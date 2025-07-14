Netflix confirms future of beloved romantic drama 'Virgin River' — and it's good news

Netflix recently confirmed that we won't be leaving "Virgin River" behind anytime soon, as the streaming service has renewed the popular romantic drama for an eighth season.

The good news was shared on Tudum, where the streaming service also revealed that production on "Virgin River" season 7 had wrapped, with filming taking place in Vancouver (and Mexico) throughout the first half of 2025.

"On behalf of myself and the whole "Virgin River" family," showrunner Patrick Sean Smith told Tudum. "We're eternally grateful for Netflix and to the fans for allowing us to continue on this journey with these beloved characters."

It's perfectly-timed news too, as "Sullivan's Crossing" — another series based on the novels from Robyn Carr — is currently sitting pretty at the top of the streaming service's most-watched charts.

Per the announcement, we know that "Virgin River" season 8 will run for 10 episodes, giving fans a total of 20 new episodes to look forward to from Netflix's longest-running original scripted series.

And while we don't know much about the newly announced season 8, showrunner Smith has given us a brief tease of what's in store in the forthcoming seventh instalment.

*spoilers for "Virgin River" ahead*

Read More "Season 7 will find Mel [Alexandra Breckenridge] and Jack [Martin Henderson] taking their first steps into marriage as they start to plan for and build a life and family together. Meanwhile, Doc and Hope will work together to protect the clinic and the integrity of the town from outsiders."

If you weren't already aware, "Virgin River" season 7 is also due to welcome two new faces to town, with Sara Canning ("The Vampire Diaries") joining as state medical board investigator (and ex-cop), Victoria. She's arrived to look into Doc's practice, but, as Netflix puts it, she "runs into a friend she wouldn't mind catching up with... or maybe even pursuing something more."

The other new arrival is Cody Kearsley ("Riverdale"). He's playing Clay, an athletic tough guy with experience on the rodeo circuit. Clay grew up in foster care with his younger sister, whom he hasn't seen since he was a teen; he's been looking for her ever since.

