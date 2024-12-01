5 best Christmas movies that are totally underrated

When it comes to Christmas movies, there’s no shortage of beloved classics. “Home Alone," “Elf” and “The Polar Express” light up our screens year after year, bringing plenty of warmth and nostalgia. But beyond the famous festive movies we all know and love, there’s a whole world of underrated Christmas movies waiting for their moment in the spotlight.

If you’re tired of the usual lineup and craving something new to cozy up with this December, look no further. These lesser-known movies offer unique takes on the festive spirit, from heartfelt family dramas to quirky romantic comedies that deliver laughs and life lessons in equal measure.

So grab your favorite blanket, pour yourself a cup of hot cocoa and prepare to discover the five best Christmas movies that are totally underrated. And they're available on streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video and more.

‘Last Christmas’ (2019)

Last Christmas - Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

I watched “Last Christmas” recently, and I have to say, it genuinely surprised me. This romantic comedy-drama weaves together themes of love, redemption and self-discovery, all set against the backdrop of London during the holiday season. The movie stars Emilia Clarke as Kate, a struggling young woman whose life seems to be spiraling out of control.

Kate works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop and is plagued by bad decisions, strained relationships and the lingering effects of a near-fatal illness. Cynical and lost, she meets Tom (Henry Golding), a charming and mysterious man with an optimistic outlook on life. His uplifting spirit challenges Kate to confront her own insecurities and reevaluate her choices. As their connection grows, Kate begins to rebuild her relationships with her family and friends and rediscovers the joy of living.

Watch it on Max

‘Scrooged’ (1988)

SCROOGED | Trailer | Paramount Movies - YouTube Watch On

“Scrooged” might be a classic to some, but I believe it’s still underrated. The movie follows Frank Cross (Bill Murray), a cynical, self-absorbed television executive who has lost touch with humanity and the true meaning of Christmas. Frank is the ultimate Ebenezer Scrooge of the 1980s: a ruthless workaholic obsessed with ratings and profits. He’s in charge of a live Christmas Eve production of A Christmas Carol but treats his staff, family and even his ex-girlfriend Claire (Karen Allen) with contempt.

On Christmas Eve, Frank’s life takes a supernatural turn as he is visited by three eccentric ghosts. The Ghost of Christmas Past takes him on a journey through his childhood and early career, revealing how he became so cold-hearted. The Ghost of Christmas Present shows him the impact of his actions on those around him, including his loyal assistant Grace and her struggling family. Finally, the Ghost of Christmas Future gives Frank a chilling glimpse of his lonely and desolate fate if he doesn’t change.

Watch it on Prime Video

‘Let It Snow’ (2019)

Let It Snow | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Let It Snow” is one Christmas movie I usually rewatch every year. It’s a heartwarming holiday romantic comedy set in a small snowy town on Christmas Eve, creating a charming tapestry of teenage life during the holidays.

The movie follows several characters, each dealing with their own struggles. Julie (Isabela Merced) meets a mysterious pop star named Stuart (Shameik Moore) and spends the day showing him around town, sparking an unexpected connection. Meanwhile, best friends Tobin (Mitchell Hope) and Angie, a.k.a. The Duke (Kiernan Shipka), navigate their feelings for each other when their friendship starts to blossom into something more.

Elsewhere, Addie (Odeya Rush) wrestles with relationship insecurities, while Keon (Jacob Batalon) dreams of throwing the ultimate Christmas party at the local diner, where many of their lives intersect. Amidst snowball fights, awkward confessions, and festive hijinks the characters learn important lessons about love, loyalty and the importance of being true to themselves.

Watch it on Netflix

‘The Night Before’ (2015)

THE NIGHT BEFORE - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

In the mood for a comedy that doesn’t involve romance? “The Night Before” should be your next watch this festive season. It’s a raunchy Christmas comedy that centers around three childhood friends — Ethan (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), Isaac (Seth Rogen) and Chris (Anthony Mackie) — who have made it a tradition to celebrate Christmas Eve together. As they’ve gotten older, their lives have changed, with Isaac preparing for fatherhood and Chris experiencing newfound fame as a professional athlete, but they remain committed to their annual holiday celebration.

For years, the trio has partied together in New York City, trying to find the perfect, wild night to cap off their Christmas tradition. However, this year is different: Ethan is struggling with the recent loss of his parents, Isaac is facing the impending responsibility of fatherhood, and Chris is grappling with the pressures of his success. They decide to make this Christmas Eve extra special by tracking down the ultimate holiday party — the legendary “Nutcracker Ball” — which promises an unforgettable night.

Watch it on Starz

‘Love Hard’ (2021)

Love Hard | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Love Hard” is a must-watch this festive season, as it blends holiday cheer with modern dating mishaps. Natalie (Nina Dobrev), a young woman living in Los Angeles, finds herself struggling with her love life after a series of disappointing online dates. After connecting with a charming man named Josh (Jimmy O. Yang) on a dating app, she falls for him based on his witty messages and profile picture. Excited to meet him in person, Natalie travels to his small hometown in Lake Placid, New York, for a romantic holiday surprise.

However, upon arriving, she discovers that Josh has been using someone else’s photos and that he’s actually much less attractive than he appeared online. To make matters more complicated, Josh admits that he’s been pretending to be his friend, Tag (Darren Barnet), who is the real heartthrob in town but has no interest in dating Natalie. To win Natalie’s heart and redeem himself, Josh devises a plan where he and Natalie pretend to be a couple in front of his family, hoping to spark her interest in him.

Watch it on Netflix