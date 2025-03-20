I just started streaming 'The Residence' — Netflix's new murder mystery show already has me hooked

We might all be patiently waiting for "Knives Out 3" to hit our screens later this year, but Netflix has just treated us to a new murder mystery with that same sort of vibe: "The Residence."

Ever since the first trailer dropped, I've been convinced it would be my kind of show, and I've been patiently waiting for March 20 to roll around so that I could see what was in store.

While I haven't streamed the entire season yet, I dove in as soon as I could. And, from what I've watched so far, I'm pleased to report that "The Residence" has lived up to my expectations.

What is 'The Residence' about?

The Residence | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Residence" is Shondaland and "Scandal" writer Paul William Davies' new whodunnit.

The series takes us inside the White House, where a state dinner is turned upside down by the murder of Chief Usher, A.B. Wynter (Giancarlo Esposito).

That means a killer is lurking somewhere in one of the famous mansion's 132 rooms, and, with the help of FBI agent Edwin Park (Randall Park) eccentric detective Cordelia Cupp (Uzo Aduba) is on hand to find the culprit among the 157 suspects.

'The Residence' looks to be one of my early favorite shows of the year

(Image credit: Erin Simkin/Netflix)

Naturally, this isn't a full review, but based on what I've seen so far, I am very keen to stay on the ride and see what twists are in store throughout the rest of "The Residence."

Creator Davies told Tudum that "Keep it FUN" was a key thing he had in mind for the show, and that carries through to the show proper.

If you prefer your crime capers dour and gritty, this doesn't feel like the show for you. The whole thing is charmingly off-kilter and plays as equal parts investigation and comedy of errors.

Viewers who are looking for mindless TV might need to look elsewhere. The number of rooms, suspects and names you'll be checking in on is pretty high, meaning you'll need to stay locked to your screen to avoid getting lost.

That's not really a criticism, though; I'm enjoying being swept along for the ride, waiting for the next revelation or to meet the next potential killer.

It's great to have intrigue that's, well, intriguing, and even better that there are both lots of threads to pull at, and revelations have been coming in thick and fast.

(Image credit: Erin Simkin / Netflix)

The script is bouncy, light, and confidently batted back and forth between our many players, though so far, it's our sleuth who's made the biggest impression on me.

Cordelia Cupp is another of the genre's more unorthodox detectives, but an immediately likable one. You can rely on her to spot clues no one else has, or to skewer the tension at just the right moment.

Once she's on the scene, things start to unfurl at a breakneck pace, and she proves a capable, entertaining beating heart amongst all the surrounding chaos. I wouldn't be all that surprised if she ranks highly among some viewers' favorite onscreen sleuths.

(Image credit: Jessica Brooks/Netflix)

In short, "The Residence" is shaping up to be a very fun new addition to the Netflix library, one which I'll definitely be making time to get to the bottom of this particular case.

If screwball comedy is your jam or you just want to get your teeth into a new mystery, "The Residence" should be on your radar.

But if you're really not convinced that "The Residence" belongs on your watchlist, well, there are still plenty more shows on Netflix to keep you entertained.

If you're looking for some help finding your next watch, check out our guide to the best shows on Netflix for tons more streaming recommendations.