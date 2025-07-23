Netflix is losing 'Sonic 2' in just a few days — here's your last day to stream this fast-paced family action movie

Netflix is about to lose a great family action-adventure movie, as "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" is scheduled to leave the streaming service in just a few days' time.

After Sonic's silver-screen debut defied everyone's expectations, racing to box office success and winning approval from fans, the video game adaptation's sequel arrived — fittingly, in rather speedy fashion — just two years later in 2022.

It was a bigger, wilder affair, and one that brought more of Sonic's pals to the big screen. If you and the family were planning to stream his second adventure on Netflix, you'd better do it soon, as "Sonic 2" is leaving Netflix on July 28. That means your last day to stream "Sonic 2" on Netflix is Sunday, July 27.

If that news has you considering whether to push "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" to the top of your watchlist or not, here's a little bit more info about the Blue Blur's second big-screen outing to help you make up your mind.

What is 'Sonic 2' about?

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (2022) - "Official Trailer" - Paramount Pictures - YouTube Watch On

Having kicked Dr. Robotnik's (Jim Carrey) butt and banished him to a mushroom planet in the first movie, "Sonic 2" sees Sonic (voiced by Ben Schwartz) determined to prove he has the stuff to be a true hero.

After Tom and Maddie (James Marsden and Tika Sumpter) leave him in charge of the house to go away for a wedding, Sonic's chance arrives: Robotnik is back with a vengeance, with Knuckles the Echidna (Idris Elba) in tow.

The pair seek the Master Emerald, and, with the help of Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessy), the Blue Blur and his sidekick set out to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

In addition to the above names, "Sonic 2" also stars Lee Majdoub, Natasha Rothwell, Shemar Moore, Adam Pally, and more.

Why you should stream 'Sonic 2' on Netflix

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Sega/Alamy)

I'm a firm fan of the entire "Sonic" trilogy. All three movies are solid, fast-paced watches that boast action and laughs fit for the whole family.

"Sonic 2," specifically, was what a sequel to the "Sonic" movie needed to be: an improvement on what had come before, boasting bigger action and more daft antics befitting Sega's speedster, and Jim Carrey's elastic turn as Sonic's nemesis proved to be dream casting once more.

And, as incongruous as it may be to hear Idris Elba's voice coming out of Knuckles the Echidna's mouth, he proved a winning addition, and getting to see Schwartz's speedster racing around with him and his best pal Miles "Tails" Power was a blast.

It won't be the best movie you'll ever stream, but if you're looking for fun, high-octane family entertainment (and you liked Sonic's first feature outing), "Sonic" 2 should fit the bill.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures/Sega/Alamy)

Critics, to be clear, didn't love "Sonic" 2. At the time of writing, the movie's sitting at 69% (from over 180 reviews) on the review aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, with a consensus that reads: "It isn't as much fun as the little blue guy's greatest games, but if you enjoyed the first film, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" serves as a generally acceptable sequel."

The Guardian's Leslie Felperin gave "Sonic 2" 3 stars and said: "There's not very much to say about it, other than it's mildly amusing and reasonably competently assembled."

THR's Justin Lowe, meanwhile, called the movie "frantic fun," writing: "Overstuffed with frantic action and framed by Sonic's wisecracking commentary, "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" will appeal to family audiences seeking holiday distractions."

Reviewing at Variety, Peter Debruge found it fun, but queried the runtime: "At two hours and change, “Sonic 2” wears out its welcome well before it turns into yet another phone-it-in franchise entry — the kind where storms gather, a column of fluorescent light shoots up to the sky and everything becomes apocalyptic."

Nevertheless, fans definitely rate the movie way higher (we're talking 96% on the Popcornmeter levels of approval), and absolutely agree that yes, the second trip to Green Hills was absolutely worth taking.

So, yes, you should stream "Sonic the Hedgehog 2" on Netflix before it leaves the streamer on July 27. Still not convinced? We can still help you find something new to stream. Check out our guide to the best family movies on Netflix and our overall round-up of the best Netflix movies for tons more streaming recommendations.

