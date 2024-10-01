Netflix just got one of my favorite horror movies of all time — and it'll be a crowd-pleaser this Halloween

If you're like me, Halloween is all about finding that perfect balance between frightening thrills and a good time. So when I saw that “You're Next” just landed on Netflix (October 1), I couldn't contain my excitement. Being a huge horror fan, I just have to talk about it.

Now, I get it — some people might be tempted to look the other way just because it's a horror, but trust me, this one is not your typical jump-scare, heart-pounding nightmare. Instead, “You're Next” is actually packed with plenty of humor, and I guarantee you’ll laugh when you least expect it. It's a horror movie that doesn't take itself too seriously, making it perfect for anyone who doesn’t usually dive into the genre.

Whether you're a seasoned horror fan or just looking for something fun this Halloween, this movie will keep you entertained without leaving you clutching your blanket in fear. So, here’s everything you need to know about “You’re Next” and why it’s a must-watch on the streaming service…

'You're Next' has a wicked sense of humor

“You're Next” is a home-invasion horror that revolves around the wealthy Davison family, who gather at their remote vacation home for a reunion. However, their celebration turns into a bloodbath when a group of masked intruders, armed with crossbows and machetes, begin hunting them down one by one. Erin (Sharni Vinson), the girlfriend of one of the Davison sons, also proves to be much more than just another victim.

At first glance, “You're Next” may seem like your standard home-invasion slasher flick. But beneath the blood and brutality, there's a wicked sense of humor that makes it stand out from your typical horror fare. The movie plays out like a thrilling game of cat and mouse, but with an unexpected twist: it’s horror mixed with dark comedy.

Sure, it doesn’t shy away from gore or brutal kills — some are downright savage — but it’s the creativity behind those kills that makes it bloody good fun. The movie doesn’t just rely on jump-scares or mindless slashing; instead, it delivers moments that are as darkly hilarious as they are gruesome. It makes for an experience that's as entertaining as it is shocking, a rare combination that makes you laugh in the middle of some pretty intense scenes.

A huge part of why “You're Next” works so well is Erin. She’s not a helpless horror heroine — instead, she’s a strong, resourceful, and refreshingly capable woman. As the night goes on, she turns the tables on the killers in ways that are both satisfying and thrilling to watch. I found myself rooting for her from the moment things went south, and caring about her fate in a way that’s rare for a movie of this genre. Erin makes you want to stick around to see how it all plays out.

While the plot twist becomes fairly predictable midway through, it doesn’t take away from the enjoyment. The movie doesn’t pretend to be anything more than what it is — a brutally fun slasher meant to keep you entertained (especially with Halloween approaching).

Saying that, I'm not the only one who was entertained by this movie. “You're Next” has a solid rating of 80% on Rotten Tomatoes (audience score is an average 60%, and I personally think it should be higher). Entertainment Weekly’s Chris Nashawaty said: “Given its title, you can be forgiven for assuming that Adam Wingard's home-invasion thriller will be just another blood-soaked body-count flick. But You're Next is better than that. A lot better.”

Tirdad Derakhshani from Philadelphia Inquirer went all out in their review, and I completely agree with everything said: “A wickedly clever play on the genre that takes you by the scruff of the neck and drags you through 90 minutes of the most inventive mayhem, murder, and pitch-black comedy.”

You need to stream 'You're Next' on Netflix right now

If you’re expecting deep emotional storylines or complex character arcs, “You're Next” might not be for you. However, if you’re looking for a clever, bloody good time, this movie delivers, and it’s perfect for the lead-up to Halloween.

For once, a slasher movie shows characters making intelligent choices in the face of danger, which makes the entire experience much more engaging. It’s a smart, almost feral flick that keeps you on your toes, balancing moments of terror with darkly comic relief.

Of course, I understand that horror isn’t for everyone, but “You’re Next” is great fun, and it’s an even better experience when you watch it with other people. Still not feeling it? Check out one of the best mystery thriller shows that recently landed on Netflix . You can also see all the new shows and movies to watch in October .

Stream “You’re Next” on Netflix now.