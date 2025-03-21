Netflix just teased a new comedy series starring Tina Fey, Steve Carrell and Colman Domingo — and we already have a release date

News
By published

'The Four Seasons' joins Netflix's spring line-up.

L-R: Claude (Marco Calvani), Danny (Colman Domingo), Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte) have their bags packed for Netflix&#039;s &quot;The Four Seasons&quot;
(Image credit: Jon Pack/Netflix)

Netflix is continuing to stack its 2025 calendar with plenty of laughs.

Right after dropping "The Residence" and teasing the upcoming dark comedy, "Sirens", the streaming service has just dropped a trailer for another brand-new, eight-episode comedy series.

Introducing: "The Four Seasons". Based on the 1981 Alan Alda rom-com of the same name, this fresh take comes from Tina Fey and fellow "30 Rock" alumni Lang Fisher and Tracey Wigfield.

The Four Seasons | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube The Four Seasons | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube
Watch On

As you can see in this teaser, "The Four Seasons" features three couples comprised of some majorly famous faces jetting off on a series of chaotic vacations. And by the sounds of things, they've got a lot to unpack.

In the show, our six friends learn that one couple in the group is about to split up, and Netflix tells us that upends their dynamic.

As a sample of what's in store, "The Four Seasons" trailer certainly sets high expectations. There's antics, there's drama, and solid laughs packed into this 1-minute clip.

Excited? Well, along with this first trailer, we also learned that "The Four Seasons" is joining Netflix's already impressive spring lineup, as the release date's not far off.

"The Four Seasons" starts streaming exclusively on Netflix from Thursday, May 1, 2025.

What else do we know about 'The Four Seasons' on Netflix?

L-R: Kate (Tina Fey), Jack (Will Forte) and Nick (Steve Carrell) together in the kitchen in a scene from Netflix's "The Four Seasons".

(Image credit: Jon Pack/Netflix)

We mentioned big names are among the cast, and we aren't kidding.

In addition to Fey, "The Four Seasons" also stars Will Forte, Steve Carrell, Kerri Kenney-Silver, Colman Domingo, Erika Henningsen and Marco Calvani.

If you're a fan of the original movie, THR reports that Alan Alda will appear as a guest star in this new version.

The publication also lists Julia Lester, Ashlyn Maddox, Jacob Buckenmyer, Taylor Ortega, Simone Recasner, Toby Edward Huss, Tommy Do, Chloe Troast, Jack Gore and Cole Tristan Murphy as guest stars.

L-R: Claude (Marco Calvani), Danny (Colman Domingo), Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte) sitting in the front row of a crow in a scene from Netflix's "The Four Seasons".

(Image credit: Jon Pack/Netflix)

“Tracey, Lang, and I have talked about the show being a love letter to long-term relationships, both platonic and romantic,” Fey told Tudum, “because your life is ideally more than just the person you’re married to.

"Sometimes when you are struggling with something with just your spouse, you need a group of friends to bring humor to it. Those friendships really help marriages, I think. Having a person who just fulfills a part of you that your spouse can’t quite [fulfill] is very important", she added.

if you need something to laugh at while you wait for "The Four Seasons" to arrive, be sure to check out our round-up of the best Netflix comedies you can stream right now.

