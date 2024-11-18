New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Nov. 18-24)

The top shows and movies new on Netflix are led by a serious awards contender.

"The Piano Lesson" arrives on the streaming service this week and it's already getting Oscar buzz. The movie based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning play is produced by Denzel Washington, directed by Malcolm Washington and stars John David Washington. It also stars Samuel L. Jackson, who based on early reviews is a Best Actor contender.

This week also brings the final episodes of "Arcane" to Netflix. This original animated show based on "League of Legends" starring Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell has been a huge hit, and the series finale arrives on Saturday.

For more to watch, read on for our top picks for everything coming to Netflix this week. If you need more, then check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in November or read up on everything we know about "Squid Game" season 2, which just now has an official release date.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'The Piano Lesson'

The Piano Lesson | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

As I mentioned before, "The Piano Lesson" is a family affair for the Washingtons. Set in 1936 Pittsburgh in the aftermath of the Great Depression, it is adapted from the Pulitzer Prize-winning August Wilson play and is the directorial debut for Malcolm Washington.

The movie centers around a dispute between Boy Willie Charles (John David Washington) and his sister Bernice (Danielle Deadwyler) about what to do with a family piano. The piano is an heirloom of the family — led by patriarch Doaker Charles (Samuel L. Jackson) — and was carved with beautiful designs by an enslaved ancestor. Bernice wants to keep it, but Willie Charles still wants to sell the piano to buy the land where their family had once been slaves. Don't miss this already acclaimed movie when it arrives on Netflix this month.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 22

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

'Rhythm + Flow" season 2

Rhythm + Flow Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Who doesn't love a good competition show? Music competitions like "American Idol" and "The Voice" have been mainstays in reality TV for decades now, and Netflix's hip-hop competition show "Rhythm + Flow" was a hit too when it first arrived on the streaming service in 2019.

D Smoke won that year, earning $250,000 and ultimately parlaying his success into a Grammy-nominated album. Now in season 2, a new slate of aspiring rappers has arrived in Atlanta to compete in battles, write new tracks and deliver performances to win $250,000 for themselves. This season, guest judges Ludacris, Latto and DJ Khaled join the judging panel so you won't want to miss it.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 20

'Arcane' season 2 Act III

Arcane: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you've played "League of Legends," you know that the game doesn't do much in terms of interactive character-building. The characters do have unique designs and backstories, but the focus is on how each champion best serves your team's gameplay.

That makes "Arcane" all the more impressive because it excels at the story and worldbuilding that the game lacks. The show is set in the rich, utopian city of Piltover and the seedy, oppressed underbelly of Zaun, and stars Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell as the voices of sisters Vi and Powder (later Jinx). In season 2, these sisters on rival sides of the conflict are dealing with the aftermath of Jinx’s attack on the Council and the increased likelihood of conflict between Piltover and Zaun.

The first two acts have already been released on Netflix, so catch up now before the series finale in Act III.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 23

'Joy'

Joy | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

In vitro fertilization (IVF) is now considered an option for many in the U.S. and other nations for having a child, albeit an often prohibitively expensive one. But despite being considered controversial by some, it is considered miraculous by others.

And as far as miracles go, the success of IVF is a relatively recent one. "Joy" is based on the true story of the birth of Louise Joy Brown in 1978 — the world’s first IVF birth — and follows the decade-long journey of surgeon Patrick Steptoe (Bill Nighy), nurse Jean Purdy (Thomasin McKenzie) and scientist Robert Edwards (James Norton) as they strive to successfully induce pregnancy via IVF.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 22

'The Merry Gentlemen'

The Merry Gentlemen | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Do not confuse this holiday movie with the 2008 Michael Keaton neo-noir film. "The Merry Gentlemen" is a new romantic comedy movie from Netflix and it's basically the answer to the question everyone has had on their mind — what if "Magic Mike" was a Christmas movie?

"The Merry Gentlemen stars Britt Robertson as Ashley, a former Broadway dancer who returns to her parents' small-town nightclub to try and save it with her big-city choreography. Her solution? To stage an all-male, Christmas-themed revue ... where the dancers inevitably take off their shirts. While back home for the holidays, she meets Luke (Chad Michael Murray), a helpful contractor who turns out to have all the right moves.

Watch on Netflix starting Nov. 20

Everything new on Netflix: Nov 18-24

NOVEMBER 18

"Wonderoos" season 2 (Netflix family)

So many firsts! The Wonderoos are back and ready to learn as they navigate everyday adventures like getting a haircut, managing new feelings and more.

