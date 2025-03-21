Netflix just teased a new comedy series starring Tina Fey, Steve Carrell and Colman Domingo — and we already have a release date

Netflix is continuing to stack its 2025 calendar with plenty of laughs.

Right after dropping "The Residence" and teasing the upcoming dark comedy, "Sirens", the streaming service has just dropped a trailer for another brand-new, eight-episode comedy series.

Introducing: "The Four Seasons". Based on the 1981 Alan Alda rom-com of the same name, this fresh take comes from Tina Fey and fellow "30 Rock" alumni Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield.

The Four Seasons | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

As you can see in this teaser, "The Four Seasons" features three couples — comprised of some majorly famous faces — jetting off on a series of chaotic vacations. And by the sounds of things, they've got a lot to unpack.

In the show, our six friends learn that one couple in the group is about to split up, and Netflix tells us that upends their dynamic.

As a sample of what's in store, "The Four Seasons" trailer certainly sets high expectations. There's antics, there's drama, and solid laughs packed into this 1-minute clip.

Excited? Well, along with this first trailer, we also learned that "The Four Seasons" is joining Netflix's already impressive spring lineup, as the release date's not far off.

"The Four Seasons" starts streaming exclusively on Netflix from Thursday, May 1, 2025.

What else do we know about 'The Four Seasons' on Netflix?

(Image credit: Jon Pack/Netflix)

We mentioned big names are among the cast, and we aren't kidding.

In addition to Fey, "The Four Seasons" also stars Will Forte, Steve Carrell, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Colman Domingo, Erika Henningsen and Marco Calvani.

If you're a fan of the original movie, THR reports that Alan Alda will appear as a guest star in this new version.

The publication also lists Julia Lester, Ashlyn Maddox, Jacob Buckenmyer, Taylor Ortega, Simone Recasner, Toby Edward Huss, Tommy Do, Chloe Troast, Jack Gore and Cole Tristan Murphy as guest stars.

(Image credit: Jon Pack/Netflix)

“Tracey, Lang, and I have talked about the show being a love letter to long-term relationships, both platonic and romantic,” Fey told Tudum, “because your life is ideally more than just the person you’re married to.

"Sometimes when you are struggling with something with just your spouse, you need a group of friends to bring humor to it. Those friendships really help marriages, I think. Having a person who just fulfills a part of you that your spouse can’t quite [fulfill] is very important", she added.

if you need something to laugh at while you wait for "The Four Seasons" to arrive, be sure to check out our round-up of the best Netflix comedies you can stream right now.