More from Tom's Guide

See more Entertainment News
Martin Shore
Staff Writer, Streaming

Martin is a Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things movies and TV. If it’s in the theaters or available to stream somewhere, he’s probably watched it… especially if it has a dragon in it. Before joining the team, he was a Staff Writer at What To Watch where he wrote about a broad range of shows that stretched from "Doctor Who" and "The Witcher" to "Bridgerton" and "Love Island". When he’s not watching the next must-see movie or show, he’s probably still in front of a screen playing massive RPGs, reading, spending a fortune on TCGs, or watching the NFL.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Sofia Carson as Alex and Kyle Allen as Brad in &quot;The Life List&quot; coming soon to Netflix
Netflix drops first look at its new romantic comedy — and it already sounds like a must-watch
Daredevil: Born Again; The Electric State; The Wheel of Time
What to watch in March 2025: 19 new shows and movies on Netflix, Prime Video and more
Michaela Kell (Julianne Moore) petting a bird in a promotional still from Netflix&#039;s &quot;Sirens&quot;
Netflix just teased a new dark comedy series with Julianne Moore, Kevin Bacon, and Meghann Fahy — here's your first look
Gabriel Basso as Peter Sutherland in &quot;The Night Agent&quot; season 2, coming to Netflix in January 2025
My 7 most anticipated Netflix shows of 2025
Peacock app on a tablet with popcorn
New on Peacock in February 2025 — all the movies and shows to watch
Sofia Carson as Alex in &quot;The Life List&quot; on Netflix
Netflix’s new romantic comedy movie just got a first trailer — and it looks like the perfect comfort watch
Latest in Netflix
L-R: Claude (Marco Calvani), Danny (Colman Domingo), Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte) have their bags packed for Netflix&#039;s &quot;The Four Seasons&quot;
Netflix just teased a new comedy series starring Tina Fey, Steve Carrell and Colman Domingo — and we already have a release date
Ensemble cast members of Netflix&#039;s &quot;The Residence&quot; cast peak around a doorway
I just started streaming 'The Residence' — Netflix's new murder mystery show already has me hooked
Ryu Jun-yeol as Sung Min-chan in &quot;Revelations&quot; on Netflix
I can’t get over this new psychological thriller on Netflix — you need to stream this gripping movie now
Cristin Milioti in &quot;Black Mirror&quot; season 7 coming to Netflix
5 biggest Netflix movies and shows I can’t wait to watch in spring 2025
Gerard Butler as Detective Nick &quot;Big Nick&quot; O&#039;Brien in &quot;Den of Thieves 2: Pantera&quot;
Netflix just got this action crime thriller with Gerard Butler — and the critics got it wrong
Dee Wallace in &quot;Cujo&quot; (1983)
One of my favorite Stephen King novels is getting a Netflix remake — and I hope it has more bite than the original
Latest in News
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs S25 Plus vs S25
Satellite messaging on Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 just landed on 3 more carriers
L-R: Claude (Marco Calvani), Danny (Colman Domingo), Kate (Tina Fey) and Jack (Will Forte) have their bags packed for Netflix&#039;s &quot;The Four Seasons&quot;
Netflix just teased a new comedy series starring Tina Fey, Steve Carrell and Colman Domingo — and we already have a release date
back of Iris Pixel 9a
The Google Pixel 9a is lacking one of the Pixel 9’s best safety features — here’s what we know
Razer Blade
Nvidia's DLSS 4 demo in a Razer Balde 16 with RTX 5090 gives me hope again for next-gen gaming laptops
Striped lawn
Expert reveals the kitchen waste item that can help you create a green and healthy lawn
Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones sit on the hood of a truck in &quot;Twisters&quot;
Prime Video top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now
More about netflix
Ryu Jun-yeol as Sung Min-chan in &quot;Revelations&quot; on Netflix

I can’t get over this new psychological thriller on Netflix — you need to stream this gripping movie now
Ensemble cast members of Netflix&#039;s &quot;The Residence&quot; cast peak around a doorway

I just started streaming 'The Residence' — Netflix's new murder mystery show already has me hooked
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs S25 Plus vs S25

Satellite messaging on Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 just landed on 3 more carriers
See more latest
Most Popular
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs S25 Plus vs S25
Satellite messaging on Google Pixel 9 and Samsung Galaxy S25 just landed on 3 more carriers
Squid Game star Lee Jung Jae appearing in an advert for Perplexity
Perplexity just brought in a 'Squid Game' star to convince you to ditch Google
Razer Blade
Nvidia's DLSS 4 demo in a Razer Balde 16 with RTX 5090 gives me hope again for next-gen gaming laptops
back of Iris Pixel 9a
The Google Pixel 9a is lacking one of the Pixel 9’s best safety features — here’s what we know
Striped lawn
Expert reveals the kitchen waste item that can help you create a green and healthy lawn
YouTube logo on smart TV with remote control
YouTube's next big upgrade is right around the corner — here's what we just learned
Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones sit on the hood of a truck in &quot;Twisters&quot;
Prime Video top 10 movies — here's the 3 worth watching now
EcoSmart Universal Select lightbulb
Home Depot just fixed the most annoying thing about replacing light bulbs — and I can't believe it's taken this long
vivo x200 ultra camera array
Vivo’s next premium phone could have a camera unlike anything we’ve seen before — here’s how
Severance; Wicked; The Residence
9 top new movies and shows to stream this weekend on Netflix, Prime Video and more (March 21-23)