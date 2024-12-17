Forget Love Actually – I’ve found 10 underrated Christmas movies that deserve to be on your watchlist

The sun is out, the air conditioner is on and it's the middle of December, which means one thing — it's the most wonderful time of the year to watch Christmas movies in Australia! Before you get as snug as a bug in a rug and start the yuletide binge this silly season, the most important choice you'll make is what Christmas film to watch first. While that decision can be daunting, you may be thinking about what other festive films to watch this year.

Let's face it — sometimes watching the same films every year can be exhausting. You know the plot lines, the character arcs and the holly-jolly feelings you'll experience after the movie ends. Now, this doesn't mean abandoning your holiday favourites — like The Grinch, Die Hard, Elf and Love Actually — but it doesn't hurt to consider some new (or older) options to add to your Christmas movie watchlist.

We've done our best to round up 10 underrated Christmas movies worth watching this year. From cult classics to superhero action films, there's a movie here for everyone — including your family's bah humbug.

But enough with the fuss — here are some of the best underrated Christmas movies and where to stream them in Australia.

Best underrated Christmas movies

Christmas with the Kranks (2004)

Christmas with the Kranks (2004) Official Trailer 1 - Jamie Lee Curtis Movie - YouTube Watch On

If you have yet to see this Christmas flick, you're missing out. With their daughter, Blair, away in Peru, Luther (Tim Allen) and Nora Krank (Jamie Lee Curtis) decide to skip Christmas all together until she decides to come home, causing an uproar when they have to celebrate it at the last minute.



Stream it on Binge.

Batman Returns (1992)

Dated decades before Colin Farrell's portrayal of Oswald Cobb, this 1992 sequel film takes place during the backdrop of Christmas, making it a perfect watch for DC Superhero fans and action lovers. While Batman deals with a deformed man calling himself The Penguin wreaking havoc across Gotham with the help of a cruel businessman, an employee of the latter becomes the Catwoman, hunting down her own vendetta.



Stream it on Binge.

I'll Be Home For Christmas (1998)

Late ‘90s heartthrob, Jonathan Taylor Thomas plays a college student in this Christmas comedy. Jake (Thomas) faces an impossible journey when he is left stranded in the desert, hundreds of miles from home. With no money, he must find a way home before Christmas, just days away.



Stream it on Disney Plus.

The Holdovers (2023)

THE HOLDOVERS - Official Trailer [HD] - In Select Theaters October 27, Everywhere November 10 - YouTube Watch On

Ranking third on Rotten Tomatoes' 100 best Christmas movies of all time, this Paul Giamatti-led film is beautifully bittersweet. Set in 1970, it follows a bad-tempered professor at a boarding school forced to remain on campus with "the holdovers" — a group of students with nowhere to go over Christmas break.



Stream it on Netflix or Binge.

Krampus (2015)

Krampus - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Santa isn't the only one keeping tabs on those who've been naughty or nice. Meet Krampus — a demonic, horned figure from European folklore who shows up instead of Santa to punish non-believers and misbehaving children. Unfortunately for the Engel family, Krampus is set to pay them a visit they won't forget. It's gory, good fun for fans of non-traditional holiday horror, with a 'fresh' 66% rating.



Stream it on Paramount Plus.

Just Friends (2005)

Just Friends (2005) Official Trailer - Ryan Reynolds, Anna Faris Comedy HD - YouTube Watch On

Ryan Reynolds and Anna Faris star in this holiday comedy. While visiting his hometown during Christmas, Chris (Reynolds) comes face-to-face with his old high-school crush and best friend Jamie (Amy Smart) — whose rejection of him turns Chris into a fierce womaniser.



Rent or buy it on iTunes.

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Edward Scissorhands (1990) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

While it's not the most festive holiday film, "Edward Scissorhands" brings about a bittersweet happy ending filled with yuletide joy. When his creator dies without giving him hands, Edward (Johnny Depp), an ageless humanoid, is taken in by a suburban family, The Boggs and falls in love with their teenage daughter, Kim (Winona Ryder).



Stream it on Disney Plus.

Klaus (2019)

Klaus | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Sitting at 95% on the Tomatometer, this 2019 film will capture the hearts of many, offering audiences an original take on the Santa Claus legend. At its core is reluctant postman Jesper, tasked by his father, the Royal Postmaster General, with delivering 6,000 letters before the end of the year. When all hope is lost, Jesper makes an unlikely ally in Klaus, a reclusive carpenter who lives alone in a house filled with handmade toys.



Stream it on Netflix.

Jack Frost (1998)

Jack Frost (1998) Official Trailer - Michael Keaton Family Snowman Drama Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

Michael Keaton plays the titular character, Jack Frost — a lead singer in a rock band whose focus on music and securing a record deal leads him to neglect his family, including his son Charlie. After Jack tragically dies in a car accident, he returns one year later as a snowman and has the final chance to make things right with Charlie before he is gone forever.



Stream it on Apple TV Plus.

While You Were Sleeping (1995)

While You Were Sleeping (1995) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

This timeless romantic comedy is set in the windy city of Chicago during Christmas, when a hopelessly romantic Transit Authority ticket booth operator, Lucy (Sandra Bullock), is mistaken for the fiancée of a comatose patient (Peter Gallagher).



Stream it on Disney Plus.