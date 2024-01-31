New on Netflix — 5 new movies and shows to watch in February 2024

Want to know exactly what’s new on Netflix in February 2024? You’ve come to the right place as we’ve got a full roundup of all the new shows and movies arriving on the popular streaming service this month.

It’s a shorter month, but that doesn’t mean Netflix isn’t bringing a large selection of must-watch new content for subscribers to enjoy. For starters, a couple of firm favorites are back. Sparkling reality dating show "Love is Blind" and adrenaline-pumping docuseries "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" both enter their sixth seasons and are sure to delight fans.

Meanwhile, if you’re looking for something original, Netflix’s live-action adaption of the beloved cartoon "Avatar: The Last Airbender" drops in February, and we’re staying quietly confident about this on. Plus, there are loads of excellent movies ahead to Netflix this month including the new original flick "Players", a rom-com about a group of friends who have devised the perfect hook-up playbook.

So, if you’re adding to your watchlist this month, let’s dive right into our roundup of the best new Netflix shows and movies landing on the service over the next few weeks. And we’ll also give you a heads up on what’s leaving this Netflix. For even more recommendations check out our list of the best new shows to watch this week .

New on Netflix in February 2024: Top picks

'One Day'

Based on the best-selling novel of the same name by David Nicholls, and inspired by the 2011 movie adaptation that starred Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, "One Day" is a gripping love story that is guaranteed to make you swoon this Valentine’s Day. Set across almost 15 years, this love story follows Emma Morley (Ambika Mod) and Dexter Mayhew (Leo Woodall), who meet at graduation on July 15, 1988. Sparks instantly fly, but the following day the pair go their separate ways. But not for long. The 14-episode show follows their constantly shifting dynamic over the years, with each chapter being set on the same date in July exactly one year apart. As Dex and Em grow older, and grow up, they experience joy and heartbreak, but will they move forward together, or will time see them grow apart?

Premieres Feb. 8 on Netflix.

'Love is Blind' season 6

Netflix’s reality TV juggernaut returns for the sixth installment of its flagship series, "Love is Blind" is back. You’re likely familiar with the premise, but if you’ve somehow missed the buzz around this glossy dating show over the past half a decade, it follows a group of men and women looking for love. So far, so normal. The unique twist in "Love is Blind" is that the contestants date each other sight unseen. Before they can see what their potential partners look like on the outside, they must get to know their personalities. The first stage culminates in a series of marriage proposals before the engaged pair have even looked each other in the eyes. They are then permitted to gaze upon their new fiancé, and then have a few weeks to decide if they still want to go through with the wedding after experiencing life with their partner in the real world. Naturally, the setup is perfect for causing tears and tantrums.

Premieres Feb. 14 on Netflix.

'Players'

It wouldn’t be February without Netflix offering staying-in couples a new rom-com to watch over Valentine's Day and this year that’s "Players". This movie centers on sportswriter Mack (Gina Rodriguez) and her close-knit group of friends living in New York City. The gang has spent years devising a series of guaranteed-to-succeed “plays” that make light work of scoring no-strings-attached hookups. The uber-close friendship group has one rule to ensure that things don’t get messy, never try to build a relationship with somebody you’ve played. But when Mack unexpectedly falls for one of their latest targets, Nick (Tom Ellis) she begins to build a deeper connection and must enlist her pals and best friend Adam (Damon Wayans Jr.) to rewrite the rules and play for keeps this time. That is assuming that Nick doesn’t find out that he started as just another mark.

Premieres Feb. 14 on Netflix.

