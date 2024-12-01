New on Paramount Plus in December 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch
Every new movie and show coming to Paramount Plus in December
Paramount Plus is closing out the year with a sleigh full of fresh content to keep you entertained through the holiday season. While December may not bring a long list of new originals, the lineup packs a festive punch with standout additions that are sure to grab your attention.
This month, subscribers can look forward to Showtime’s much-anticipated prequel series “Dexter: Original Sin," which tells the origin story of iconic TV serial killer Dexter, with Patrick Gibson assuming the titular role. That’s pretty much the only standout original in the lineup, but it’s exciting enough.
And let’s not forget the extensive Paramount Plus library of movies and shows, perfect for cozy winter nights, as well as family-friendly classics for all ages. Whether you’re tuning in for the originals, sports or Christmas nostalgia, there’s plenty to unwrap on the streaming service this month.
Here's everything coming to Paramount Plus in December 2024.
New on Paramount Plus in December 2024: Top Picks
‘Dexter: Original Sin’ series premiere
The upcoming prequel series “Dexter: Original Sin” is set in 1991 Miami and explores the origins of Dexter Morgan (Patrick Gibson), focusing on his transformation from a university student to a calculated serial killer who follows a strict moral code.
Guided by his adoptive father, Harry Morgan (Christian Slater), Dexter learns to channel his dark impulses by targeting those who “deserve” it. As a forensics intern at Miami Metro Police, he begins navigating his double life, honing the skills that define him later in life. If you’re a fan of the original show, this is definitely one you’ll want to watch when it releases this month.
Watch on Paramount Plus (with Showtime) starting December 13
‘Zodiac’
We have another crime thriller in our lineup for this month. “Zodiac” is based on the real-life hunt for the Zodiac Killer, a mysterious serial killer who terrorized Northern California in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The movie follows the perspectives of a cartoonist, Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal), a journalist, Paul Avery (Robert Downey Jr.), and a detective, Dave Toschi (Mark Ruffalo), as they become deeply involved in the case.
The Zodiac Killer taunts the public and authorities with cryptic letters and ciphers sent to newspapers, sparking obsession and paranoia among those investigating the crimes. The movie is less about the violence and more about the toll the unsolved case takes on the investigators’ personal and professional lives.
Watch on Paramount Plus (with Showtime) starting December 1
‘Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation’
“Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” is the fifth installment in the “Mission: Impossible” film franchise and is definitely one of the best. The 2015 action-packed spy thriller follows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team as they go up against the Syndicate, a shadowy international organization of highly skilled operatives intent on dismantling governments and creating global chaos.
When the IMF (Impossible Mission Force) is disbanded, Ethan is left on his own, hunted by both the Syndicate and the CIA. With the help of his loyal team — Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), William Brandt (Jeremy Renner), and Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) — and a mysterious, unpredictable operative named Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Ethan must uncover the Syndicate’s plans and prove its existence before it’s too late.
Watch on Paramount Plus starting December 1
Originals, exclusives & premieres
December 2 — SpongeBob SquarePants, "SpongeBob & Sandy's Country Christmas" special
In this new SpongeBob SquarePants holiday special, one of Sandy’s experiments goes awry and the Cheeks family must team up to save Christmas in Bikini Bottom.
December 3 — as1one: The Israeli-Palestinian Pop Music Journey docuseries premiere
A compelling coming-of-age series based on the lives of six young men - the world's first mixed Israeli-Palestinian pop group - that came together to form the next global hit pop group, as1one.
December 13 — Dexter: Original Sin* series premiere
Set in 1991 Miami, the 10-episode drama series follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness with the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater).
Synopses provided by Paramount Plus.
*Available on Paramount Plus with Showtime only
New shows on Paramount Plus in December 2024
December 1
Hell on Wheels (seasons 1-5)
Longmire (seasons 1-6)
December 4
Peppa Pig: Winter Wonderland
Teen Mom Family Reunion (season 3)
December 11
First Wives Club (seasons 1-3)
December 15
An Evening with Dua Lipa**
December 19
Nate Bargatze Nashville Christmas**
December 20
National Christmas Tree Lighting**
Josh Groban & Friends Go Home For The Holidays**
December 22
The 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors**
December 27
The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Edition**
Grammy® Greats: The Stories Behind the Songs**
December 29
Grammy® Greats: The Most Memorable Moments**
December 31
New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash** (live stream only)
* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.
