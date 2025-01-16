How to watch 'The Crow Girl' online — stream new Erik Axl Sund adaptation

When the body of a teenage boy is discovered, DCI Jeanette Kilburn (Eve Myles) begins an investigation that leads her down a rabbit hole that threatens to expose years of police corruption and historic abuse. Here's how to watch “The Crow Girl” online and from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

'The Crow Girl' release date, online streaming options All six episodes of "The Crow Girl" will land in the U.K. on Thursday, January 16.

• U.K. stream — Paramount Plus (free trial)

• Global release — TBC

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

As the victims rise, and it becomes evident that the young men have been beaten and anaesthetised prior to their deaths, Kilburn and her partner DI Lou Stanley (Dougray Scott) face a race against time as the murders continue, with the killer edging ever closer to home. As pressure mounts, Kilburn enlists the help of Dr. Sophia Craven (Katherine Kelly), the psychotherapist of the investigation's prime suspect. But opposition from above raises questions as the pair begin to expose a chain of historic cases of children’s disappearances that have been overlooked by the police for decades.

With the case drawing Kilburn and Craven ever closer together, a twisted intimacy begins to develop alongside explosive revelations of police corruption and historic abuse.

Adapted from the bestselling novel by Jerker Eriksson and Håkan Axlander Sundquist (writing as Erik Axl Sund) “The Crow Girl” is a chilling British take on Scandi-noir adapted for the screen by “Clique” writer Milly Thomas. The series is based on the first in a trilogy of novels, and fans of the books should keep an eye out for Clara Rugaard’s Victoria Burkeman – a renamed Victoria Bergman, the character who serves as the lynchpin of the literary saga.

Ready for your next crime drama obsession? Here's where to watch “The Crow Girl” online from anywhere.

How to watch 'The Crow Girl' online in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"The Crow Girl" will premiere on Paramount Plus in the U.K. on Thursday, January 16, with all six episodes available to stream at launch. Paramount Plus plans begin at £4.99 per month or £43.99 per year for the Basic plan. The Standard tier will set you back £7.99 per month or £70.99 per year, while it's £10.99 per month/£97.99 per year for Premium. New Paramount Plus subscribers can use the 7-day Paramount Plus FREE trial. Away from home? You can catch the show on your usual streamer via a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'The Crow Girl' from anywhere

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss "The Crow Girl" if you find yourself in a country where the service isn't provided.

With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go. We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is NordVPN– and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple, just follow these steps.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're away from the U.K., and want to view your usual service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to Paramount Plus and watch "The Crow Girl" just as you would at home.

Can I watch 'The Crow Girl' in Canada, the U.S. and Australia?

At time of writing, there's no word on an international release for "The Crow Girl". However, when the psychological thriller does arrive in the U.S., Canada, Australia and beyond, we'd expect it to also stream on Paramount Plus. We'll be sure to update this section when we know more.

Brits traveling overseas can still catch the show as they usually would by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

All you need to know about 'The Crow Girl'

'The Crow Girl' trailer

The Crow Girl | Official Trailer | Paramount+ UK & Ireland - YouTube Watch On

All six episodes of "The Crow Girl" will be available to binge on Paramount Plus in the U.K. on Thursday, January 16. International release dates are TBC.

Full episode guide is as follows:

Episode 1: "She Sees Herself from Above" – Thursday, January 16

– Thursday, January 16 Episode 2: "The Egg She Wishes to Crack" – Thursday, January 16

– Thursday, January 16 Episode 3: "She Wishes to Believe" – Thursday, January 16

– Thursday, January 16 Episode 4: "The Dirt She Can't Bury" – Thursday, January 16

– Thursday, January 16 Episode 5: "She Shoots for the King" – Thursday, January 16

– Thursday, January 16 Episode 6: "I'll See You There" – Thursday, January 16

What can we expect from 'The Crow Girl'? The official synopsis from production company Buccaneer Media reads: ""The Crow Girl" begins with the gruesome discovery of a teenage boy’s body discarded in plain sight. Determined to find who is responsible, DCI Jeanette Kilburn (Eve Myles) joins forces with psychotherapist Sophia Craven (Katherine Kelly) to hunt the killer despite opposition from her superiors including confidant DI Lou Stanley (Dougray Scott).The investigation takes them into a dangerous world of historic abuse and murder. Together they uncover a chain of shocking events involving the disappearance of children that have gone overlooked for decades, as well as evidence of police corruption. As the body count rises and the two women are dragged into the depths of the murders, an intimacy starts to form between them, and so begins a complex, twisted love story. All the while, the killer is inching ever closer to home."

Who is in the cast of 'The Crow Girl'?

Katherine Kelly as Sophie Craven

Eve Myles as DCI Jeanette Kilburn

Dougray Scott as DI Lou Stanley

Clara Rugaard as Victoria Burkeman

Trevor White as Carl Lowry

Victoria Hamilton as Superintendent Verity Pound

Elliot Edusah as DC Mike Dilliston

Chloe Sweetlove as Madeleine Burkeman

Lee Boardman as David White

Lauren Morais as Charlie

Ashling O'Shea as Ursula Wilson

Is 'The Crow Girl' based on a book? "The Crow Girl" is based on the novel of the same name by Erik Axl Sund (a pseudonym for Swedish author duo Jerker Eriksson and Håkan Axlander-Sundqvist). The novel is the first part of a scandi-noir trilogy focusing on abuse survivor Victoria Bergman, which has been favorably compared to Stieg Larsson's "Millennium" trilogy.

