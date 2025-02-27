Netflix drops first trailer for new action movie with Tom Hardy — and it’s my most anticipated original of 2025

I’ve been eagerly anticipating “Havoc” on Netflix for a very long time. Back in spring 2021, when the action-thriller project was first confirmed, I wrote about how the movie looked like a “serious boon” for the streaming service, I even suggested it may release within a “year or so”. Little did I know, my tortuous wait was just beginning because it’s still not released four years later. However, after all this time, “Havoc” finally has a release date and a first trailer too.

Netflix has confirmed that “Havoc” will (finally) release on April 25. Directed by Gareth Evans (the filmmaker behind “The Raid” franchise and TV’s “Gangs of London”), “Havoc” stars Tom Hardy as Walker, a bruised detective forced to fight through a criminal underworld on a mission to rescue a politician’s estranged son. If contending with mobsters wasn’t enough, he’ll also unravel a web of corruption and face past demons.

The Netflix original action-thriller also stars Timothy Olyphant, Forest Whitaker, Jessie Mei Li, Justin Cornwell, Quelin Sepulveda, Luis Guzmán and Michelle Waterson. Gareth Evans directed and wrote the flick, and producers include Hardy, Ed Talfan, and Aram Tertzakian.

Of course, we knew much of this back in 2021 — Hardy’s involvement and the basic plot outline were confirmed right off the bat — what’s most exciting in our latest update is the release of a minute-long trailer, you can watch the trailer below, but just to give you a warning, it’s such a high-octane teaser, you’ll probably need a moment to catch you breath after watching.

This first trailer is certainly keeping its cards close to its chest, but set to Fontaines D.C.’s 2024 anthem “Starburster” (a certified banger) we see various flashes of action, and also a warning from Whitaker as he ominous informs Hardy that he “knows what [he] did.” It’s a great mood-setter, and it's totally sold me on the movie.

Although to be honest, I was sold on “Havoc” way back in 2021 when I first caught wind that the movie was in early production.

Here’s why I’m so excited for Havoc on Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

My significant hype for “Havoc” mainly comes down to one man: Gareth Evans. The Welsh filmmaker crafted my favorite action movie of all time, “The Raid 2”, and its predecessor would be similarly high on my list as well. He also created AMC’s “Gangs of London”, a riotously entertaining television show, packing some truly epic action sequences.

At this point, Evans has earned my trust to such a degree that if I see his name attached to a project I’m instantly onboard. And while I can’t judge the final product just yet, based on “Havoc’s” first trailer, it’s looking extremely promising.

There’s one moment in the teaser, where we see Tom Hardy’s character brawling in a nightclub, and it looks like classic Evans action. Trust me when I say that’s about the highest compliment I can give to a flick.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I’m also pleased Tom Hardy will be leading this project. I’ve enjoyed plenty of his work, and am confident he has the perfect temperament for leading an Evans’ helmed action-thriller. It would also be great to see Hardy back in a major action product that doesn’t involve a black symbiote. Much as I enjoy Hardy’s work typically, I’ve found the “Venom” franchise to be consistently terrible. “Havoc” might be the redemption Hardy needs following “Venom 3.”

So, it’s fair to say that I’m pretty darn excited about “Havoc.” However, I’m doing my best to regulate my anticipation levels. Much as I have faith in this project, it’s a dangerous game to let your hype run wild, so I’m attempting to keep mine at least somewhat in check. Nevertheless, I’ll be streaming “Havoc” the very moment it arrives on Netflix on April 25, 2025. And in the meantime, here’s a list of the best Netflix action movies you can watch until that date.