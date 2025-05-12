I watch Netflix for a living — here are the 7 new shows and movies I’d stream this week

Looking through the top new Netflix shows and movies this week, I've found a few gems on the streaming service that are a must-watch.

Unfortunately, no Netflix original movies are coming this week. But one of the best horror movies of the past few years is arriving on Wednesday. I'm talking about "Smile," and if you haven't seen this incredibly creepy movie with even creepier grins, it's a must-watch this week.

Then once you're done, go check out "Love, Death and Robots." This animated anthology team-up between acclaimed directors Tim Miller and David Fincher is one of my favorite Netflix shows ever, and volume 4 is top of my watchlist this week.

If you need more, check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in May or my review of Netflix's latest hit comedy show, "The Four Seasons."

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Smile'

Smile | Official Trailer (2022 Movie)

"Smile" stars Sosie Bacon as Rose, who works as a therapist at a psychiatric ward in New Jersey. One day, she meets Laura Weaver (Caitlin Stasey), a Ph.D. student who had recently witnessed her professor kill someone.

But as Laura tells Rose what happened, she starts freaking out and then stops — smiling creepily before calmly slitting her throat in front of Rose.

From that moment on, Rose's life is never the same, and she starts to hallucinate. By the end of the movie, she'll wish hallucinations were all she had to worry about.

Watch on Netflix starting May 14

'Love, Death and Robots' volume 4

LOVE DEATH + ROBOTS VOLUME 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix

"Love, Death and Robots” (stylized as "Love Death + Robots") is an animated anthology series created by “Deadpool” director Tim Miller. He's joined on the creative team by executive producer David Fincher (among others), and with Fincher involved, you know this show has to be good.

In fact, it's more than good — it's brilliant. Each episode is essentially a short film, covering a combination of comedy, horror, science fiction, and fantasy, all connected to love, death and/or robots.

Think of it as “Black Mirror” but with episodes that are 21 minutes or less in length. Just be mindful that, despite being an animated series, this show definitely isn't for kids.

Watch on Netflix starting May 15

'Bad Thoughts'

Bad Thoughts | Official Trailer | Netflix

Tom Segura is a beloved stand-up comedian with five Netflix comedy specials to his name. But "Bad Thoughts" isn't a stand-up special; instead, it's an incredibly twisted six-episode dark comedy series that has Segura starring in multiple roles across a collection of "hilariously disturbing" stories.

After watching the trailer, I can confirm that "hilariously disturbing" is an accurate description for what Netflix has shown off so far.

I can also confirm that I feel incredibly seen by this trailer, as someone who regularly orders a "large iced coffee and just a splash of whole milk" and regularly does not get what they ordered. Trust me, you won't want to miss "Bad Thoughts" when it hits Netflix this week.

Watch on Netflix starting May 13

'Bet'

Bet | Official Trailer | Netflix

The manga "Kakegurui" by Homura Kawamoto has run since 2014, now spanning 18 volumes and an almost equally long prequel manga series. It's also been adapted into an anime series, a live-action series and two live-action movies.

Now, Netflix is taking a stab at adapting it again with "Bet," a live-action, English-language series that stars Miku Martineau as Yumeko, a transfer student to the elite global boarding school St. Dom's.

She's also a compulsive gambler, which could be a problem at St Dom's. At this school, social status is determined by how successful you are in a high-stakes underground gambling ring.

Watch on Netflix starting May 15

'American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden'

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden | Official Trailer | Netflix

I actually wrote about "American Manhunt: Osama Bin Laden" back in March, when it was once slated to air. It's coming this Wednesday instead, so here's my original blurb on the investigative docuseries:

North Philadelphia, watching the Phillies take on the New York Mets. That's where I was when I learned that Osama bin Laden had been killed in a raid by American forces.

I'll never forget that moment, just like I'll never forget where I was when I learned that the World Trade Center towers and the Pentagon were hit on September 11 (in my parents' living room in fifth grade, watching TV).

Those are indelible moments in the lives of so many people, so it's not shocking that Netflix has put together a three-part docuseries on the hunt for bin Laden following the attacks. This series comes from Emmy-nominated directors Mor Loushy and Daniel Sivan, who have previously done "The Oslo Diaries."

Watch on Netflix starting May 14

'Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story'

Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story | Official Trailer | Netflix

Fred and Rose West were two of the U.K.'s most prolific killers before their arrest in 1992. Fred committed at least 12 murders before he committed suicide in prison, at least nine of which he committed with Rose.

In addition to murders, their list of heinous crimes also included rape, torture and mutilation. Some victims were found dismembered in the West residence, which has become known as the "House of Horrors." Some victims were even the West's own children.

