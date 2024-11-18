I just found the perfect Christmas thriller movie — and I'll be watching it every year

I write about movies and TV shows for a living, so I’ve seen my fair share of holiday movies over the years. From heartwarming classics to festive rom-coms, I thought I’d seen it all. But every once in a while, I discover a movie that completely shakes up the genre, and suddenly, I find myself adding it to my annual watchlist.

Oddly enough, it’s not the typical feel-good Christmas movie that’s earned this honor — it’s the chaotic, action-packed “Violent Night” that was released just two years ago. This brilliantly unhinged holiday thriller is everything I never knew I needed around Christmas time. With brutal fight scenes, dark humor and a rogue Santa who takes down bad guys with a sledgehammer, it’s impossible not to be entertained.

What makes “Violent Night” so dang good isn’t just its over-the-top action but how it balances its madness with moments of genuine holiday warmth. It’s equal parts ridiculous and heartwarming. Now, this movie has become my unexpected Christmas staple, and here’s why I’ll be watching it every year...

What is ‘Violent Night’ about?

“Violent Night” is a Christmas action-thriller that reimagines Santa Claus as an unlikely action hero. The story follows a wealthy family taken hostage on Christmas Eve by a group of mercenaries led by the ruthless Mr. Scrooge (John Leguizamo). Their goal: steal the family’s fortune. However, their plans are derailed when Santa Claus (David Harbour) unexpectedly intervenes.

This Santa isn’t your typical jolly figure though. He’s a tough, battle-worn hero who takes it upon himself to save the family and rekindle their holiday spirit. This Santa uses creative, often violent methods to take down the bad guys, all while forming a heartwarming connection with the family’s young daughter, who still believes in him. It’s a fun, unconventional holiday thriller for audiences who enjoy festive movies with a gritty edge.

‘Violent Night’ is a manic but wildly entertaining Christmas treat

“Violent Night” is not your typical holiday movie, let me start by saying that. Instead of romantic fireside moments and wholesome family gatherings, it delivers bone-crunching action, dark humor and a Santa Claus you’ve probably never seen before. This thriller embraces its chaotic energy to create a festive thrill ride that’s both outrageous and entertaining.

At the heart of the madness is David Harbour’s Santa Claus, a grizzled, reluctant hero who stumbles upon a hostage situation during his Christmas Eve deliveries. I have to say Harbour is hilariously badass. Even though he’s struggling with his own jaded outlook on the holiday, he’s still not afraid to throw punches when needed. His resourcefulness in dispatching villains with everything from Christmas ornaments to a sledgehammer adds a hilariously twisted twist to the holiday cheer (yes, that means it's gory).

Then there’s Trudy (Leah Brady), the little girl who still believes in Santa and becomes the heart of the movie (a nice way to balance out the gore). Her innocent faith inspires Santa to rise to the occasion, and it’s their bond that brings back the Christmas warmth. Most of the other characters are forgettable, but without them (like Mr. Scrooge for example), Santa wouldn’t have an important mission to complete. And that means we wouldn’t have gotten the chaotic thriller that is “Violent Night.”

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

The movie also thrives on its frenetic pacing and over-the-top action sequences, drawing clear inspiration from classics like “Die Hard” and “Home Alone.” If you’re a fan of the action-thriller “Fatman” as well, you’re likely going to love this one too. Both movies feature a gruff, unconventional take on Santa. However, “Violent Night” dials up the chaos, leaning even further into its outrageous premise while still maintaining a surprising emotional core.

While “Violent Night” might not claim the title of the best Christmas movie ever, it carves out its own space as a bold and unconventional holiday flick. It’s unapologetically gory and far from family-friendly, so it’s not for everyone (especially if your idea of a Christmas movie involves cheesy romance and cheerful carolers). But for fans of thrillers and action-packed chaos, it’s a must-watch. As we inch closer to Christmas, there’s no better time to embrace something outside the norm.

You need to watch ‘Violent Night’

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

If you’re tired of the same old holiday movies and looking for something bold, chaotic and wildly fun, “Violent Night” is the perfect pick. This movie takes everything you love about Christmas (family, nostalgia and Santa Claus) and flips it on its head with explosive action and plenty of unhinged humor.

Harbour’s version of Santa is a gritty, unforgettable twist on the holiday icon, while the movie’s creative use of Christmas traditions in its action sequences keeps things fresh and exciting. But beneath the mayhem lies a surprisingly heartfelt story about rediscovering the holiday spirit.

You can stream “Violent Night” with a Starz subscription or buy/rent on Amazon .