'Avatar: The Last Airbender'

"Avatar: The Last Airbender" is one of the most beloved and critically acclaimed animated TV shows of all time, so it was only a matter of time before it was converted to live-action. That first happened in 2010 when director M. Night Shyamalan helmed an "Avatar" feature film, but fans of the franchise like to pretend that movie doesn’t exist (for good reason, it was bad). Now Netflix is taking a second stab at bringing the world of "Avatar: The Last Airbender" to life, and while we advise remaining cautious after fans were badly burnt the first time around, we’re staying hopeful that this small screen take on the cartoon will offer a new spin on the Avatar universe. The eight-episode fantasy show is set in a war-torn land populated by people with the power to control one of the four elements, but Aang (Gordon Cormier) is the last of his kind, a mythical type capable of “bending” all four elements. Some claim he’s destined to bring peace to the world, but others want to control his powers for more destructive means.

Premieres on Feb. 22 on Netflix.

'Formula 1: Drive to Survive' season 6

"Formula 1: Drive to Survive", Netflix’s high-speed sports documentary, returns for season 6 this month, and there will be a whole load of drama in this latest collection of episodes. The show recounts the previous year’s Formula 1 season, and there are plenty of storylines to tell. I don’t want to verge into full spoiler territory for anybody who has been intentionally avoiding finding out who was crowned world champion at the culmination of this hard-fought F1 season but, as anybody who’s watched "Drive to Survive" before will know, you can expect a compelling mix of sporting and human drama in season 6, and there will be more than a few shocking moments thrown into the mix. If you’ve yet to give "Formula 1: Drive to Survive" a watch, then you’ve got plenty to get caught up on ahead of the new season dropping this month.

Premieres Feb. 23 on Netflix.

Everything new on Netflix in February 2024

FEBRUARY 1

¡Sálvese quien pueda! (ES) (Netflix Series)

After 14 successful years on Spanish TV, the biggest personalities of "Sálvame" look for new job opportunities across America in this reality series.

American Assassin

Anaconda

Enough

Fury

The Great Gatsby (2013)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

It (2017)

Magic Mike's Last Dance

Moneyball

The Other Boleyn Girl

Pacific Rim

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

Shot Caller

Something's Gotta Give

Tom and Jerry (2021)

X

Young Sheldon: Season 6

FEBRUARY 2

Let's Talk About CHU (TW) (Netflix Series)

Part-time vlogger Chu Ai uses her channel to speak candidly about sex. But in real life, she finds that subject to be so much trickier.

Orion and the Dark (Netflix Family)

A boy with an active imagination faces his fears on an unforgettable journey through the night with his new friend: a giant, smiling creature named Dark.

Plus One

FEBRUARY 3

Ready Player One

FEBRUARY 5

30 for 30: Four Falls of Buffalo

30 for 30: Nature Boy

Dee & Friends in Oz (Netflix Family)

When a mysterious key transports her to the land of Oz, a regular kid named Dee goes on a musical journey to save magic — and be the hero of the story.

Monk: Seasons 1-8

My Wife and Kids: Seasons 1-5

The Re-Education of Molly Singer

FEBRUARY 7

Love Never Lies Poland: Season 2 Part 2 (PL) (Netflix Series)

Six couples put their love on the line by living together in a villa, where, for a few weeks straight, their truthfulness is tested by a modern lie detector. Participants of Love Never Lies Polska lose money for every lie, while telling the truth adds to the total cash prize. The couple that is most honest with each other will win the program.

Luz: The Light of the Heart (BZ) (Netflix Family)

Raised by a kind Kaingang family after a tragedy, adventurous Luz launches a quest with her firefly companion to learn the truth about her roots.

Raël: The Alien Prophet (FR) (Netflix Documentary)

Featuring interviews with his followers, critics and Raël himself, this docuseries traces how a UFO-inspired religion spiraled into a controversial cult.

FEBRUARY 8

One Day (GB) (Netflix Series)

After spending graduation night together, Emma and Dexter go their separate ways — but their lives remain intertwined. Based on David Nicholls' novel.

FEBRUARY 9

A Killer Paradox (KR) (Netflix Series)

When one accidental killing leads to another, an average college student finds himself stuck in an endless cat-and-mouse chase with a shrewd detective.

Alpha Males: Season 2 (ES) (Netflix Series)

Nothing changes overnight. No matter how hard the four pals try to do things right, they always find new ways to mess up in work, family and sex.

