I watch Netflix for a living — these are the 5 new shows and movies to stream this week (March 24-30)

While some of Netflix's biggest March releases have come and gone, there are still a handful of gems coming to the streaming service this week.

Romance and rom-com fans are particularly well-served this week, with both "The Life List", "Survival of the Thickest" and "The Lady's Companion" all coming our way this week.

I'm also particularly intrigued by "Million Dollar Secret." I've enjoyed Netflix's "The Mole" and I'm a big "The Traitors" fan, so any sort of new game show that incorporates a hidden role component is gonna grab my attention.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure'

Back in 2010, 80-year-old Forrest Fenn organized a thrilling treasure hunt. At the time, the art dealer and author hid a chest filled with gold and jewels in the mountains, leaving a short poem as the only cryptic clue to the treasure trove's location.

A decade-long search for said treasure began, and a group of treasure hunters set out to find the Fenn's treasure, putting everything on the line to do so. Jared McGilliard's "Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure" is a three-part documentary that examines that very search.

Watch on Netflix from March 27

'Million Dollar Secret'

"Million Dollar Secret" feels like it's designed to tap into the same thrill we get from watching something like "The Traitors." If the team nails this spin on the whole undercover game show format, this could well be the next big reality competition on the market.

In this cutthroat competition, 12 people will participate in a cat-and-mouse game. One player will be given a life-changing amount of money and do their bit to evade suspicion, while the rest of the group tries to hunt them down and nab the cash for themselves.

Watch on Netflix from March 26

'Survival of the Thickest' season 2

Mavis Beaumont (Michelle Buteau) is back in action this week, as the second season of Buteau's half-hour comedy is finally here.

In season 1, she was rebuilding her life after a bad breakup, and when we last left her, she was making the journey to Italy to reunite with a new love.

As the trailer shows, that decision hasn't exactly panned out the way she might've wanted, and Mavis will be returning to New York City, continuing to navigate her love life and working hard to establish herself as a stylist.

Watch on Netflix from March 27

'The Lady's Companion'

Need something to scratch the "Bridgerton" itch in between seasons? It looks like Gema R. Neira and María José Rustarazo's "The Lady's Companion" will fit the bill.

This new eight-episode period drama takes place in 19th-century Madrid. It's 1880, and the action revolves around Elena Bianda (Nadia de Santiago), the "most sought-after lady-in-waiting" in the city. When she's hired to find husbands for a trio of wealthy sisters, she's drawn into a world of love, scandal, and comedy.

Watch on Netflix from March 28

'The Life List'

Rounding out our list of recommendations this week is "The Life List" a new romantic comedy-drama movie led by "Carry On" and "Purple Hearts" star Sofia Carson.

Carson stars as Alex Rose, a woman who is sent by her mother (Connie Britton) to complete a bucket list of life goals Alex penned back when she was a teen.

In the process, she uncovers family secrets, finds romance, and discovers more about her true self, with the help of her brothers and her circle of friends.

Watch on Netflix from March 28

Everything new on Netflix: March 24-30

MARCH 25

"Chelsea Handler: The Feeling" (Netflix comedy special)

In stories ranging from ruining Thanksgiving to a wild summer fling, Chelsea Handler recounts coming of age, unexpected encounters, and the time she met Bill Cosby.

MARCH 26

"Million Dollar Secret" (competition show)

This is a game of wit, cunning and deception. Twelve strangers enter a sumptuous lakeside estate and in each of their rooms is a mysterious welcome gift — a box. Eleven of them are empty and one contains $1,000,000, and it's for that guest to keep — as long as they keep their identity hidden. Devilish games will reveal clues about the millionaire’s identity, and they must do whatever it takes to keep their Million Dollar Secret.

"Caught" (AR) (Netflix thriller show)

Known for catching criminals, famed reporter Ema Garay (Soledad Villamil) faces a dilemma when the suspect in a teen’s disappearance turns out to be someone close to her.

"I Survived a Crime" season 2

MARCH 27

"Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure" (Netflix docuseries)

An eccentric man named Forrest Fenn sets off a real-life treasure hunt when he hides a chest of gold in the Rockies — and hides clues in a cryptic poem.

"Survival of the Thickest" season 2 (Netflix comedy-drama series)

With her styling brand on the rise — and her love life on the rocks — Mavis takes ambitious risks to make waves in the world of high fashion.

MARCH 28

"The Lady's Companion" (ES) (Netflix period drama)

Hired to find husbands for three wealthy sisters, chaperone Elena Bianda (Nadia de Santiago) is drawn into a late-19th-century world of love, scandal, and comic intrigue.

"The Life List" (Netflix romantic comedy movie)

When Alex Rose’s (Sofia Carson) mother sends her on a quest to complete her childhood bucket list, it takes her on a journey that will make you both laugh and cry as she uncovers family secrets, finds romance, and discovers herself along the way.

Leaving Netflix this week

Leaving 3/24/25

"Oldboy"

Leaving 3/25/25

"No Escape"

Leaving 3/27/25

"Happy!"

Leaving 3/30/25

"Godzilla vs. Kong"

"Mad Max: Fury Road"