I watch Netflix for a living — here’s the 7 new shows and movies I’d stream this week

Looking through the top new Netflix shows and movies this week, I've found a few gems (no pun intended) on the streaming service that are a must-watch.

In terms of star power, the clear top show this week is the new Western romance "Ransom Canyon." Starring former "Transformers" star Josh Duhamel, this new Netflix drama will be hoping it can capture some of the "Yellowstone" magic.

Aside from that, it's a relatively quiet week, but "The Diamond Heist" is definitely worth checking out. This true crime documentary is about an attempted robbery of a £350 million diamond and it's executive produced by "MobLand" director Guy Ritchie.

For more to watch, read on for my top picks, a full list of everything new on Netflix this week and the scoop on what's leaving Netflix this week.

If you need more, check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in April or this new trailer for Vince Vaughn's upcoming Netflix movie.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Ransom Canyon'

Ransom Canyon | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Ransom Canyon" stars Josh Duhamel as Staten Kirkland, a rancher on a quest for vengeance after a heartbreaking loss.

In what feels like Netflix's take on a certain Taylor Sheridan show, this Western romance drama looks like it's heavy on romance based on the trailer. Specifically, the smoldering romance between Staten and his longtime friend Quinn O’Grady (Minka Kelly), who owns the local dancehall.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

But while there's likely to be plenty of romance, there's likely to be plenty of drama, too. When a mysterious cowboy drifts into town and dredges up secrets from the past, the lives of everyone in Ransom are thrown into chaos. That includes plenty of ranchers with violent tempers lurking just below the surface.

Watch on Netflix starting April 17

'The Diamond Heist'

The Diamond Heist | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

In 2000, the U.K. unveiled the Millennium Dome in South East London. Now known as the O2 Arena, this venue was the host of a range of exhibitions celebrating the arrival of the new millennium.

One such exhibit was a 203.04-carat, D-flawless, pear-shaped diamond owned by De Beers, estimated to be worth about £350 million. A group of criminals decided that stealing it would be the perfect crime.

From executive producer Guy Ritchie, who notoriously loves a story about London gangsters, "The Diamond Heist" explores the infamous heist from the perspective of both the criminals who failed to pull it off and the police who stopped them.

Watch on Netflix starting April 16

'The Glass Dome'

The Glass Dome | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"The Glass Dome" stars Léonie Vincent as Lejla Ness, a criminologist from a small town in Sweden. When she was young, she was held captive by an unknown person in a glass dome.

Now, she's returned home after the death of an old friend. But while there, a young girl named Alicia goes missing. Then, a second girl goes missing, and Lejla suspects that it's connected to her childhood abduction.

Watch "The Glass Dome" to see if she manages to catch the abductor, or if her past trauma cripples her when she's needed most. Just remember to turn on subtitles!

Watch on Netflix starting April 15

'I Am Not Mendoza'

I Am Not Mendoza | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Another one for those who aren't afraid of subtitles, "I Am Not Mendoza" ("Yo No Soy Mendoza" in its native Spanish) is the last original story from the late, acclaimed Colombian screenwriter Fernando Gaitán.

If that name doesn't ring a bell, you're probably not a massive telenovela watcher. But you've probably heard of "Ugly Betty," the ABC comedy drama adapted from Gaitán's hit show "Yo soy Betty, la fea."

"I Am Not Mendoza" is set in Mexico City and centers around Julian Garcia (Vadhir Derbez), who is kidnapped and forced to assume the identity of Mendoza (also Vadhir Derbez), a corrupt casino owner who bears a striking resemblance to Julian.

Part of assuming Mendoza's identity means Julian is forced to marry Mendoza's fiancée, Laura. It also means he has to avoid the powerful enemies who want Mendoza dead. If you need something on the lighter side this week, this is a great option.

Watch on Netflix starting April 16

'iHostage'

iHostage | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Imagine going shopping for an iPhone, only to be held hostage for hours. That's the gripping premise of "iHostage," a new action movie dropping on Netflix this Friday.

This Dutch movie is based on real events. In February 2022, a man in camouflage entered a busy Amsterdam Apple store and pulled out automatic weapons and revealed an explosive device.

While most of the people in the store escaped in the chaos, four hid in a closet and one man was taken hostage by the gunman. To see how this story ends, you'll have to watch "iHostage."

Watch on Netflix starting April 18

'Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror'

Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Prior to the events of September 11, 2001, the deadliest terrorist attack in American history took place on April 19, 1995.

That was the day that Timothy McVeigh set off a bomb at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 in the explosion.

"Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror" explores this tragic event of domestic terrorism, and features dramatic reenactments, accounts from survivors of the attack, interviews with first responders and law enforcement, and even audio interviews with McVeigh.

By the end of the documentary film, director Greg Tillman hopes to paint a full picture of McVeigh’s far-right, insurrectionist beliefs that drove him to commit such a heinous act.

Watch on Netflix starting April 18

'Baby Mama'

Baby Mama Official Trailer #1 - Sigourney Weaver Movie (2008) HD - YouTube Watch On

"Baby Mama" stars Tina Fey as Kate, a successful businesswoman who wants to start a family after years of putting her career first.

There's just one problem — she can't. Or, at least, it would be incredibly difficult for her to naturally become pregnant.

So to have a child of her own, she hires Angie (Amy Poehler) to be her surrogate, and not long after, Angie successfully becomes pregnant with Kate's baby.

However, Angie's also been kicked out of her home by her partner Carl (Dax Shepard) and now has to live with Kate until the baby is born. Can this odd couple live together for nine months? You'll have to watch to see.

Watch on Netflix starting April 16

Everything new on Netflix: April 14-20

APRIL 15

"The Glass Dome" (SE) (Netflix series)

When her friend's daughter goes missing, criminologist Lejla joins the search — and must confront the haunting trauma of her own childhood abduction.

"Young Sheldon" season 7

APRIL 16

"The Diamond Heist" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

This stranger-than-fiction crime caper follows the attempted robbery of a precious gem, told by the gangsters who did it and the police on their tail.

"I Am Not Mendoza" (MX) (Netflix series)

Good-hearted Julián is kidnapped to impersonate a corrupt casino owner, marry his fiancée and outwit the mafia — though romance was never part of the plan.

"Project UFO" (PL) (Netflix series)

A smug TV host and a small-town ufologist work to uncover the origins of an alleged UFO sighting, splitting the nation in a storm of doubts and beliefs.

"Baby Mama"

APRIL 17

"Istanbul Encyclopedia" (TR) (Netflix series)

A young student moves in with an estranged family friend in Istanbul, trading her humble hometown for a city that tests her identity — and convictions.

"Ransom Canyon" (Netflix series)

Secrets, love and lies intertwine as rancher Staten Kirkland follows his heart, fights to protect his land and investigates a painful personal loss.

APRIL 18

"iHostage" (NL) (Netflix film)

When a gunman enters an Apple Store in the heart of Amsterdam, the police face a delicate challenge to resolve the standoff. Inspired by true events.

"Oklahoma City Bombing: American Terror" (Netflix documentary)

This gripping documentary revisits the shocking 1995 bombing of an Oklahoma City federal building, the deadliest act of domestic terrorism in US history.

APRIL 19

"Heavenly Ever After" (KR) (Netflix series)

After leading a long life, Hae-sook ascends to heaven, where she is reunited with her dead husband, Nak-joon. The twist? He looks like he's in his 30s

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 4/15/25

"Hereditary"

Leaving 4/16/25

"The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent"