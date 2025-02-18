Netflix’s new war doc is its best series of 2025 so far — and it’s 100% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has already released several seriously intense new shows in 2025, from the gritty Western drama “American Primeval” to the chilling sci-fi thriller “Cassandra.” But reality often trumps fiction, and “Surviving Black Hawk Down” is a compelling case study that succinctly proves this point.

“Surviving Black Hawk Down” landed on the streaming service earlier this month (on Feb. 10), and within a relatively short space of time, it’s managed to make quite the impression on the platform's subscriber base. It currently ranks at No. 3 in Netflix’s top 10 most-watched list behind only the new season of reality TV juggernaut “Love is Blind” and the grand finale of “Cobra Kai.”

It’s early days yet, but this three-part documentary is making a strong push to be named among the best Netflix originals of the year. So, if you’re looking for a docuseries that will grip you out of the gate, and likely compel you to consume every episode in a single sitting, here’s why “Surviving Black Hawk Down” is worth adding to your watchlist this month…

What is ‘Surviving Black Hawk Down’ about?

Most people probably know about 1993’s Battle of Mogadishu through the lens of 2001’s acclaimed war drama “Black Hawk Down.” But while director Ridley Scott presented a largely accurate picture of the conflict and incorporated the testimonials of real U.S. troops involved in the battle, it was still ultimately a cinematic retelling rather than the real thing.

“Surviving Black Hawk Down” aims to turn the attention not to a cast of A-listers pretending to be soldiers but to the surviving combatants, giving them the chance to tell their stories in their own words. Also including insight from the Somali people caught up in the conflict, the film combines interviews, intense reenactments, and footage captured during the battle to offer a complete look at a day when countless lives were forever changed.

Should you stream ‘Surviving Black Hawk Down’ on Netflix?

“Surviving Black Hawk Down’s” biggest strength is its commendable effort to provide a balanced viewpoint. Produced by Ridley Scott (director of the “Black Hawk Down” movie) and directed by Jack MacInnes, the Western perspective does largely dominate, with U.S. troops given the most airtime, but Somali civilians and even those who fought against the American forces are given a chance to tell their own stories, and crucially, are not villainized.

It’s an appreciated step and prevents “Surviving Black Hawk Down” from feeling like merely military propaganda, or a thinly-veiled attempt to present a distorted view of the situation. The three-episode documentary is also well put together and will be especially gripping if the real history of the conflict is less familiar to you. New information is doled out at a steady clip, giving you a real incentive to click that “play next episode” button as the credits begin to roll.

While most of the docuseries is made up of archive footage and interviews, there are also re-enactments of some of the most intense moments of the fateful day. These re-creations are gripping and seriously intense.

They also do a great job further conveying the sheer chaos of conflict and help to bring the combatant's often chilling words to life. “Surviving Black Hawk Down” is that ideal combination of a very interesting subject matter, presented in a well-crafted and tightly choreographed way. It’s a seriously engaging watch.

I’m not the only one gripped by this new Netflix documentary. “Surviving Black Hawk Down” currently holds a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, this percentage comes from a small sample size of five ratings, so it could fluctuate if more reviews are published further down the line.

Benji Wilson of the Irish Independent said, “‘Surviving Black Hawk Down’ does its utmost to render the absolute chaos of the battle while still offering context and hindsight.” Decider’s Joel Keller praised the doc for offering “an amount of detail that most people have never been exposed to before.” Daniel Hart of Ready Steady Cut offered a positive review, but noted “[Surviving Black Hawk Down] somehow manages to drag with three episodes.”

The RT viewers rating isn’t quite as impressive either. It currently stands at 69%. Curiously, one recent user review accuses the doc of attempting to “paint America in a negative light” while another claims the series is biased towards U.S. troops — so perhaps the balance is spot on.

If you’re looking for an engaging but informative new Netflix series this week then consider watching “Surviving Black Hawk Down.” Packing just three hour-long episodes, it’s also a very easy binge, and with such a compelling subject matter don’t be surprised if you find yourself streaming the entire thing in one sitting. Once you begin, it's hard to stop until the very end.

