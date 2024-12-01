New on Paramount Plus in December 2024 — all the movies and shows to watch

Paramount Plus is closing out the year with a sleigh full of fresh content to keep you entertained through the holiday season. While December may not bring a long list of new originals, the lineup packs a festive punch with standout additions that are sure to grab your attention.

This month, subscribers can look forward to Showtime’s much-anticipated prequel series “Dexter: Original Sin," which tells the origin story of iconic TV serial killer Dexter, with Patrick Gibson assuming the titular role. That’s pretty much the only standout original in the lineup, but it’s exciting enough.

And let’s not forget the extensive Paramount Plus library of movies and shows, perfect for cozy winter nights, as well as family-friendly classics for all ages. Whether you’re tuning in for the originals, sports or Christmas nostalgia, there’s plenty to unwrap on the streaming service this month.

Here's everything coming to Paramount Plus in December 2024.

New on Paramount Plus in December 2024: Top Picks

‘Dexter: Original Sin’ series premiere

Dexter: Original Sin | Official Trailer | Paramount+ With SHOWTIME - YouTube Watch On

The upcoming prequel series “Dexter: Original Sin” is set in 1991 Miami and explores the origins of Dexter Morgan (Patrick Gibson), focusing on his transformation from a university student to a calculated serial killer who follows a strict moral code.

Guided by his adoptive father, Harry Morgan (Christian Slater), Dexter learns to channel his dark impulses by targeting those who “deserve” it. As a forensics intern at Miami Metro Police, he begins navigating his double life, honing the skills that define him later in life. If you’re a fan of the original show, this is definitely one you’ll want to watch when it releases this month.

Watch on Paramount Plus (with Showtime) starting December 13

‘Zodiac’

Zodiac (2007) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

We have another crime thriller in our lineup for this month. “Zodiac” is based on the real-life hunt for the Zodiac Killer, a mysterious serial killer who terrorized Northern California in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The movie follows the perspectives of a cartoonist, Robert Graysmith (Jake Gyllenhaal), a journalist, Paul Avery (Robert Downey Jr.), and a detective, Dave Toschi (Mark Ruffalo), as they become deeply involved in the case.

The Zodiac Killer taunts the public and authorities with cryptic letters and ciphers sent to newspapers, sparking obsession and paranoia among those investigating the crimes. The movie is less about the violence and more about the toll the unsolved case takes on the investigators’ personal and professional lives.

Watch on Paramount Plus (with Showtime) starting December 1

‘Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation’

Mission: Impossible Rogue Nation Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation” is the fifth installment in the “Mission: Impossible” film franchise and is definitely one of the best. The 2015 action-packed spy thriller follows Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his team as they go up against the Syndicate, a shadowy international organization of highly skilled operatives intent on dismantling governments and creating global chaos.

When the IMF (Impossible Mission Force) is disbanded, Ethan is left on his own, hunted by both the Syndicate and the CIA. With the help of his loyal team — Benji Dunn (Simon Pegg), William Brandt (Jeremy Renner), and Luther Stickell (Ving Rhames) — and a mysterious, unpredictable operative named Ilsa Faust (Rebecca Ferguson), Ethan must uncover the Syndicate’s plans and prove its existence before it’s too late.

Watch on Paramount Plus starting December 1

Originals, exclusives & premieres

December 2 — SpongeBob SquarePants, "SpongeBob & Sandy's Country Christmas" special

In this new SpongeBob SquarePants holiday special, one of Sandy’s experiments goes awry and the Cheeks family must team up to save Christmas in Bikini Bottom.



December 3 — as1one: The Israeli-Palestinian Pop Music Journey docuseries premiere

A compelling coming-of-age series based on the lives of six young men - the world's first mixed Israeli-Palestinian pop group - that came together to form the next global hit pop group, as1one.

December 13 — Dexter: Original Sin* series premiere

Set in 1991 Miami, the 10-episode drama series follows Dexter (Patrick Gibson) as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness with the guidance of his father, Harry (Christian Slater).

New shows on Paramount Plus in December 2024

December 1

Hell on Wheels (seasons 1-5)

Longmire (seasons 1-6)

December 4

Peppa Pig: Winter Wonderland

Teen Mom Family Reunion (season 3)

December 11

First Wives Club (seasons 1-3)

December 15

An Evening with Dua Lipa**

December 19

Nate Bargatze Nashville Christmas**

December 20

National Christmas Tree Lighting**

Josh Groban & Friends Go Home For The Holidays**

December 22

The 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors**

December 27

The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Edition**

Grammy® Greats: The Stories Behind the Songs**

December 29

Grammy® Greats: The Most Memorable Moments**

December 31

New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash** (live stream only)