Ashes (TR) (Netflix Film)

From an intoxicating fantasy to a dangerous affair, a wealthy married woman finds her life irreversibly shattered after picking up an unpublished novel.

Bhakshak (IN) (Netflix Film)

A struggling local journalist begins a dogged investigation into harrowing cases of abuse being covered up at a shelter for young girls.

Lover, Stalker, Killer (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

In this twisting documentary, a mechanic tries online dating for the first time and meets a woman who takes romantic obsession to a deadly extreme.

FEBRUARY 10

Horrible Bosses 2

FEBRUARY 11

The Blacklist: Season 10

FEBRUARY 13

Kill Me If You Dare (PL) (Netflix Film)

When a twist of fate reverses the fortune of their troubled marriage, Piotr and Natalia decide to stay together — but only until death do them part.

Sunderland 'Til I Die: Season 3 (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

With Sunderland desperate for some stability, a new manager is brought in to haul the club out of League One and into the coveted Championship.

Taylor Tomlinson: Have It All (Netflix Comedy)

In her third Netflix original comedy special, Taylor Tomlinson talks about having your dream job, finding your perfect partner, dealing with anxiety and insomnia — all while asking the age-old question, “Can you really have it all?”

FEBRUARY 14

A Soweto Love Story (ZA) (Netflix Film)

Desperate for her three single sons to get married, a mother promises her house to the first one to tie the knot, setting off a race to the altar.

Good Morning, Verônica: Season 3 (BZ) (Netflix Series)

Verônica forms unlikely alliances and unravels her past as her quest for justice culminates in this heart-stopping final season.

The Heartbreak Agency (DE) (Netflix Film)

When a skeptical journalist reluctantly participates in heartbreak therapy for an article, he ends up opening his heart to his charming therapist.

Love Is Blind: Season 6 (Netflix Series)

The hit reality series is back for a sixth season, following a new set of singles from Charlotte, North Carolina — all ready to cut through the static of modern dating and forge authentic relationships, sight unseen. This season, the singles form deep and immediate connections, setting the stage for an unexpected journey full of twists, turns, and shocking revelations that will test each relationship well after the contestants leave the pods for the real world.

Players (Netflix Film)

A New York sports writer with a playbook of clever hookup schemes unexpectedly falls for a fling. Can she go from playing the field to playing for keeps? Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr. and Tom Ellis (“Lucifer”) star in this cheeky, fast-paced rom-com.

FEBRUARY 15

AlRawabi School for Girls: Season 2 (JO) (Netflix Series)

A new year means a new class, new rules — and new rulers — at the prestigious AlRawabi School for Girls.

The Catcher Was a Spy

Crossroads

House of Ninjas (JP) (Netflix Series)

Years after retiring from their formidable ninja lives, a dysfunctional family must return to shadowy missions to counteract a string of looming threats.

Little Nicholas: Life of a Scoundrel (ES) (Netflix Documentary)

As a teen, Little Nicolás managed to sneak between politicians, millionaires and even royals. In this docuseries, he tells his side of the scandal.

Ready, Set, Love (TH) (Netflix Series)

In a world grappling with a dwindling male population, an unassuming woman becomes a contender in a government-sponsored dating competition.

The Vince Staples Show (Netflix Series)

Kind of famous and sort of rich, rapper and actor Vince Staples navigates the challenges and surprises of everyday life in his hometown of The Beach.

FEBRUARY 16

The Abyss (SE) (Netflix Film)

As the Swedish town of Kiruna sinks, Frigga finds herself torn between her family and her job as security chief at the world's largest underground mine.

Comedy Chaos (ID) (Netflix Series)

After getting kicked out of his own company, a hapless man must juggle his delicate marriage and his struggling comedy club.

Einstein and the Bomb (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

What happened after Einstein fled Nazi Germany? Using archival footage and his own words, this docudrama dives into the mind of a tortured genius.

