One of the best action movies ever made is leaving Netflix very soon — here's your last day to stream 'Mad Max: Fury Road'

'Mad Max: Fury Road' leaves Netflix on March 30

Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) stands on the hood of a car with an explosion behind him in a promotional still for Warner Bros. &quot;Mad Max:Fury Road&quot;
(Image credit: Cinematic/Warner Bros./Alamy)

Netflix is about to lose "Mad Max: Fury Road" in a matter of days.

Yes, the streaming service has confirmed that "Mad Max: Fury Road" is scheduled to leave Netflix on March 30, 2025, meaning you haven't got much time left to stream George Miller's chaotic, kinetic action thriller.

That means now is the perfect time to stream one of the most thrilling movies ever to make it to the big screen. ever seen (and to sing the movie's praises all over again).

The 2015 sequel is simple in scope, but blisteringly effective in its execution. Anyone who has seen it will know that "Fury Road" is truly exhilarating stuff, and deserves to be remembered as one of the greatest action movies we've ever seen.

If you're yet to check it out, you can find a little more info about the movie (and why I think it's quite so much fun) below.

Mad Max: Fury Road - Official Main Trailer [HD] - YouTube Mad Max: Fury Road - Official Main Trailer [HD] - YouTube
"Mad Max: Fury Road" reunited us with George Miller's Road Warrior, Max Rockatansky (now played by Tom Hardy) for an explosive new chapter in the franchise.

Here, Max gets entangled in a deadly, high-speed chase across the desert between the forces of despotic ruler Immortan Joe (Hugh Keays-Byrne) and Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron).

Furiosa was tasked with driving the armored "War Rig" truck to trade with Joe's allies, but she's got her own agenda; she has Joe's five "wives" stashed in the Rig and is helping them escape.

When Joe realizes what's happening, he leads his forces in hot pursuit. Max and Furiosa cross paths during the chase, and reluctantly forge an alliance, fleeing Joe and his zealous forces as they relentlessly pursue them across the Wasteland.

"Mad Max: Fury Road" also stars Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Riley Keough, John Howard, Richard Carter, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. among others.

Why you should stream 'Mad Max: Fury Road' on Netflix

Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) holding a shotgun wearing a muzzle in a scene from George Miller's "Mad Max: Fury Road"

(Image credit: Warner Bros./Landmark Media/Alamy)

If you're looking for a movie to get your pulse racing, "Mad Max: Fury Road" is the movie to stream.

It cannot be overstated just how much fun "Fury Road" is to watch. From start to finish, this extended car chase is raucously entertaining stuff, packed with stupefying, utterly thrilling setpiece moments.

Frankly, I still struggle to get my head around how some of what's here actually made it to our screens in the first place.

It's not just the action that impresses, though; everything here is impeccably realized. Every element, from the costumes to the vehicles through to the movie's most out-there or memorable details (The Doof Warrior, anyone) works in service of realizing a trademark dystopian, punk aesthetic.

Add in two fantastic lead turns and you have a barbarous, anarchic and singularly thrilling action movie that could keep anyone glued to their screens for two glorious hours. There's a reason it's took the top spot when we ranked every "Mad Max" movie.

Charlize Theron as Furiosa in Mad Max: Fury Road

(Image credit: Alamy)

"Fury Road's" critical reputation speaks for itself, too. At the time of writing, it holds a very impressive 97% critics rating on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes.

That's particularly impressive when you consider that score is derived from more than 400 individual reviews.

As an example of just what critics have said about "Mad Max: Fury Road", look at Empire writer Ian Nathan's 5-star review, wherein the writer praised it as "a triumph of barking-mad imagination, jaw-dropping action, crackpot humour, and acting in the face of a hurricane."

Writing for THR, Todd McCarthy was similarly effusive, writing: "This madly entertaining new action extravaganza energetically kicks more ass, as well as all other parts of the anatomy, than any film ever made by a 70-year-old — and does so far more skillfully than those turned out by most young turks half his age."

In the market for a different kind of watch? Be sure to check out our guide to the best Netflix movies you can stream right now. Or, if you've already watched "Mad Max: Fury Road" recently, take a look at our guide to the best Netflix action movies for more high-octane fun.

