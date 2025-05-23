I just streamed Netflix’s latest ‘Fear Street’ movie expecting a killer time — but ‘Prom Queen’ kinda forgot to bring the fear

As a horror fan first and foremost, I tend to be a little more critical when it comes to new scary flicks. The genre is so oversaturated these days (stories regurgitated like leftovers reheated one too many times) that it’s a real challenge for movies to stand out.

Unfortunately, that’s exactly the case with “Fear Street: Prom Queen,” a new Netflix horror movie about about a night that turns deadly as the prom queen candidates start dropping like flies.

Coming in as the latest installment in the “Fear Street” franchise, “Prom Queen” had a lot riding on its back, especially since it’s been four years since the original trilogy. The first three movies surprised me, and I enjoyed them quite a lot for managing to be entertaining without feeling shallow. Sadly, this new standalone sequel knows the dance but forgets the steps.

“Fear Street: Prom Queen” was one of my most anticipated Netflix releases this month, and I’m sure many viewers have been ready to dive into a chaotic, bloody prom night. I’m not here to say skip it outright, but if you want the lowdown before you add it to your watchlist, here are my honest thoughts.

What is ‘Fear Street: Prom Queen’ about?

“Fear Street: Prom Queen” marks the latest return to Shadyside in Netflix’s horror franchise, drawing inspiration from R.L. Stine’s 1992 novel.

Set in 1988, the story follows Lori Granger (India Fowler), a quiet, ostracized teen whose name lands on the prom queen ballot alongside some of the school’s most notorious girls.

While the nomination should be cause for celebration, it only paints a bigger target on her back. Rumors have long swirled that Lori’s mother murdered her father on prom night years ago, making her an easy punching bag for bullies.

Leading the charge is the “Wolf Pack,” a ruthless clique of popular girls commanded by the sharp-tongued and relentless Tiffany Falconer (Fina Strazza). Also in the mix is Christy Renault (Ariana Greenblatt), a rebellious drug dealer who doesn’t care about popularity but winds up in the crosshairs anyway.

As prom night arrives, the glitter and gowns give way to blood and chaos when a masked killer begins stalking the queen candidates.

‘Prom Queen’ is the weakest installment yet

It’s disappointing to say that “Fear Street: Prom Queen” is easily the lowest-ranked movie in the franchise, and I already established that within the first five minutes.

Not only do we get a lengthy voiceover from the main character, Lori, explaining every character we’re about to meet, but those characters are instantly introduced with painfully stereotypical traits. And unfortunately, that made this a hard watch.

Of course, in any high school setting, it’s apparently a rule that you need a spiteful “queen bee” and her loudmouth followers, a rebellious teen dealing drugs, and a quiet, shy girl with exactly one friend. So, yeah, absolutely no sign of actual personality anywhere. These traits feel like boxes being ticked, which makes it impossible to connect with anyone.

“Prom Queen,” in that respect, has the right vibes for a summer slasher but none of the right victims. Queen bee Tiffany exists solely to torment Lori, and it’s made clear that she’s under immense pressure to please her parents, which has presumably twisted her morals. Her group of friends are there to trail behind her and echo her cruelty. The only one with even a flicker of individuality is Melissa (Ella Rubin), who kind of grows a backbone later on.

And then there’s Lori, the final girl you’re supposed to root for. But I honestly struggled to like her at all. She treats her best friend terribly the moment she becomes obsessed with finally winning prom queen, and things only get worse when she starts crushing on Tiffany’s boyfriend, Tyler (David Iacono), just because he thanked her for some fries. Tiffany may be awful, but Lori trying to steal her boyfriend just feels gross.

The only character who really stood out was Lori’s friend, Megan (Suzanna Son), the one person with a clear head on her shoulders, and who genuinely cared about Lori despite being mistreated. She feels like the movie’s most underused asset, reduced to little more than a vague nod at queer representation.

The main cast are talented, but it’s the source material that lets them down, giving us a group of characters that are incredibly unlikeable.

I was hoping that, by the time I could overlook the characters, I’d at least enjoy the story and the creative flair the “Fear Street” franchise is known for. But it also pains me to say that none of those aspects really delivered either.

Some of the deaths were pretty brutal, including one involving guillotine paper cutters, but even those were dampened by cartoon-y sound effects and gore that felt more arts-and-crafts than artery-splitting.

I know I’ve been pretty negative so far, so I do want to give credit to a couple of surprises I didn’t expect (can’t spoil them, of course). They show up in the final act and actually make the script feel a little richer. Still, these small surprises were not enough to maintain my interest since I came away disappointed. “Fear Street: Prom Queen” could’ve been a bloody good time.

Stream ‘Fear Street: Prom Queen’ if you love summer slashers

It’s at this point I’d usually tell you to go watch the movie I’ve just rambled about. But in this case, I’d suggest revisiting the original “Fear Street” trilogy instead.

“Prom Queen” was, unfortunately, a letdown for me, and I imagine it might feel the same for fans of the first three movies who were genuinely excited to see another chapter in the universe.

That said, if there’s one thing that might redeem it, it’s the nostalgia of classic summer slashers. The retro vibes and prop pieces absolutely give it that “Fear Street” feel. Plus, anyone who is interested in the world’s lore will probably find something to enjoy when unpacking the Easter eggs and hidden references.

“Fear Street: Prom Queen” is now streaming on Netflix, but expect a dull night at Shadyside. For more streaming recommendations, see what else is new on Netflix in May 2025.