Suffice it to say, this documentary is not for the faint of heart. But "Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story" is set to reveal "previously unseen police video and unheard audio recordings," so it's certainly a must-watch this week.

Watch on Netflix starting May 14

'All American' season 7

All American Season 7 Trailer (HD)

"All American" is a sports drama from the CW that just finished up its seventh season earlier this year.

Based on the life of former NFL Player Spencer Paysinger, the show initially followed Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), a rising star from South Central Los Angeles recruited to play at a Beverly Hills high school.

In season 7, though, Spencer and a few others left the main cast and transitioned into guest roles. The show has brought in some new cast members as well and is centered more around Michael Evans Behling as Jordan Baker, a former Beverly High quarterback who is now coaching at South Crenshaw.

Watch on Netflix starting May 13

Everything new on Netflix: May 12-18

MAY 12

"Tastefully Yours" (KR) (Netflix series)

This kitchen romance proves that opposites attract. Han Beom-woo is the heir to a food company, yet has no interest in "taste," until he meets Mo Yeon-joo, a chef who runs a one-table restaurant in the countryside.

MAY 13

"Bad Thoughts" (Netflix series)

In this six-episode dark comedic series, Tom Segura navigates unthinkable situations and fantasies within a cinematic world.

"Untold: The Liver King" (GB) (Netflix sports film)

He built a supplement empire by devouring raw meat on social media. And he had the muscles to prove it. But, really, how did the Liver King get so huge?

"All American" season 7

MAY 14

"American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden" (Netflix documentary)

Featuring rare footage and interviews with CIA insiders, this edge-of-your-seat documentary series traces the epic hunt for Osama bin Laden.

"Fred and Rose West: A British Horror Story" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

Recently discovered police recordings and first-person accounts tell the story of Fred and Rose West, two of the UK's most prolific murderers.

"Snakes and Ladders (MX) (Netflix series)

An ambitious but overlooked teacher wants to be head of a prestigious school, but must climb a slippery ladder of lies and corruption to reach the top.

"Married at First Sight" season 17

"Smile"

"Bet" (Netflix series)

At a private school where gambling determines social status, a skillful new student with a mysterious past is shaking things up — and betting on revenge.

"Love, Death & Robots" volume 4 (Netflix series)

Dinosaur gladiators, messianic cats, string-puppet rock stars — it can only be Love, Death + Robots. The fourth volume, presented by Tim Miller (Deadpool, Terminator: Dark Fate) and David Fincher (Mindhunter, The Killer), sees Jennifer Yuh Nelson (Kung Fu Panda 2, Season 3’s “Kill Team Kill” return as supervising director for ten startling shorts showcasing the series’ signature, award-winning style of bleeding-edge animation, horror, sci-fi, and humor. Buckle up.

"Franklin" (LB) (Netflix series)

A counterfeit artist, also a single father, is forced to work with his ex-lover to craft the perfect $100 bill — all to save his dying daughter.

"Pernille" season 5 (NO) (Netflix series)

With Ole Johan's wedding planning soaking up all the attention, Pørni struggles to balance the demands of her job with her family — and her own heart.

"Secrets We Keep" (DK) (Netflix series)

When a neighbor's au pair vanishes from her wealthy suburb, Cecilie seeks answers — and unravels secrets that shatter her seemingly perfect world.

"Thank You, Next" season 2 (TR) (Netflix series)

Leyla is finally about to get her happy ending with Cem, but will she allow herself to trust his mysterious nature and fall in love all over again?

"Vini Jr." (BR) (Netflix documentary)

Vini Jr. has it all: talent, resilience and boldness. Follow his dancing, unpredictable feet on his inspiring journey to becoming a global soccer star.

MAY 16

"Dear Hongrang" (KR) (Netflix series)

When a long-missing heir returns with lost memories, love and suspicion entwine. Is he truly Hongrang, or a stranger disturbing hearts and family ties?

"Football Parents" (NL) (Netflix series)

When it comes to their children's amateur football careers, this group of parents has no shame, no chill — and a peculiar sense of team spirit.

"The Quilters" (Netflix documentary)

In this award-winning short documentary, men in a Missouri maximum-security prison design and sew beautiful, personalized quilts for foster children.

"Rotten Legacy" (ES) (Netflix series)

After a grave illness, a media mogul discovers his children's tactics threaten the empire he carefully built — and he'll do whatever it takes to save it.

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 5/15/25

"The Clovehitch Killer"

"Crossroads"

"Madam Secretary" seasons 1-6

Leaving 5/16/25

"The Sum of All Fears"

"Tully"