‘Black Mirror’ season 7 trailer teases some of the darkest episodes yet — here’s when you can stream it

Netflix is bringing back “Black Mirror” with six new episodes, all teased in the freshly released trailer. Season 7, arriving on April 10, 2025, looks set to deliver another round of unsettling stories that explore the darker side of technology.

This first proper look offers a very chilling glimpse into the show’s latest batch of dystopian nightmares.

As always, the critically acclaimed anthology series is ready to challenge our relationship with technology, this time focusing on deeper sci-fi stories that explore AI and human consciousness in such a tech-driven world.

Set to a haunting, warped version of “Dream a Little Dream” (a little freaky) the trailer includes scenes from all six upcoming episodes, each tied together by the urge to escape the real world.

And Netflix presents it in a way that makes the trailer feel like a full-fledged movie. The streamer teases the season with the ominous tagline, “Lose your mind. Lose your reality.”

Season 7 will also mark a first for “Black Mirror” — a direct sequel to one of its most popular episodes, “USS Callister.” Originally featured in season 4, the space-set psychological thriller followed a twisted storyline where a disgruntled game developer trapped his co-workers inside a virtual reality simulation.

The upcoming season revisits this world, with several original cast members like Cristin Milioti returning, as teased in the trailer.

Will Poulter’s character, Colin Ritman, from the 2018 interactive episode “Black Mirror: Bandersnatch,” is also returning in season 7. This time though, it seems we’ll explore a timeline where the viewer’s choices didn’t lead to Ritman’s tragic fate.

What do we know about ‘Black Mirror’ season 7?

(Image credit: Nick Wall / Netflix)

As of now, we know that “Black Mirror” season 7 is returning next month on April 10 with six episodes. While the episode titles haven’t been revealed yet, given that each one tells a standalone story, we can expect them to be around an hour long, just like in previous seasons.

In terms of the stories themselves, show creator Charlie Brooker said to Netflix: “You can expect a mix of genres and styles. We’ve got six episodes this time, and two of them are basically feature-length. Some of them are deeply unpleasant, some are quite funny, and some are emotional.”

He also adds that the new season is “a little bit OG Black Mirror” and that “it’s back to basics in many ways. They’re all sci-fi stories — there’s definitely some horrifying things that occur, but maybe not in an overt horror-movie way. There’s definitely some disturbing content in it.”

(Image credit: Netflix)

“Black Mirror” season 7 brings an exciting lineup of new cast members, including Peter Capaldi, Issa Rae, Paul Giamatti, Rashida Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emma Corrin, Awkwafina, Chris O’Dowd, and more. For now, details about their roles and the storylines of the remaining episodes are being kept under wraps.

As mentioned before, some cast members are reprising their roles including Will Poulter and Asim Chaudhry from “Bandersnatch.” Poulter once again plays Ritman, while Chaudhry returns as Mohan Thakur, both former employees of the fictional game company Tuckersoft.

Chaudhry spoke about returning to the show (h/t Tudum): “Charlie is a twisted genius in the best possible way. It’s always fun being part of this incredible, messed-up world that he’s created! I’m really excited for fans to see this episode. It might be a familiar world we are revisiting, but maybe even more screwed up if that’s possible.”

Poulter also expressed his excitement: “It’s always so fun. [Charlie] writes such spectacular episodes, and I was so grateful that he brought Colin back.”

We might have to wait a little longer for the episode guide and a plot synopsis for each story. But in the meantime, stream these shows like “Black Mirror” while you wait or revisit the previous seasons on Netflix for a mind-bending experience.