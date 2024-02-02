New on Peacock in February 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch
Peacock already gave us a wide variety of great new shows and movies to choose from last month, but now that February has rolled around, there's another great jam-packed new on Peacock slate to peruse, including one of the biggest hits of last year, "Oppenheimer."
"Oppenheimer" dramatizes theoretical physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer's (Cillian Murphy) leadership of the Manhattan Project that developed the first atomic bombs during World War II. This blockbuster highlights his internal conflicts as he shaped weapons to be used for mass destruction.
But there are plenty of other choices on tap for this month, too. Watch legendary rap Run-DMC rise to prominence and change the landscape of music forever in "Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story" and see couples exploring the world of polyamory as they add a third partner to their relationships in "Couple to Throuple".
But those aren't the only options coming to the platform this February. Check out the entire list of what's new on Peacock in February 2024.
New on Peacock in February 2024: Top picks
'Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story'
Explore the musical journey of Run-DMC, the trailblazing rap group that revolutionized the music industry. Joseph "Run" Simmons, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, and Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell went from neighborhood friends to hip-hop legends. Their work not only legitimized rap as a lasting genre but also broke racial barriers, which quickly led to international fame for the trio. This documentary addresses the challenges they faced along the way, including the tragic murder of Jam Master Jay. Rev Run and DMC reunite and share their insights as well as celebrate the mark they left on music and culture.
Premieres February 1 on Peacock
'Couple to Throuple'
Peacock's newest original series "Couple to Throuple" introduces viewers (and its starring couples) to polyamory. Four adventurous couples explore the possibility of adding a third partner to their relationship. Among those participating are singles with a history of polyamory who can help guide the newcomers. As the couples embark on dates, they confront the complexities and challenges of expanding their love beyond traditional boundaries. At the end of it all, the couples reach a pivotal decision: whether to evolve into a throuple, return as they came, or part ways entirely.
lPremieres February 8 on Peacock
'Oppenheimer'
The brilliant yet enigmatic physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) was once tasked with leading a covert mission that would alter the fabric of history. During World War II, Oppenheimer and his team of scientists embark take on the task of designing and building the atomic bomb. This chilling journey, which weighs heavily on Oppenheimer's tortured psyche, ends with the first nuclear explosion on July 16, 1945. This visually stunning film captures the tension and sheer weight of responsibility resting on the shoulders of those harnessing the terrifying power of the atom.
Premieres February 16 on Peacock
Peacock originals
February 1: Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story (Peacock Original)
February 2: Bosco, 2024 (Peacock Original)
February 8: Couple to Throuple (Peacock Original)
February 16: Oppenheimer, 2023
Everything new on Peacock in February 2024
February 1
- 8 Mile, 2002
- A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado, 2020
- A Nashville Legacy, 2023
- Age of Adaline, 2015*
- All My Life, 2020*
- Along Came Polly, 2004
- Amor Impossible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, 2004
- Batman Begins, 2005
- Beats, Rhymes & Life: The Travels of a Tribe Called Quest, 2011
- Braveheart, 1995
- Brooklyn’s Finest, 2010*
- Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Christmas in Harmony, 2021
- Clockers, 1995
- Crooklyn, 1994
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Dear John, 2010
- Deja Vu, 2006
- Deliver Us from Eva, 2003
- Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, 2004
- Dunkirk, 2017
- Duplicity, 2009
- Facing Ali, 2009*
- Fair Game, 2010*
- Fatal Attraction, 1987
- First Sunday, 2008
- Forces of Nature, 1999
- Girls Trip, 2017*
- Glory, 1989
- Half Brothers, 2020*
- Held Up, 2000
- How to Train Your Dragon 2, 2014*
- I Am Not Your Negro, 2016
- I Could Never Be Your Woman, 2007
- I, Robot, 2004
- If Beale Street Could Talk, 2018
- Inception, 2010
- Isn’t It Romantic, 2019
- Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, 2018
- Just Mercy, 2019
- Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain, 2013
- Kings from Queens: The Run DMC Story (Peacock Original)*
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Made of Honor, 2008
- Marrying Mr. Darcy, 2018
- Mechanic: Resurrection, 2016*
- Memories of Christmas, 2018
- Mo’ Better Blues, 1990
- Morning Show Mysteries: Countdown to Murder, 2019
- Morning Show Mysteries: Death by Design, 2016
- Morning Show Mysteries: Murder Ever After, 2021
- Not Easily Broken, 2009
- Nutty Professor II: The Klumps, 2000
- Obsessed, 2009
- Once, 2007
- Out of Sight, 1998
