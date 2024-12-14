5 best Christmas movies with 90% or higher on Rotten Tomatoes

Now that we’re well into the holiday season, many of us are eager to dive into the cozy tradition of watching Christmas movies. While I’m all for the charm of a cheesy Hallmark movie playing in the background, sometimes, I want to sit down and properly immerse myself in a Christmas flick.

But with so many holiday movies to choose from, it can be difficult to know where to start. To help narrow it down, we’ve compiled a list of the best Christmas movies with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 90% or higher. These movies have not only withstood the test of time but also earned critical acclaim for their memorable stories, impressive performances and the holiday spirit they bring to the screen.

So grab some hot cocoa, snuggle up by the fire, and make your Christmas even better with these feel-good movies, available on streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video and more.

‘The Holdovers’ (2023)

If you’re looking for a heartwarming Christmas flick that is a little different to other festive movies, “The Holdovers” is a strong choice. In fact, this comedy drama was nominated in five categories at the 96th Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It really is a cinematic miracle that deserves to be watched.

“The Holdovers” revolves around three main characters: Paul Hunham (Paul Giamatti), a grumpy and sarcastic history teacher who is forced to chaperone a troubled student, Angus (Dominic Sessa); and the school’s chef, Mary (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), who is stuck working over the holidays. With most of the students leaving for the holiday break, these three individuals are forced to spend Christmas together at the school. As they navigate their time together, their interactions evolve from disdain to unexpected bonds.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 97%

Watch it on Prime Video

‘Meet Me in St. Louis’ (1944)

Christmas classics always go down a treat, and they’re usually the ones that have the best scores around. One great example that you should add to your watchlist is “Meet Me in St. Louis.” This beloved musical is set in the early 1900s and follows the Smith family as they navigate life and love, primarily the four sisters: Esther (Judy Garland), Rose (Lucille Bremer), Agnes (Joan Carroll), and Tootie (Margaret O'Brien). The family faces a significant challenge when the father, Mr. Smith, is transferred to New York City for work, threatening to uproot their close-knit family.

At the heart of the story is Esther, the eldest daughter, who has fallen in love with a young man named John Truett. Her romantic journey is a key focus, with Esther grappling with her emotions and desires while going through the complexities of young love.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 100%

Watch it on Max

‘Klaus’ (2019)

Sometimes you just need a good animated movie to get stuck into. “Klaus” is a charming choice that offers a unique and heartwarming origin story for Santa Claus. The movie is set in the fictional town of Smeerensburg, a cold, isolated place where two feuding families (the Krums and the Ellingboes) have created a bitter atmosphere. Jesper (Jason Schwartzman), a spoiled and lazy postman-in-training, is sent to Smeerensburg as part of a punishment by his wealthy father. If he can establish a successful post office, he will be allowed to return home.

In Smeerensburg, Jesper befriends Klaus (J. K. Simmons), a mysterious man who lives in a remote cabin in the woods and makes beautiful wooden toys. As Jesper and Klaus form an unlikely partnership, they begin delivering toys to the town’s children, which slowly transforms the town’s gloomy, hostile nature. Their good deeds spread warmth and kindness, leading to the creation of the beloved traditions we associate with Santa Claus today, such as gift-giving and spreading joy during the holiday season.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Watch it on Netflix

‘Miracle on 34th Street’ (1947)

“Miracle on 34th Street” is another heartwarming classic that deserves to be seen around Christmas time. The movie begins when a man named Kris (Edmund Gwenn) is hired to play Santa at Macy's department store in New York City. However, he quickly causes a stir by insisting that he is the genuine Santa Claus, leading to doubts and skepticism from both the public and the store's staff, particularly from a cynical young girl named Susan (Natalie Wood), who has been taught to not believe in such things.

As Kris’s claims attract more attention, he finds himself in a legal battle when a judge is asked to determine whether he is truly Santa. The case becomes a symbol of faith and belief in the holiday spirit. Susan and her mother, Doris (Maureen O'Hara), who works at Macy's, begin to experience the magic of Christmas through Kris’s kindness and the belief he inspires in others.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 96%

Watch it on Disney Plus

‘Die Hard’ (1988)

The controversial take on whether “Die Hard” is truly a Christmas movie hinges on whether the holiday setting is central to the story. While some argue that the Christmas backdrop is incidental to the action, others maintain that the movie’s themes of family and reconciliation, set during Christmas, make it a holiday classic in its own unique way. Regardless of where you stand on the debate, “Die Hard” has undeniably become a staple of the holiday season for many.

“Die Hard” is an action-packed thriller that follows NYPD officer John McClane (Bruce Willis) as he travels to Los Angeles to reconcile with his estranged wife, Holly (Bonnie Bedelia), during Christmas. However, things take a dramatic turn when a group of terrorists, led by Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman), take hostages in the Nakatomi Plaza building where Holly works. McClane must use his wits and skills to thwart the terrorists, save the hostages, and reunite with his wife.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Watch it on Prime Video