**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.
New movies on Paramount Plus in December 2024
December 1
45 Years*
A Christmas Carol
A.I. Artificial Intelligence
Annie*
Arthur Christmas
Bad Moms*
Baywatch
Bebe's Kids
Blade Runner 2049
Boogie Nights
Born on the Fourth of July
Burn After Reading
Charlotte's Web
Chicago
Chocolate City*
Christmas Cupid
Cliffhanger
Cocktail
Coneheads
Contagion
Critical Condition
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee II
Cujo*
Deck The Halls
Detained
Disturbia
Down to Earth
Edward Scissorhands
Fear
Fist Fight
Free Willy
Full Metal Jacket
Get Rich or Die Tryin'
Heaven Can Wait*
Hell or High Water
Her
Hustle & Flow
John Grisham's The Rainmaker
Judas and the Black Messiah
Julie & Julia
King Richard
L.A. Confidential
Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life
Love, Rosie
Major League
Malcolm X
Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!
Miracle on 34th Street
Mirror Mirror
Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation
Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult*
Nancy Drew
No Country for Old Men
Point Break
Primal Fear
Rings*
Risky Business
Rosemary's Baby*
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles*
The Back-up Plan
The Cider House Rules
The Exorcist
The Good Liar
The Iron Giant
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
The Lovely Bones
The Matrix
The Monster Squad*
The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear*
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!*
The Outsiders
The Perfect Holiday
The Queen
The Secret Garden
The Uninvited*
Think Like a Man
Think Like a Man Too
This Is Where I Leave You
Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale
Tom and Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers
Trading Places
Unaccompanied Minors
Wayne's World 2*
What Men Want
What Remains
What Remains*
Wild Things
Winter's Bone*
World Trade Center
Zodiac*
December 6
Extreme Movie*
December 8
Joe Bell
The Score
December 9
The Fabulous Four*
December 31
5 to 7*
Aurora: A Love Story
Backcountry*
Match*
The Riot Club*
The Salvation*
Welcome to New York*
* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.
Sports
Throughout December
Argentina Liga Professional de Fútbol competition
Scottish Professional Football League competition
English Football League competition
Serie A competition
Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Round of 16 competition
AFC Champions League Elite competition
December 2
AFC Champions League Elite – Al Nassr vs. Al Sadd
December 3
EFL League One – Wrexham vs. Barnsley
December 6
Serie A – Atalanta vs. AC Milan
December 7
Serie A – Juventus vs. Bologna1
EFL Championship – Sunderland vs. Stoke City
Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix*
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Washington State @ Boise State*
Big Ten Championship*
December 8
NFL ON CBS Week 14 (check local listings)
Major League Fishing*
December 10
UEFA Champions League – Atalanta vs. Real Madrid
UEFA Champions League competition
December 11
UEFA Champions League – Juventus vs. Manchester City; Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona
December 12
UEFA Europa League – Rangers vs. Tottenham
UEFA Europa League competition
UEFA Conference League competition
December 14
NCAA Men’s Basketball Indy Classic – Texas A&M vs. Purdue*
College Football on CBS – The Army-Navy Game*
December 15
NFL ON CBS Week 15 Doubleheader (check local listings)
December 16
Serie A – Lazio vs. Inter
December 18
Carabao Cup – Arsenal vs. Crystal Palaca
December 19
Carabao Cup – Tottenham vs. Manchester United
UEFA Conference League competition
December 21
NCAA Men’s Basketball – Mississippi State @ Memphis*
NCAA Men’s Basketball CBS Sports Classic – North Carolina vs. UCLA; Kentucky vs. Ohio State*
December 22
NFL ON CBS Week 16 Doubleheader (check local listings)
December 26
EFL Championship – Sheffield United vs. Burnley; Stoke City vs. Leeds United
December 28
The 2024 Rouge Invitational*
NCAA Men’s Basketball CBS Sports Classic: HBCU Showcase – North Carolina Central @ North Carolina A&T; Howard @ Hampton*
December 29
NFL ON CBS Week 17 (check local listings)
The Musial Awards*
EFL League One – Wrexham vs. Wigan Athletic
Serie A – AC Milan vs. Roma
December 31
College Football on CBS – Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl*
* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.
**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.
Dates for library titles are subject to change.Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to CBS titles to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on-demand. Essential tier subscribers have access to these titles on-demand the day after they air.