- Playing Cupid, 2021
- Pride and Prejudice, 2005
- Redemption in Cherry Springs, 2021
- Ride Along 2, 2016*
- Shaft, 2019
- Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks, 2015
- Sleepless in Seattle, 1993
- Something’s Brewing, 2021
- Split, 2016*
- Spring Breakthrough, 2023
- Sweet on You, 2023
- That Awkward Moment, 2014
- The Accountant, 2016
- The Break-Up, 2006
- The Christmas Doctor, 2020
- The Dark Knight Rises, 2012
- The Dark Knight, 2008
- The Descendants, 2011
- The Express, 2008
- The Five-Year Engagement, 2012
- The Glorias, 2020*
- The Groomsmen, 2006
- The Holiday Stocking, 2014
- The Hulk, 2003
- The Internship, 2013
- The Mechanic, 2011
- The Nutty Professor, 1996
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Wedding Date, 2005
- The Wood, 1999
- To Her, With Love, 2022
- Tower Heist, 2011
- Unleashing Mr. Darcy, 2016
- Unthinkably Good Things, 2022
- Valentine in the Vineyard, 2019
- Van Helsing, 2004
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Warm Bodies, 2013
- Zoolander, 2001
February 2
- Amor Impossible, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Bosco, 2024 (Peacock Original)*
- Bros, 2022*
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC )
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU,, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
- Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 3
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Gilded Newport Mysteries: Murder At The Breakers, 2024 (Hallmark)+
- La Casa de los Famosos, Season 4, New Episode (Telemundo)
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
- Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 4
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- Paging Mr. Darcy, 2024 (Hallmark)+
February 5
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)++
February 6
- America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Empire of Dirt, 2013
- The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Final Moments, Season 2, All Episodes (Oxygen)
- Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 7
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Vuelve a Mí,, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 8
- Chicago Fire, Season 12, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago Med, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)
- Chicago PD, Season 11, New Episode (NBC)
- Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Traitors, Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 9
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Law & Order, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)
- Law & Order: SVU, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
- Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
- Ticket to Paradise, 2022*
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 10
- Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Men in Blazers, Season 10, New Episode
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- Three-Body, 2023
- Transplant, Season 3, New Episode (NBC)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 11
- Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
- Love & Jane, 2024 (Hallmark)+
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
February 12
- Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Respect, 2021
February 13
- America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 14
- Dateline 24/7 “Romantic Rivalries” Themed Marathon Special (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Extended Family, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Fruitvale Station, 2013
- Night Court, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)
- Vanderpump Rules Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 15
- Caillou, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- Creed, 2015
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Señor de los Cielos, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
- Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
- The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Vigil, Season 2, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 16
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- El Señor de los Cielos,, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Oppenheimer, 2023*
- Southern Hospitality, Season 2, New Episode (Bravo)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 17
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- El Señor de los Cielos,, Season 9, New Episode (Telemundo)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 18
- An American in Austen, 2024 (Hallmark)+
- Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)
February 19
- Chasing Gold: Paris 2024, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Selena & Yolanda: The Secrets Between Them, Season 1, New Episode (Oxygen)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)++
February 20
- A Taste of Love, 2024 (Hallmark)+
- America’s Got Talent: Fantasy League, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Irrational, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 21
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
- Vuelve a Mí, Season 1, New Episode (Telemundo)
February 22
- Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 13, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 1 (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
- Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
- The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
February 23
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Squealer, 2024*
- Summer House, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
February 24
- CrimeTime: Freefall, 2024 (Hallmark)+
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Saturday Night Live, Season 49, New Episode (NBC)
February 25
- On Patrol: First Shift, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- On Patrol: Live, Season 2, New Episode (Reelz)++
- Sense & Sensibility, 2024 (Hallmark)+
February 26
- Dateline, Season 32, New Episode (NBC)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Married to Medicine: Atlanta, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 8, New Episode (Bravo)
- The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
- The Way Home, Season 2, New Episode (Hallmark)++
February 27
- Below Deck, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Deal or No Deal Island, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)
- Snapped, Season 33, New Episode (Oxygen)
- The Voice, Season 25, New Episode (NBC)
February 28
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- Vanderpump Rules, Season 11, New Episode (Bravo)
- Vanderpump Rules After Show, Season 1, New Episode (Bravo)
February 29
- Couple to Throuple, Season 1, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- Days of Our Lives, Season 59, New Episode (Peacock Exclusive)*
- L’il Stompers, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)*
- The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 6, New Episode (Bravo)
- Resident Alien, Season 3, New Episode (SYFY)
- The Traitors, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
- The Traitors Postmortem, Season 2, New Episode (Peacock Original)*
Live sports and events
- February 1: Premier League Match Week 22
- February 1-4: PGA TOUR AT&T Pebble Beach
- February 1-4: Four Continents Figure Skating Championships*
- February 2: Six Nations Rugby - France v. Ireland*
- February 2-3: Notre Dame Hockey - Michigan vs. Notre Dame*
- February 2-4: FIS Austria – Seefeld*
- February 2-4: World Cup Speed Skating – Quebec City*
- February 2-18: World Aquatics Championships*
- February 3: Six Nations Rugby - Italy v. England, Wales v. Scotland*
- February 3: SuperMX - Detroit
- February 3: U.S. Olympic Team Trials: Marathon
- February 3: Boxxer - Joshua Buatsi vs. Dan Azeez
- February 3: 1/ST RACING TOUR Horse Racing
- February 3-4: FIS Freestyle World Cup – Deer Valley
- February 3-5: Premier League Match Week 23
- February 4: U.S. Figure Skating Championships Exhibition Gala
- February 4: U.S. Track & Field New Balance Indoor Grand Prix
- February 4: WWE - NXT Vengeance Day*
- February 6: Big Ten Men’s Basketball- Indiana vs. Ohio State, Michigan State vs. Minnesota*
- February 8: Big Ten Women’s Basketball - Michigan State vs. Indiana, Ohio State vs. Minnesota*
- February 8-11: PGA TOUR WM Phoenix Open
- February 10: LIGA MX - Chivas v. Juárez (Spanish)
- February 10: Six Nations Rugby - Scotland v. France, England v. Wales
- February 10: SuperMX – Glendale, AZ
- February 10-11: World Cup Short Track – Dresden*
- February 10-12: Premier League Match Week 24
- February 11: Big Ten Women’s Basketball - Ohio State vs. Michigan State*
- February 11: FIS Freeski World Cup - Mammoth
- February 11: Six Nations Rugby - Ireland v. Italy
- February 11: U.S. Track & Field NYRR Millrose Games
- February 13: Big Ten Men’s Basketball - Michigan vs. Illinois, Ohio State vs. Wisconsin*
- February 14: Big Ten Women’s Basketball - Nebraska vs. Ohio State, Indiana vs. Wisconsin*
- February 15: Big Ten Women’s Basketball - Michigan vs. Iowa*
- February 15-18: PGA TOUR The Genesis Invitational
- February 15-18: ISU World Speed Skating Championships – Calgary*
- February 16-17: Notre Dame Hockey - Minnesota vs. Notre Dame*
- February 16-18: PGA TOUR Champions Chubb Classic
- February 17: U.S. Track & Field Indoor Championships
- February 17-18: ISU World Cup Short Track – Gdansk*
- February 17-19: Premier League Match Week 25
- February 18: XC World Cup Finals Skiing: Minneapolis
- February 20: Big Ten Men’s Basketball - Iowa vs. Michigan State, Maryland vs. Wisconsin*
- February 21-24: LPGA Honda Thailand
- February 21-25: U.S. Synchronized Skating Championships*
- February 22: Big Ten Women’s Basketball - Iowa vs. Indiana*
- February 22-24: PGA TOUR Championship Trophy Hassan II
- February 22-25: PGA TOUR Mexico Open at Vidanta
- February 23-26: Premier League Match Week 26
- February 24: WWE Elimination Chamber*
- February 24: SuperMX – Arlington, TX
- February 24: LIGA MX - Chivas v. Pumas (Spanish)
- February 24: Six Nations Rugby - Ireland v. Wales, Scotland v. England
- February 25: Six Nations Rugby - France v. Italy
- February 24-25: FIS Austria – Reiteralm*
- February 24-25: FIS Austria – Hinzenbach*
- February 24-25: FIS Alpine World Cup - Palisades
- February 25: HSBC SVNS Rugby - Vancouver
- February 27: Big Ten Men’s Basketball - Wisconsin vs. Indiana*
- February 28: Big Ten Women’s Basketball - Michigan vs. Ohio State, Iowa vs. Minnesota*
- February 28-29: LPGA HSBC Women’s Championship
- February 29: PGA TOUR Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
