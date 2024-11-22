Netflix just dropped a new Christmas movie — and it's already grabbed the No. 1 spot

Netflix’s newest holiday release, “The Merry Gentleman”, has just arrived — and it’s already claimed the No.1 spot on the streaming platform’s charts. Previously, “Hot Frosty” held the crown as Netflix’s festive favorite, but “The Merry Gentleman” has swooped in to steal the spotlight.

Online reviews are starting to pop up now that the movie is streaming. At the time of writing, reactions seem pretty mixed, with some praising the all-male dance revue and others saying they’re not so fond of this concept. Having watched “The Merry Gentlemen” myself, I can say it’s not the most enjoyable Christmas movie I’ve seen and it’s pretty forgettable. But for anyone who specifically loves Hallmark rom-coms, this could be a lot of fun for you.

So, here’s everything you need to know about “The Merry Gentleman” on Netflix and what critics are saying about it.

What is ‘The Merry Gentleman’ about?

The Merry Gentlemen | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“The Merry Gentleman” follows Ashley (Britt Robertson), a big-city dancer who is fired from her Christmas show because she’s getting too old. She decides to escape the city and return home to her parents for some festive cheer but soon finds out that their small-town performing venue is in a lot of debt.

To save their bar in time for Christmas, Ashley decides to stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue, and she convinces Luke (Chad Michael Murray), the hunky local carpenter, to be a part of it. What follows is plenty of spicy dance moves and a blossoming romance between Ashley and Luke as they try to raise enough money to save the bar.

‘The Merry Gentleman’ reviews — what the critics think

At the time of writing, “The Merry Gentlemen” doesn’t have a Rotten Tomatoes score yet. However, out of the seven reviews it does have, only two of them are positive. This puts the movie on track for a rotten rating.

In her positive take, LeisureByte’s Archi Sengupta said: “The Merry Gentlemen on Netflix is ridiculously goofy but it's the lusty moments that will keep viewers hooked and merry this Christmas season.”

Sarah Musnicky from But Why Tho? stated that “the extra special flair of having an all-male dance revue come to save the day is a lovely touch that works to bring in viewers but also reminds us that creativity can and will save the day.”

Unfortunately, it seems as though the movie has more criticism than praise. Guardian’s Benjamin Lee said: “There’s nothing distractingly bad about this one and there are perhaps enough boxes ticked for undemanding Christmas movie completists but because of the overcrowded space, there’s also nothing here that’s worth a click.” This is definitely a take I agree with.

Samantha Bergeson from indieWire also thought it lacked that special Christmas feeling: “Murray and Robertson feel tired as leads, and while Murray is making it work onstage, the more conventional scenes all feel like they’re missing some holiday spice (among other things).”

Radio Times’ Patrick Cremona actually summed up my thoughts perfectly: “For lovers of the genre, it might go down well with a glass of mulled wine and a mince pie, but like many of these films it's a passingly amusing elevator pitch that sounds more fun on paper than in reality.”

Should you stream ‘The Merry Gentleman’ on Netflix?

While “The Merry Gentleman” may appeal to fans of cheesy holiday rom-coms, it didn’t quite win me over. Despite the undeniable chemistry between Robertson and Murray, their connection feels rushed, leaving little room for the emotional depth that typically makes these movies memorable.

Some of the acting moments come across as cringy too, though I suppose that's a bit of a pass for Christmas Hallmark-style movies. Unfortunately, the movie lacks that festive magic that makes you want to watch it on repeat every holiday season.

That said, if you’re someone who loves indulging in a Christmas movie binge and appreciates the lighthearted charm of holiday rom-coms, “The Merry Gentleman” could still be worth adding to your list. It’s not a standout, but it provides some cozy entertainment for those looking to get into the Christmas spirit.

"The Merry Gentlemen" is available to stream on Netflix now.