Warrior: Seasons 1-3

FEBRUARY 19

Little Angel: Volume 4

Rhythm + Flow Italy (IT) (Netflix Series)

In this music competition show, Fabri Fibra, Geolier and Rose Villain hit the streets of Rome, Naples and Milan to find the next Italian rap superstar.

FEBRUARY 20

Mike Epps: Ready to Sell Out (Netflix Comedy)

Comedian Mike Epps keeps it real as he riffs on poor personal hygiene, failing at infidelity and waging war on work husbands in his latest stand-up special.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken

FEBRUARY 21

Can I Tell You A Secret? (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

Three women's lives are changed forever when a prolific stalker infiltrates their social media accounts. And they're only a fraction of his many victims.

FEBRUARY 22

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Netflix Family)

Water. Earth. Fire. Air. Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony — then everything changed. A live-action reimagining of the popular animated series.

Southpaw

FEBRUARY 23

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 6 (GB) (Netflix Documentary)

Drivers, managers and team owners live life in the fast lane — both on and off the track during one cutthroat season of Formula 1 racing.

Mea Culpa (Netflix Film)

A criminal defense attorney must choose between family, duty and her own dangerous desires when she takes on the case of an artist accused of murder. Tyler Perry wrote, directed and produced this seductive romantic thriller starring Kelly Rowland and Trevante Rhodes.

Through My Window: Looking at You (ES) (Netflix Film)

Raquel and Ares can't forget each other, even while seeing other people. Can they reunite despite family pressure in the final chapter of the trilogy?

FEBRUARY 24

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Netflix Live Event)

The 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony will stream live on Netflix Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT from the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. One of awards season’s premier events, the SAG Awards annually celebrates the outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Real World: Season 9

FEBRUARY 26

Blippi Wonders: Season 3

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Seasons 1-4

FEBRUARY 28

American Conspiracy: The Octopus Murders (Netflix Documentary)

When journalist Danny Casolaro was found dead in a hotel bathtub, police ruled it a suicide. But his family and colleagues believe he may have been murdered for investigating a conspiracy he called “The Octopus” - a hidden organization connected to stolen government spy software, a string of unsolved murders, and some of the biggest political scandals of the 20th century.

The Mire: Millennium (PL) (Netflix Series)

As the year 2000 draws near, officials investigate a local murder, a skeleton in Gronty forest and a string of horrifying abductions.

Code 8 Part II (Netflix Film)

In a city where people with powers are policed and oppressed, a former criminal must turn to a drug lord he despises to protect a teen from a corrupt cop. “Arrowverse” alums Robbie Amell and Stephen Amell reteam for this gritty sci-fi film directed by Jeff Chan.

FEBRUARY 29

A Round of Applause (TR) (Netflix Series)

Struggling with existential angst and longing for his past life in an orange, a man navigates his quirky family in this decades-spanning drama.

The Tourist: Season 2 (AU) (Netflix Series)

During a trip to Ireland, the man and Helen hope to learn more about his identity and find answers about his past — but his past finds him first.

Leaving Netflix in February 2024

Leaving 2/7/24

MTV Floribama Shore: Season 1

Leaving 2/9/24

Prisoners

Leaving 2/10/24

Father Stu

Goosebumps

Leaving 2/14/23

Chicken Run

Prometheus

Real Steel

Leaving 2/19/23

Operation Finale

Leaving 2/23/23

Married at First Sight: Season 12

The Real World: Season 12

Leaving 2/26/23

19-2: Seasons 1-3

Million Pound Menu: Seasons 1-2

Unsolved: Tupac & Biggie

Leaving 2/27/23

American Pickers: Season 15

Leaving 2/28/23

Babylon Berlin: Seasons 1-3

Morbius

Snowpiercer

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Leaving 2/29/23

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Don't Worry Darling

Dredd

Dune

Good Boys

Legends of the Fall

Lone Survivor

Paul Blart: Mall Cop

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2

R.I.P.D.

She's All That

She's the Man

Stand by Me