New movies on Paramount Plus in December 2024

December 1

45 Years*

A Christmas Carol

A.I. Artificial Intelligence

Annie*

Arthur Christmas

Bad Moms*

Baywatch

Bebe's Kids

Blade Runner 2049

Boogie Nights

Born on the Fourth of July

Burn After Reading

Charlotte's Web

Chicago

Chocolate City*

Christmas Cupid

Cliffhanger

Cocktail

Coneheads

Contagion

Critical Condition

Crocodile Dundee

Crocodile Dundee II

Cujo*

Deck The Halls

Detained

Disturbia

Down to Earth

Edward Scissorhands

Fear

Fist Fight

Free Willy

Full Metal Jacket

Get Rich or Die Tryin'

Heaven Can Wait*

Hell or High Water

Her

Hustle & Flow

John Grisham's The Rainmaker

Judas and the Black Messiah

Julie & Julia

King Richard

L.A. Confidential

Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle Of Life

Love, Rosie

Major League

Malcolm X

Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas To All!

Miracle on 34th Street

Mirror Mirror

Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult*

Nancy Drew

No Country for Old Men

Point Break

Primal Fear

Rings*

Risky Business

Rosemary's Baby*

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles*

The Back-up Plan

The Cider House Rules

The Exorcist

The Good Liar

The Iron Giant

The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

The Lovely Bones

The Matrix

The Monster Squad*

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear*

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad!*

The Outsiders

The Perfect Holiday

The Queen

The Secret Garden

The Uninvited*

Think Like a Man

Think Like a Man Too

This Is Where I Leave You

Tom and Jerry: A Nutcracker Tale

Tom and Jerry: Santa's Little Helpers

Trading Places

Unaccompanied Minors

Wayne's World 2*

What Men Want

What Remains

What Remains*

Wild Things

Winter's Bone*

World Trade Center

Zodiac*

December 6

Extreme Movie*

December 8

Joe Bell

The Score

December 9

The Fabulous Four*

December 31

5 to 7*

Aurora: A Love Story

Backcountry*

Match*

The Riot Club*

The Salvation*

Welcome to New York*

Sports

Throughout December

Argentina Liga Professional de Fútbol competition

Scottish Professional Football League competition

English Football League competition

Serie A competition

Coppa Italia Frecciarossa Round of 16 competition

AFC Champions League Elite competition

December 2

AFC Champions League Elite – Al Nassr vs. Al Sadd

December 3

EFL League One – Wrexham vs. Barnsley

December 6

Serie A – Atalanta vs. AC Milan

December 7

Serie A – Juventus vs. Bologna1

EFL Championship – Sunderland vs. Stoke City

Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix*

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Washington State @ Boise State*

Big Ten Championship*

December 8

NFL ON CBS Week 14 (check local listings)

Major League Fishing*

December 10

UEFA Champions League – Atalanta vs. Real Madrid

UEFA Champions League competition

December 11

UEFA Champions League – Juventus vs. Manchester City; Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona

December 12

UEFA Europa League – Rangers vs. Tottenham

UEFA Europa League competition

UEFA Conference League competition

December 14

NCAA Men’s Basketball Indy Classic – Texas A&M vs. Purdue*

College Football on CBS – The Army-Navy Game*

December 15

NFL ON CBS Week 15 Doubleheader (check local listings)

December 16

Serie A – Lazio vs. Inter

December 18

Carabao Cup – Arsenal vs. Crystal Palaca

December 19

Carabao Cup – Tottenham vs. Manchester United

UEFA Conference League competition

December 21

NCAA Men’s Basketball – Mississippi State @ Memphis*

NCAA Men’s Basketball CBS Sports Classic – North Carolina vs. UCLA; Kentucky vs. Ohio State*

December 22

NFL ON CBS Week 16 Doubleheader (check local listings)

December 26

EFL Championship – Sheffield United vs. Burnley; Stoke City vs. Leeds United

December 28

The 2024 Rouge Invitational*

NCAA Men’s Basketball CBS Sports Classic: HBCU Showcase – North Carolina Central @ North Carolina A&T; Howard @ Hampton*

December 29

NFL ON CBS Week 17 (check local listings)

The Musial Awards*

EFL League One – Wrexham vs. Wigan Athletic

Serie A – AC Milan vs. Roma

December 31

College Football on CBS – Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl*

* Title is available to Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers.

**All Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers can live stream CBS titles via the live feed on Paramount+. Those titles will be available on-demand to all subscribers the day after they air live.

Dates for library titles are subject to change.Paramount+ Premium subscribers will have access to CBS titles to stream live via the live feed of their local CBS affiliate on the service as well as on-demand. Essential tier subscribers have access to these titles on-demand the day after they air.