New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Jan. 29-Feb. 4)

'Baby Bandito'

Kevin's (Nicolás Contreras) ordinary life as a skater is upended when he meets Genesis (Francisca Armstrong), the woman he wants to spend the rest of his life with. In a bold move to secure their future together, Kevin embarks on a high-stakes heist to steal a bunch of cash. He targets a notorious gang known as the Butchers to steal their fortune and become a national fugitive. After Kevin does the deed, their fledgling love story turns into a daring escape to Rome and beyond. This film, inspired by the real-life 2014 Chilean heist, is a surprisingly sweet love story peppered with criminal activity.

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 31

'The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse: Part 1'

In this sequel to the anime series "The Seven Deadly Sins", the focus shifts to Percival (Diego Ramora), a young boy who uncovers his fate as one of the prophesied Four Knights, destined to bring about the world's destruction. Percival soon finds himself a target of the forces of Camelot, leading him on a quest to unite with the other three knights. He's soon joined by Lancelot (Aleks Le), a knight from Liones and the son of Ban (Benjamin Diskin), a former member of the Seven Deadly Sins. Together, they work to thwart the forces of evil and find their way back to peace.

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 31

'Will'

In this adaptation of Jeroen Olyslaeger's 2019 novel, Wilfried (Stef Aerts) is an aspiring poet serving as an auxiliary policeman in Antwerp during World War II. He finds himself torn between his dreams and survival when he falls for Yvette (Annelore Crollet), whose brother spends his time aiding Jewish people. Contrasting this is Wilfried's mentor, who harbors a sinister desire to see the Jews eradicated. Wilfried recounts this tale to his great-grandson as we watch him do his best to survive during one of the most harrowing times in history.

Watch on Netflix starting Jan. 31

'Shortcomings'

Ben (Justin H. Min) is a filmmaker whose girlfriend Miko (Ally Maki) takes on an internship in New York while he remains tethered to his routine of managing a movie theater and indulging in his passion for cinema. But with Miko's absence, Ben's world begins to unfurl as he finds himself taking on a variety of unfamiliar new experiences and connections. Joined by his best friend Alice (Sherry Cola), a queer grad student with her own romantic escapades, Ben embarks on a journey of self-discovery as he explores new relationships and examines the one he's in along the way.

Watch on Netflix starting Feb. 1

'Orion and the Dark'

Orion (Jacob Tremblay) is your typical elementary schooler, except for his crippling fear of the dark. Each night is a grueling battle to get to sleep until the personification of his deepest dread, Dark (Paul Walter Hauser), becomes his guide. The pair set off on an adventure as Dark shows Orion the beauty hidden in the darkness of the night. As their bond strengthens, Orion is faced with a choice: continue living in fear or live his life without the anxiety of letting go?

Watch on Netflix starting Feb. 2

Everything new on Netflix: Jan. 29 - Feb. 4

JANUARY 29

Mighty Bheem's Playtime (IN) — Netflix Family

When Mumma Bheem gets a new job as the palace Chef, it's time for Bheem to start school.

JANUARY 30

Jack Whitehall: Settle Down (GB) — Netflix Comedy

A new special from Jack Whitehall.

JANUARY 31

Alexander the Great (GB) — Netflix Documentary

Combining expert interviews with gripping reenactments, this docudrama explores the life of Alexander the Great through his conquest of the Persian Empire.

FEBRUARY 1

¡Sálvese quien pueda! (ES) (Netflix Series)

After 14 successful years on Spanish TV, the biggest personalities of "Sálvame" look for new job opportunities across America in this reality series.

American Assassin

Anaconda

Enough

Fury

The Great Gatsby (2013)

How to Train Your Dragon 2

It (2017)

Magic Mike's Last Dance

Moneyball

The Other Boleyn Girl

Pacific Rim

Resident Evil

Resident Evil: Retribution

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege

Shot Caller

Something's Gotta Give

Tom and Jerry (2021)

X

Young Sheldon: Season 6

FEBRUARY 2

Let's Talk About CHU (TW) (Netflix Series)

Part-time vlogger Chu Ai uses her channel to speak candidly about sex. But in real life, she finds that subject to be so much trickier.

Plus One

FEBRUARY 3

Ready Player One

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 1/31/23

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Baby Mama

The Bling Ring

Call Me by Your Name

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2

Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs: Season 1

Eat Pray Love

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

La La Land

Survivor: Season 32: Kaôh Rōng