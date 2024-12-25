One of the most underrated romantic comedies on Netflix is the Christmas movie I watch every year

I have a soft spot for watching the same Christmas movies every year, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. It’s these movies that bring me the most comfort and entertainment during the most wonderful time of the year. While classics like “Love Actually” and “Home Alone” never fail to deliver, there are a few underrated gems I find myself loving even more, one of them being “Let It Snow.”

“Let It Snow” combines the wholesome feeling of a snowy Christmas Eve with multiple intertwining love stories that will make even the biggest Scrooge crack a smile. It’s “Love Actually” for a younger generation, with a healthy dose of awkward high school crushes, small-town charm and feel-good friendships. This Netflix original was released back in 2019 and it’s become a staple for me ever since.

Despite its talented cast, “Let It Snow” gets pushed more into the shadows by the flood of holiday content Netflix churns out each year. With recent duds like “Our Little Secret” and “The Merry Gentlemen” somehow grabbing the No.1 spot upon release, “Let It Snow” remains overlooked on the streaming service (and it’s no cookie-cutter rom-com).

So, why do I return to it year after year? Because “Let It Snow” perfectly captures the messy, unpredictable joy of the holidays. Here’s why it’s my go-to Christmas movie and why you should add it to your Netflix watchlist this festive season.

‘Let It Snow’ is incredibly wholesome and charming

Let It Snow | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Let It Snow” is a heartwarming romantic comedy that follows a group of teens as their lives collide in unexpected ways over the course of one snowy day. Julie (Isabela Merced) struggles with a life-changing decision about college while forming a surprising connection with a famous musician, Stuart (Shameik Moore).

Meanwhile, longtime friends Tobin (Mitchell Hope) and Angie, aka “The Duke” (Kiernan Shipka), grapple with their feelings for each other as their friendship teeters on the edge of romance. Addie (Odeya Rush) faces the fallout of a strained relationship, while Dorrie (Liv Hewson) navigates her own romantic hopes with a new crush.

As their paths intertwine, the movie shows their moments of laughter, heartbreak, and holiday magic, all culminating at a lively Waffle Town diner. It’s a charming, modern take on the ensemble holiday romance that captures the messy, unpredictable beauty of love during this festive time of year.

(Image credit: Netflix)

There’s something irresistibly wholesome about “Let It Snow” that sets it apart from the countless other holiday rom-coms. Of course, the small town dusted with snow makes it feel homey, but it’s more about the storylines that resonate with me during this time of year. Every storyline feels pretty realistic since it’s about young adults navigating love and friendship in the most awkward way.

One of the movie’s greatest strengths is its ensemble cast, and without them, the storylines wouldn’t work as well. Merced grounds the movie as Julie, as she struggles to choose between her dreams and her family. And then there’s Shipka’s endearing role as Angie, who’s hilariously oblivious to her best friend Tobin’s growing feelings for her. Liv Hewson brings warmth and humor as Dorrie, whose story of teenage romance is as awkward as it is heartfelt. Every character feels relatable and real.

“Let It Snow” has so many sweet moments that make it entertaining and comforting to watch. That includes a spontaneous dance party at a convenience store, heartfelt conversations in a diner and sledding down a snowy hill. The movie’s humor is also wholesome and refreshingly free of cynicism, which only adds to its charm. Ultimately, “Let It Snow” is a feel-good movie that’s perfect for curling up with on a cozy December night.

Stream ‘Let It Snow’ on Netflix this Christmas

(Image credit: Netflix)

If you’re looking to add a fresh, feel-good movie to your holiday watchlist, “Let It Snow” on Netflix is the perfect choice. This charming 2019 rom-com captures the magic of Christmas with its intertwining love stories and heartwarming moments that are a guaranteed mood-booster. The movie also has something for everyone, whether you’re into heartfelt romances or wholesome humor.

I can safely say “Let It Snow” is the kind of movie that will leave you smiling and maybe even reaching for a cup of hot cocoa. It’s a modern holiday classic that honestly deserves more attention considering it’s on one of the biggest streaming services.

Not feeling it? Here are the best Christmas movies to watch on Prime Video. You can also check out these underrated holiday movies —and yes, “Let It Snow” is on the list.

Stream “Let It Snow” on Netflix right now.