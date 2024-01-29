9 new shows to watch this week on Netflix, Max, TV and more (Jan. 29-Feb. 4)

Prepare for takeoff and turn on binge mode because there’s a fresh batch of new shows to watch this week Netflix, Max and other streaming services, as well as broadcast and cable TV.

This week's new TV show premieres include "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" as a show, the biographical "Feud: Capote vs the Swans" and "Genius: MLK/X," and the racing docuseries "NASCAR: Full Speed." Several fan favorites return as well: "Curb Your Enthusiasm's" final season and more D-R-A-M-A on "Vanderpump Rules" season 11. Here are the top new shows to watch this week.

‘NASCAR: Full Speed’ (Netflix)

After the success of “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” Netflix is revving up another racing docuseries, this one focusing on NASCAR. Expect extensive access to drivers and teams, including Ryan Blaney, William Byron, Ross Chastain, Denny Hamlin, Bubba Wallace, Kyle Larson, Christopher Bell, Joey Logano, and Tyler Reddick. Episodes will follow them as they face physical, mental and emotional challenges in battling around the racetrack for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series championship.

Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Vanderpump Rules’ season 11 (Bravo)

Get ready for the aftermath of the Scandoval. The long-running reality docuseries returns with the cast picking up the pieces following last spring’s revelation of the affair between Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss. Now, the former SURvers must heal from past relationships, navigate shifting alliances and rebuild friendships all while developing their businesses. Returning for season 11 are Lisa Vanderpump, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, Katie Maloney, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

Premieres Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo (via Sling or Fubo)

Streams next day on Peacock

‘Choir’ (Disney Plus)

The Detroit Youth Choirs prepares for the performance of a lifetime in this six-part docuseries. After their 2019 appearance on “America’s Got Talent,” the choir and its director, Anthony White, face the challenge of replacing several key members, maintaining relevance in Detroit and finding the next big opportunity. Through the eyes of the kids, we experience the highs and lows of life growing up in Detroit as they take on the challenges of balancing family, school and athletics as well as pursuing their musical dreams.

Premieres Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Disney Plus

‘Feud: Capote vs The Swans’ (FX)

This feud has been a long time brewing — seven years to be exact. After the long hiatus, Ryan Murphy finally unspools the second season of “Feud,” this time delving into the life of celebrated author Truman Capote (Tom Hollander). The story follows Capote’s formation of a clique of society's most elite women in the 1970s, affectionately known as "the Swans." Mirroring Capote's approach, Murphy assembles a stellar cast of prominent actresses, with Naomi Watts taking on the role of Barbara "Babe" Paley, Diane Lane as Slim Keith, Chloë Sevigny as C.Z. Guest, Calista Flockhart as Lee Radziwill, Demi Moore as Ann "Bang-Bang" Woodward, and Molly Ringwald as Joanne Carso.

Premieres Wednesday, Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. ET on FX (via Sling or Fubo)

Streams next day on Hulu

‘Clone High’ season 2 (Max)

The revival of the adult animated sitcom returns for a second season to follow the continuing antics taking place at a high school populated by clones of notable historical figures. After thawing out, Abe Lincoln (Will Forte), Joan of Arc (Nicole Sullivan), JFK (Chris MIller) and Cleopatra (Mitra Jouhari) have gotten into the groove of their new surroundings and peers, including Harriet Tubman (Ayo Edebiri). But after trying to kill everyone else, Joan becomes an outcast with the reviled Bleacher Creatures, including Christopher Columbus (Neil Casey) and Jackee the Ripper (Jackée Harry).

Premieres Thursday, Feb. 1 at 3:01 a.m. ET on Max

‘Genius: MLK/X’ (ABC/Nat Geo)

The latest installment of the acclaimed historical biographical anthology delves into two iconic figures of the Civil Rights movement: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X. The limited series follows both in their formative years when they were molded by strong fathers and traumatic injustices. The story traces both the parallels and differences in their lives as they rise to become trailblazing pioneers. And though King and X met only once and often clashed in viewpoints, they are inextricably linked.

Premieres Thursday, Feb. 1 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC or Nat Geo (via Sling or Fubo)

Streams next day on Disney Plus and Hulu

‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ (Prime Video)

A series reboot of a classic hit movie has long been a popular way to revive a great idea. Some have been better (“Watchmen,” “Fargo”) and more successful (“Reacher”) than others (“RoboCop”). The next entry in this genre is a remake of “Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” the 2005 romantic spy thriller that famously paired Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Now, Donald Glover steps in as the mister, while Maya Erskine takes over as the missus. They are lonely spies for a mysterious agency who’ve agreed to be partners in espionage and in marriage.

Premieres Friday, Feb. 2 at 12:01 a.m. ET on Prime Video

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

Music’s biggest night is here once again to honor the best recordings, compositions, and artists of the past year. Trevor Noah is hosting for the fourth time and will oversee a stacked lineup of stars, including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, Boygenius and leading nominee SZA. The ceremony broadcast will feature performances from Eilish, Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott and Billy Joel.

Airs Sunday, Feb. 4 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS (via Fubo or Paramount Plus With Showtime )

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ season 12 (HBO/Max)

Twelve seasons is a prett-ay, prett-ay, prett-ay good run — far longer than I would’ve expected Larry David to tolerate. He himself acknowledged this in a statement: “I will now have the opportunity to finally shed this 'Larry David' persona and become the person God intended me to be - the thoughtful, kind, caring, considerate human being I was until I got derailed by portraying this malignant character.” But of course, “Larry” must go out as he came in, so I’m looking forward to even more complaining, kvetching and moaning as the curtain draws down on his misanthropic adventures.

Premieres Sunday, Feb. 4 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and Max