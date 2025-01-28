3 best Netflix movies in January you haven't watched yet

Netflix is constantly adding new movies and shows to enjoy, and, of course, January's been no different. But this constant barrage of new content means that sometimes quality movies fall through the cracks.

With that in mind, I've crawled through every Netflix movie that has dropped on the streaming service this month and looked for the ones that are both underrated and good. None of these movies cracked the global top 10 but all have been critically well-received, so there's a really good chance that the three best Netflix movies in January you haven't watched yet

'Cunk on Life'

"Cunk on Earth" became an internet sensation when it hit Netflix in 2023. The dry, deadpan wit of "acclaimed documentarian" Philomena Cunk (Diane Morgan) was instantly meme-able and, most importantly, incredibly funny. Viewers loved her brilliant, though often unintentional humor as she explored the answers to life's biggest questions.

Earlier this year, Morgan returned as Cunk for the character's feature-length debut. Titled "Cunk on Earth," the mockumentary special explored everything from Quantum Physics to Existentialism, Nihilism, Hedonism and more. It also included incredible lines like "Can I call you Brian or do you prefer Cox?" The movie lived up to expectations, scoring a perfect 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, so go check it out now if you haven't already.

'Number 24'

"Number 24" is a Norwegian World War II drama based on the real-life story of Norwegian resistance soldier Gunnar Sønsteby. Starring Sjur Vatne Brean as the resistance fighter, the movie cuts back and forth between an older version of him (Erik Hivju) speaking to a group of students and his life as a spy codenamed "Number 24."

By all accounts, the movie is well-crafted and a moving examination of how war is juxtaposed with keeping to one's set of morals and beliefs. There aren't enough reviews of the movie (which should be watched in its original Norwegian rather than the unsatisfying English dub from the trailer) to give it a Tomatometer score on Rotten Tomatoes, but all seven critical reviews are positive and it has a 95% rating from audience reviews. Don't miss this gripping war biopic on Netflix.

'Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever'

"Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever" revolves around tech millionaire Bryan Johnson. Founder of the neuroimaging Kernel, Johnson is probably most notable now as his own personal test subject in a controversial quest for immortality. To date, he's spent a small fortune on pills, procedures and more in an attempt to avoid aging at all costs.

This documentary is third on the list for a reason, as it's just a bit less well-received than its admittedly stellar counterparts. Still, the film is directed by acclaimed documentarian Chris Smith ("100 Foot Wave") and explores a 12-month journey following Johnson’s quest and has received mostly positive reviews. If you love a documentary or exploring ethical questions in your spare time, then "Don't Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever" is an under-the-radar movie you want to watch.

If you already watched these movies, or are just looking for more to watch, make sure to check out our full breakdown of everything new to Netflix in January to see what else you might have missed this month.