NOVEMBER 19

Untitled Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special (Netflix comedy special)

Comedian Adam Ray transforms into Dr. Phil for this one-of-a-kind comedy show featuring celebrity guests, crowdwork, and outrageous hijinks.

"Zombieverse: New Blood" (KR) (Netflix series)

The groundbreaking K-zombie series returns bolder than ever, with enhanced zombies, new members and wilder quests full of non-stop thrills and laughter.

NOVEMBER 20

"Adoration" (IT) (Netflix series)

Summer has just begun on the coast of Agro Pontino when the disappearance of 16-year-old Elena casts a shadow over the small community. Given her rebellious nature, both the police and her friends think this is yet another attempt to escape from a stifling province... But they are wrong.

"Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

This subversive documentary unpacks the tricks brands use to keep their customers consuming — and the real impact they have on our lives and the world.

"GTMAX" (FR) (Netflix film)

When a notorious gang of biker thieves recruits her brother for a heist, a former motocross champion must face her deepest fears to keep her family safe.

"The Merry Gentlemen" (Netflix film)

A big-city dancer stages an all-male, Christmas-themed revue to save her parents' small-town bar — and meets a guy who might have all the right moves.

"Our Oceans" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

Our oceans are a gateway to the unknown — but the creatures at home in their mysterious depths are more like us than we could possibly imagine. From the Emmy Award-winning filmmakers behind Our Great National Parks comes an unprecedented five-part opportunity to meet the awe-inspiring animals that dwell above, inside, and deep beneath the great current that powers and sustains everything on Earth. Narrated by Barack Obama.

"Rhythm + Flow" season 2 (Netflix series)

The search for the next face of hip-hop moves to Atlanta as global hitmakers Ludacris, Latto and DJ Khaled join the judging panel to mentor fresh talent.

"Shahs of Sunset" seasons 3-4

NOVEMBER 21

"Maybe Baby 2" (DK) (Netflix film)

When two couples learn that the fertility clinic didn't swap their eggs after all, they resolve to move in together and raise their kids collectively.

NOVEMBER 22

"Tokyo Override" (JP) (Netflix anime)

When a lonely hacker gets entangled with a group of underground couriers, they uncover the dark truth lurking beneath Tokyo's seemingly perfect facade.

"900 Days Without Anabel" (ES) (Netflix documentary)

Anabel Segura's abduction held Spain in suspense for 900 days. This docuseries explores the case through never-before-heard recordings of the kidnappers.

"The Empress" season 2 (DE) (Netflix series)

As dark clouds gather over the Austrian Empire, the need to produce an heir for the throne puts Franz and Elisabeth's marriage to the test.

"The Helicopter Heist" (SE) (Netflix series)

Two childhood friends decide to try one last heist — to rob millions from Sweden's safest cash depot. But the police are already on their heels.

"Joy" (GB) (Netflix film)

Joy tells the remarkable true story behind the ground-breaking birth of Louise Joy Brown, the world’s first ‘test-tube-baby’, in 1978, and the decade-long journey of three tireless British pioneers who unlocked the puzzle of infertility by pioneering in vitro fertilization [IVF].

"The Piano Lesson" (Netflix film)

A brewing battle over the fate of an heirloom piano threatens to tear a family apart in this drama based on August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play.

"Pokémon Horizons: The Series" part 4 (JP) (Netflix family)

The search for the Six Heroes brings the crew to the Paldea region, where they discover new Pokémon, face challenges and encounter a few surprises.

"Spellbound" (Netflix family)

Spellbound follows the adventures of Ellian, the tenacious young daughter of the rulers of Lumbria who must go on a daring quest to save her family and kingdom after a mysterious spell transforms her parents into monsters.

"Tex Mex Motors" season 2 (Netflix series)

With new faces, a bigger shop and a higher profit goal, the Borderland crew ventures deeper into Mexico to source rare and unique cars to fix and flip.

"Transmitzvah" (AR) (Netflix series)

After embracing her female identity, Rubén rejects her Bar Mitzvah. When tragedy strikes years later, she returns as Mumy Singer to celebrate it her way.

"When the Phone Rings" (KR) (Netflix series)

A couple who have been living in an arranged marriage without speaking to each other for three years receive a threatening phone call from a kidnapper.

"Gold Rush" seasons 1-2

NOVEMBER 23

"Arcane" season 2 Act III (Netflix series) new episode

Jinx’s attack on the Council sets the stage for a dire escalation of the conflict between Piltover and Zaun.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 11/19/24

"Shahs of Sunset" seasons 1-2

Leaving 11/22/24

"Evil Dead Rise""Sausage Party"