to Throuple (Peacock Original)

February 16: Oppenheimer, 2023

Everything new on Peacock in February 2024

February 1

8 Mile, 2002

A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado, 2020

A Nashville Legacy, 2023

Age of Adaline, 2015*

All My Life, 2020*

Along Came Polly, 2004

Amor Impossible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, 2004

Batman Begins, 2005

Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest, 2011

Braveheart, 1995

Brooklyn’s Finest, 2010*

Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Christmas in Harmony, 2021

Clockers, 1995

Crooklyn, 1994

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Dear John, 2010

Deja Vu, 2006

Deliver Us from Eva, 2003

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 2004

Dunkirk, 2017

Duplicity, 2009

Facing Ali, 2009*

Fair Game, 2010*

Fatal Attraction, 1987

First Sunday, 2008

Forces of Nature, 1999

Girls Trip, 2017*

Glory, 1989

Half Brothers, 2020*

Held Up, 2000

How to Train Your Dragon 2, 2014*

I Am Not Your Negro, 2016

I Could Never Be Your Woman, 2007

I, Robot, 2004

If Beale Street Could Talk, 2018

Inception, 2010

Isn’t It Romantic, 2019

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 2018

Just Mercy, 2019

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain, 2013

Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story (Peacock Original)*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

Made of Honor, 2008

Marrying Mr. Darcy, 2018

Mechanic: Resurrection, 2016*

Memories of Christmas, 2018

Mo’ Better Blues, 1990

Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder, 2019

Morning Show Mysteries: Death by Design, 2016

Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After, 2021

Not Easily Broken, 2009

Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000

Obsessed, 2009

Once, 2007

Out of Sight, 1998

Playing Cupid, 2021

Pride and Prejudice, 2005

Redemption in Cherry Springs, 2021

Ride Along 2, 2016*

Shaft, 2019

Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, 2015

Sleepless in Seattle, 1993

Something’s Brewing, 2021

Split, 2016*

Spring Breakthrough, 2023

Sweet on You, 2023

That Awkward Moment, 2014

The Accountant, 2016

The Break-Up, 2006

The Christmas Doctor, 2020

The Dark Knight Rises, 2012

The Dark Knight, 2008

The Descendants, 2011

The Express, 2008

The Five-Year Engagement, 2012

The Glorias, 2020*

The Groomsmen, 2006

The Holiday Stocking, 2014

The Hulk, 2003

The Internship, 2013

The Mechanic, 2011

The Nutty Professor, 1996

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Wedding Date, 2005

The Wood, 1999

To Her, With Love, 2022

Tower Heist, 2011

Unleashing Mr. Darcy, 2016

Unthinkably Good Things, 2022

Valentine in the Vineyard, 2019

Van Helsing, 2004

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Warm Bodies, 2013

Zoolander, 2001

February 2

Amor Impossible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

Bosco, 2024 (Peacock Original)*

Bros, 2022*

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC )

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU,, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 3

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder At The Breakers, 2024 (Hallmark)+

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 4

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

Paging Mr. Darcy, 2024 (Hallmark)+

February 5

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)++

February 6

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Empire of Dirt, 2013

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Final Moments, Season 2, All Episodes (Oxygen)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 7

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí,, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 8

Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)

Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors, Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 9

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Ticket to Paradise, 2022*

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 10

Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

Three-Body, 2023

Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 11

Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Love & Jane, 2024 (Hallmark)+

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

February 12

Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Respect, 2021

February 13

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 14

Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Fruitvale Station, 2013

Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Vanderpump Rules Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 15

Caillou, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Creed, 2015

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Vigil, Season 2, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 16

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

El Señor de los Cielos,, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

Oppenheimer, 2023*

Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 17

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

El Señor de los Cielos,, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 18

An American in Austen, 2024 (Hallmark)+

Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)

February 19

Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)++

February 20

A Taste of Love, 2024 (Hallmark)+

America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 21

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)

February 22

Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

February 23

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Squealer, 2024*

Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

February 24

CrimeTime: Freefall, 2024 (Hallmark)+

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)

February 25

On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++

Sense & Sensibility, 2024 (Hallmark)+

February 26

Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)++

February 27

Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)

The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)

February 28

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)

Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)

February 29

Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*

L’il Stompers, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)

Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)

The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*

Live sports and events