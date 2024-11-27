One of Netflix’s most-anticipated Christmas movies just dropped — here’s what critics are saying

Netflix’s newest Christmas rom-com, “Our Little Secret”, has arrived. As the streamer’s highly-anticipated holiday release this year, the movie reunites Lindsay Lohan with Netflix following her previous festive flicks, “Irish Wish” and “Falling for Christmas”.

This time, Lohan takes on the role of Avery, a woman caught in a holiday nightmare when she’s unexpectedly forced to spend Christmas with her ex-boyfriend. The twist? Their current partners turn out to be siblings. Critics have been quick to weigh in, with some saying the leads are a “match made in rom-com heaven” and others calling it predictable holiday fluff that offers nothing new.

Curious whether this new festive flick is worth adding to your watchlist? Here’s everything you need to know about “Our Little Secret” and what critics have to say about it now that it’s on the streaming service…

What is ‘Our Little Secret’ about?

When Avery (Lohan) and Logan (Ian Harding) discover that their significant others are siblings, they’re unexpectedly thrown back into each other’s lives — just in time for the holidays. Now, the two exes must navigate an awkward and tension-filled Christmas under one roof, all while keeping their romantic history a secret from their new partners.

The problem? Avery and Logan’s breakup was anything but amicable. Old wounds and unresolved resentment threaten to boil over, putting the festive spirit — and everyone’s holiday plans — at risk.

‘Our Little Secret’ reviews — critics have mixed opinions

At the time of writing, “Our Little Secret” does not have a Rotten Tomatoes score, but judging by early reviews, it could get that rotten rating. At this point I don’t feel completely let down considering “The Merry Gentlemen” was also a flop. But, these are just opinions, and you might end up enjoying Lohan’s new rom-com.

Radio Times’ Patrick Cremona said: “It's hardly likely to become a Christmas classic, but Our Little Secret is plenty watchable and a cut above most made-for-streaming festive fare.” Meanwhile, Sarah Musnicky from But Why Tho? stated “Lindsay Lohan and Ian Harding are a match made in rom-com heaven, from which not even Kristin Chenoweth’s terrifyingly accurate matriarch can steal the thunder.”

Connor Carey from Keith Loves Movies put it simply: “Our Little Secret is an enjoyable Christmas romcom whose issues are mostly alleviated by its big heart and delightful cast.”

Unfortunately, there do seem to be more negative reviews than positive. LeisureByte’s Archi Sengupta said: “Our Little Secret is somewhat fun but is unmemorable in the long run, bringing nothing new to the table whatsoever.”

Roberto Tyler Ortiz from Loud and Clear Reviews thought it was a fun mess, but not enough to make it a standout: “Its nostalgic appeal and quirky touches offer moments of enjoyment, but the lack of chemistry between its leads and an over-reliance on genre tropes prevent it from becoming a standout holiday film.”

Judging by these early reviews, “Our Little Secret” doesn’t have that Christmas magic, and that’s exactly what Blu-ray.com’s Brian Orndorf said: “Our Little Secret doesn’t have that kind of spirit, fumbling with the basics in sustained embarrassment and rom-com turns of love featuring surprisingly unlikable characters.”

Should you stream ‘Our Little Secret’?

If you’re looking for this year’s breakout Christmas hit, “Our Little Secret” might not be the one to deliver. Critics have pointed out the cookie-cutter plot and noticeable lack of chemistry between the leads.

That said, if you’re a fan of lighthearted, cheesy rom-coms with all the hallmarks of a feel-good holiday movie — family drama, romantic tension and festive décor aplenty — you might find it worth a watch. While it won’t redefine the genre, “Our Little Secret” could still be a cozy addition to a chilly evening if you’re in the mood for something easy and unchallenging this festive season.

Stream "Our Little Secret" on Netflix.