I can’t get over this new psychological thriller on Netflix — you need to stream this gripping movie now

Opinion
By published

‘Revelations’ is a haunting thriller that will get under your skin

Ryu Jun-yeol as Sung Min-chan in &quot;Revelations&quot; on Netflix
(Image credit: Cho Wonjin / Netflix)

“Revelations” is a psychological thriller I’ve been keeping an eye on ever since the first trailer dropped a few weeks ago. The idea of exploring personal beliefs amidst a harrowing missing person's case sounded intriguing enough to pull me in right away, especially with “Train to Busan” director Yeon Sang-ho at the helm.

So when I sat down to watch it, I was more than excited. “Revelations” is an intense, thought-provoking thriller, with eerie background music that will (probably) linger in your mind. Even thinking about the score now gives me chills.

But what's more interesting is that it takes an analytical dive into the darker corners of human nature and how past trauma can drive people to do the unthinkable. It’s even more unsettling when seemingly ordinary people, living seemingly normal lives, are capable of terrible things too.

Now that “Revelations” is streaming on Netflix, I urge you to watch it. This is definitely one of my favorite movies of 2025 so far, and although it’s not perfect, there’s a lot to like about it. Here’s why you need to stream this psychological thriller on one of the best streaming services now.

What is ‘Revelations’ about?

Revelations | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Revelations | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

“Revelations” follows a pastor and a detective, each driven by their own convictions. Pastor Sung Min-chan (Ryu Jun-yeol) is devoted to his church and community and wishes to do good.

One day, an ex-convict named Kwon Yang-rae (Shin Min-jae) arrives at Min-chan’s church after following a young girl inside. Noticing the man’s weary appearance and unfamiliar face, Min-chan invites him to join the congregation. But when he spots the electronic anklet around Yang-rae’s ankle, his faith is tested.

Soon after, the young girl disappears. Convinced it’s his divine duty to punish the guilty, Min-chan sets his sights on Yang-rae, determined to make him atone.

Meanwhile, detective Lee Yeon-hui (Shin Hyun-been), assigned to the case, is tormented by visions of her dead sister — visions that pull her closer to the true monster lurking in the shadows.

Here's why you should stream ‘Revelations’ on Netflix

Ryu Jun-yeol as Sung Min-chan, Shin Min-jae as Kwon Yang-rae in "Revelations" on Netflix

(Image credit: Cho Wonjin / Netflix)

You might think I gave away too much in the synopsis above, but there’s a reason for that. This isn’t a mystery thriller where you slowly piece together clues until the kidnapper is revealed at the end.

No, the movie identifies the culprit right away because it’s not about who did it but about how the people around this deeply sinister person react, especially when shaped by their own beliefs and trauma.

From the very first minutes of “Revelations,” director Yeon establishes a lingering sense of dread, the kind that defines thrillers of this nature. A shot of a young girl walking through the rain to get to the church, and the man, Yang-rae, following closely behind.

The movie’s dynamic, spiritually charged camerawork is one of its strongest elements, pulling you in without any unnecessary introductions. But what makes it truly gripping is how every frame matters even if you don’t realize it in the moment.

Ryu Jun-yeol as Sung Min-chan in "Revelations" on Netflix

(Image credit: Cho Wonjin / Netflix)

Even the haunting background score ramps up the tension, growing more frantic as the characters sink deeper into the case. Watching a man of God grapple with a crisis of faith and spiral into darkness isn’t exactly new stuff, but Ryu's performance elevates the premise so it’s not too generic. He perfectly captures a man whose once-welcoming presence is unraveling, revealing something far more sinister beneath the surface.

Min-chan's character is honestly tragic at times — he can never stand up for himself and he's always letting others walk over him at the first sign of confrontation. That’s what makes his transformation one of the most compelling aspects of “Revelations,” even if his performance far surpasses the script. He ends up doing some crazy things you wouldn't expect from a pastor.

I like how there’s no expectation to sympathize with the two leads we’ll be following for the two-hour runtime either. Both Min-chan and Yeon-hui are haunted by their own demons, struggling against them for most of the movie. And it’s interesting to see how these characters react so differently to their internal struggles.

Shin Hyun-been as Lee Yeon-hui in "Revelations" on Netflix

(Image credit: Won-jin Jo / Netflix)

Shin Min-jae, however, takes the crown when it comes to standout performances. He doesn’t need to say much when his character, Yang-rae, is on screen since his incredibly cold expression is enough to make you uncomfortable, a silent reminder of what he’s capable of.

Yeon takes some interesting creative paths in exploring Yang-rae’s character, delving into his traumatic past and the cycle of abuse that shaped him. It doesn’t ask you to feel bad for him, but it ensures he isn’t just another simple villain in a crime thriller.

I have to admit, “Revelations” slips into a more conventional thriller in its second half once the characters are deep into the case and confront the truth near the end. So, the ending might not feel entirely satisfying for some (and I definitely wanted more).

That said, everything leading up to it is nothing short of thrilling, and I’m confident the haunting shots of a devil’s face and the unsettling music will keep you on edge for a while.

“Revelations” is now streaming on Netflix, and it's one to add to your watchlist. If you're not convinced, see what else is new on Netflix in March 2025.

Alix Blackburn
Alix Blackburn
Staff Writer, Streaming

Alix is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. Previously, she worked as a freelance writer for Screen Rant and Bough Digital, both of which sparked her interest in the entertainment industry. When she’s not writing about the latest movies and TV shows, she’s either playing horror video games on her PC or working on her first novel.

