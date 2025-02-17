New on Netflix: 5 movies and shows to watch this week (Feb. 17-23)

The top shows and movies new on Netflix this week are headlined by Robert De Niro's first-ever starring role in a TV show.

"Zero Day" hits the streaming service this week and we can't wait for it to arrive. This political thriller stars De Niro as a former president investigating a devastating cyberterrorism attack that left thousands dead. He's joined by an incredible cast that includes Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons and Angela Bassett, among others. It's the clear must-watch show on Netflix this week.

However, it seems that Netflix is giving this limited series some space to breathe because otherwise, it's a relatively quiet week. There's a new comedy special from Rosebud Baker and the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will be hosted by Kristen Bell live on Sunday, February 23. But there are no major movies dropping on the platform this week.

For more to watch, read on for our top picks for everything coming to Netflix this week. If you need more, check out our guide to everything new to Netflix in February or this guilty pleasure reality survival show.

New on Netflix this week: Top picks

'Zero Day'

ZERO DAY | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

"Zero Day" stars Robert De Niro as former U.S. president George Mullen. As a beloved and respected figure, he's been tasked with leading the U.S. government's Zero Day Commission. This task force's sole objective is to investigate the devastating global cyberattack known as Zero Day that killed 3,402 people. However, things take a turn once he discovers there's a chance that the horrific attack came from people inside the government.

Aside from De Niro, this limited series also stars Lizzy Caplan as his daughter Alexandra, who is a member of Congress trying to establish her own legacy, and Jesse Plemons as President Mullen's former aide and current fixer. It also stars Angela Bassett as sitting U.S. President Evelyn Mitchell, not to mention Matthew Modine and Connie Britton, making this limited series worth watching for its deep cast of talented actors.

Watch on Netflix starting Feb. 20

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards | Official Teaser | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Awards season is in full swing as we approach the 2025 Oscars. This weekend, that means it's time to watch the 31st Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards live on Netflix. Kristen Bell hosts this year's edition of the SAG Awards, which honors the best achievements in acting from 2024 in both movies and shows.

This year, the leader in film nominations is "Wicked" and the leader in TV show nominations is "Shogun." Both have five nominations and personally, I think it's likely each will take home at least one win, with "Wicked" seemingly a likely winner for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture and "Shogun" seemingly unable to lose a single award it's nominated for this awards season. Tune in at 7 p.m. ET this Sunday for the preshow and then watch the ceremony when it starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Watch on Netflix live starting at 7 p.m. ET on Feb. 23

'Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode'

Stand-up comedian Rosebud Baker made a name for herself as a writer for "Saturday Night Live" and her first stand-up special "Whiskey Fists." Now, she's arriving on Netflix with her second hour-long comedy special, "The Mother Lode."

Based on the trailer, this is going to be a special that sticks with those who watch it. For starters, it's filmed in two parts — first when she's pregnant and then later after she's given birth. But the material itself will also leave an impression, as she covers topics from miscarriage to the indignities of childbirth, the pros and cons of losing your identity in motherhood and more. Don't miss "Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode" when it drops on Netflix this Tuesday.

Watch on Netflix starting Feb. 18

'Court of Gold'

Court of Gold | Sneak Peek | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you're already missing the Summer Olympics, then I have good news. Netflix's new docuseries "Court of Gold" will give you your fix of Olympic events ... as long as you're a fan of men's basketball.

This six-part docuseries follows four Olympic men’s basketball teams — U.S., Canada, Serbia, and France — as they embark on their quest for Olympic gold. And while you already know who wins, this show will give you a never-before-seen look at everything that happened behind the scenes, including locker room conversations, rides on the team buses, training sessions and more.

Watch on Netflix starting Feb. 18

'Sakamoto Days' (new episodes)

Sakamoto Days | Final Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

If you haven't watched "Sakamoto Days," you should. This Japanese anime centered around legendary hitman Taro Sakamoto (Tomokazu Sugita [Japanese]; Matthew Mercer [English]) has been well received by fans of the manga it's based on as well as anime fans. The story is an intriguing premise too. Sakamoto was once the most feared hitman in the world until he met and married Aoi (Nao Tōyama [Japanese]; Rosie Okumura [English]), leaving the world of contract killing behind forever.

Now, he's a husband, father, convenience store owner and proud owner of what some would call a "dad bod." But while he's sworn off killing, other hitmen haven't sworn off trying to kill him. The first six episodes have already and a new episode arrives this Saturday. Feel free to watch this show in either its original Japanese or what appears to be a surprisingly good English dub.

Watch new episodes on Netflix starting Feb. 22

Everything new on Netflix: Feb 17-23

FEBRUARY 17

"Gabby's Dollhouse' season 11 (Netflix family)

Gabby, Pandy and the kitty crew are back for more feline fun, cool crafts and imaginative adventures — and there's a new room in the dollhouse, too!

FEBRUARY 18

"Court of Gold" (Netflix sports series)

For the first time ever, top medal contenders in men’s basketball granted behind-the-scenes access at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Court of Gold gives an unfiltered, insider look at Team USA, France, Serbia and Canada as they gear up and battle for gold in Paris. International basketball has caught up to the U.S. and the competition and stakes are higher than ever.

"Offline Love" (JP) (Netflix series)

Young singles spend ten days in a foreign country, relying on fate alone to fall in love. Without any digital devices, will they be able to find the one?

"Rosebud Baker: The Mother Lode" (Netflix comedy special)

Rosebud Baker delivers a raw and hilarious look at motherhood in all its chaotic beauty — filmed both before and after giving birth.

"The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits" Week of February 7, 2025

FEBRUARY 19

"My Family" (IT) (Netflix series)

A terminally ill father prepares his chaotic family to care for his two young kids and face life without him — but they must put old quarrels to rest.

"To Catch a Killer"

FEBRUARY 20

"Zero Day" (Netflix series)

After a cyberattack sabotages transportation and power infrastructure across the U.S., former President George Mullen is asked to find the culprit.

"Operation Finale"

FEBRUARY 22

"Sakamoto Days" (JP) (Netflix anime) new episodes

Once the greatest hitman of all, Taro Sakamoto retired in the name of love. But when his past catches up, he must fight to protect his beloved family.

FEBRUARY 23

The 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (Netflix live event)

Kristen Bell hosts as the biggest names in film and TV light up the stage for the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Live event in English.)

Leaving Netflix This Week

Leaving 2/20/25

"Book Club"

"Southpaw"

Leaving 2/21/25

"All Good Things"