New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (April 8-14)

While you're enjoying the spring flowers, why not take in a movie or a TV show on your favorite streaming service? We've got another round of great content new on Netflix this week, starting with a Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke vehicle that looks like a surprise hit.

"Strange Way of Life" follows two gunslingers who reunite after 25 years for more than just a simple look back on their friendship. This Spanish western is a Cannes Film Festival favorite that'll leave you wanting more.

If you're looking for something that's a little less dramatic, the animated reboot of "Good Times" is hitting Netflix this week, helmed by executive producers Seth MacFarlane, Stephen Smith, and Norman Lear. A new generation of the Evans family from the classic sitcom deals with life in the inner city, with voices from Yvette Nicole Brown, J.B. Smoove, Wanda Sykes, and more.

Want more? Be sure to check out the complete day-by-day rundown of what's new on Netflix this week.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'What Jennifer Did'

When a young woman named Jennifer Pan called 911 after a robbery in 2020, no one could have suspected what really went down. She told dispatchers that armed gunmen tied her up, stole the family's valuables, and shot her parents before fleeing. Her father remained alive as Pan waited for help to arrive, but when police finally got involved, it appeared Pan knew more about the "intrusion" than she had let on. In this thriller of a documentary, Pan's web of lies and deceit unravels across a series of shocking events told and corroborated by police footage and interviews with Pan herself.

Watch on Netflix starting April 10

'Unlocked: A Prison Experiment'

Arkansas sheriff Eric Higgins takes it upon himself to implement a social experiment. For six weeks, he allows the inmates at a local detention facility more agency and less micromanagement over their daily activities to see what could happen if they were given more autonomy. His goal was to see if a community-oriented environment could help living conditions within as well as act as a deterrent for those who finally leave to commit future crimes. With prisoners free to come and go from their cells and others choosing to remain in rigid schedules, Higgins' methods are seen unfolding across eight episodes.

Watch on Netflix starting April 10

'The Bricklayer'

When an insurgent assassinates a group of foreign journalists, the goal is to push responsibility onto the CIA. Agent Steve Vail (Aaron Eckhart) is forced out of retirement where he finds work as a bricklayer to clear the agency's name. His return to the field finds him questioning his past actions and how coming back to his deadly profession will end up changing his future.

Watch on Netflix starting April 11

'Good Times'

Showrunner Ranada Shepard and executive producers Seth MacFarlane, Norman Lear, and Stephen Curry have teamed up to reboot the '70s sitcom "Good Times" fo a new audience. It follows a new generation of the Black family that starred in the original series, the Evans, as they go about their lives in Apartment 17C in Chicago. Its irreverent comedy is a far cry from the original's wholesome humor as it faces a new audience with social commentary and boundary pushing. Stars Yvette Nicole Brown, J.B. Smoove, and Jay Pharoah line out the new cast.

Watch on Netflix starting April 12

'Strange Way of Life'

When a man named Silva (Pedro Pascal) travels across the desert to see his friend Sheriff Jake (Ethan Hawke), it quickly becomes apparent that he's there for more than a quick trip down memory lane. While the two grapple with the murder of Jake's brother's wife, their unique past brings tender memories from their youth – and the question of whether or not they'll make a future together after all is said and done with murder suspect Joe (George Steane).

Watch on Netflix starting April 12

Everything new on Netflix: April 8-14

APRIL 8

"Spirit Rangers" Season 3 (Netflix Family)

The Spirit Rangers return to help more friends at Xus National Park, learning more about their culture — and the world around them — every day.

APRIL 9

"Neal Brennan: Crazy Good" (Netflix Comedy)

In his third Netflix original comedy special, Neal Brennan is feeling pretty great and he’s ready to let you know why. True to form, Neals brings his fresh point of view to hilarious topics ranging from crypto and millionaire mindsets, to his ever-evolving views on mental health and relationships.

APRIL 10

"Anthracite: Secrets of the Sect" (FR) (Netflix Series)

An old case is wrenched open when a reporter goes missing, leading his web sleuth daughter to a small mountain town haunted by a sect, secrecy and death.

"The Hijacking of Flight 601" (CO) (Netflix Series)

After a plane is hijacked, two flight attendants must outwit their assailants amid intense negotiations in the air and on the ground. Based on real events.

"Unlocked: A Jail Experiment" (Netflix Series)

At an Arkansas detention facility, a sheriff implements a radical social experiment to grant men who are incarcerated more agency in this reality series.

"What Jennifer Did" (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

It was a violent crime that shook a quiet Canadian town: Mysterious intruders break into the home of Vietnamese immigrants, terrorize the family, and leave a traumatized daughter as the only witness. Neighbors and friends describe the family as hospitable, generous, and hard-working – how could they be targets?

APRIL 11

"As the Crow Flies" Season 3 (TR) (Netflix Series)

As a familiar face steps in front of the camera, old alliances are broken, new relationships are formed and the cards of broadcast news are reshuffled.

"The Bricklayer"

"Heartbreak High" Season 2 (AU) (Netflix Series)

Just when Amerie thinks she can finally start the new term in peace, a fresh round of trouble — plus a strange stalker — begins to disrupt her life.

"Meekah" Season 2

"Midsummer Night" (NO) (Netflix Series)

Carina brings her family together for a traditional Swedish midsummer, but the happy occasion goes awry when long-held secrets start to come to light.

APRIL 12

"A Journey" (PH) (Netflix Film)

Refusing treatment for her cancer, a woman goes on a road trip across Tasmania to check off items on her bucket list with her husband and best friend.

"Amar Singh Chamkila" (IN) (Netflix Film)

A humble singer’s brash lyrics ignite fame and fury across Punjab as he grapples with soaring success and brutal criticism before his untimely death.

"Good Times" (Netflix Series)

In this edgy, irreverent reimagining of the TV classic, a new generation of the Evans family keeps their head above water in a Chicago housing project.

"Love, Divided" (ES) (Netflix Film)

Valentina is a young pianist starting over. Her neighbor David is an inventor who hates noise. And a paper-thin wall is about to become their matchmaker.

"Stolen" (SE) (Netflix Film)

A young woman from Sweden's Indigenous Sámi community tracks down a killer to settle a personal score in this emotional drama based on real events.

"Strange Way of Life"

"Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp" (Netflix Family)

After getting kicked out of the forest, Woody thinks he's found a forever home at Camp Woo Hoo — until an inspector threatens to shut down the camp.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 4/8/24

"The Nice Guys"

Leaving 4/9/24

"Horrible Bosses 2"

Leaving 4/11/24

"Deliver Us from Evil"