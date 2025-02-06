Netflix’s new sci-fi thriller show is now streaming — and it’s a mind-bending ride that will leave you shocked

Netflix’s latest sci-fi thriller “Cassandra" is easily one of the standout shows of 2025 so far. I had the chance to stream this German limited series early, and I was really surprised by how intense it gets. Now that it’s officially available on one of the best streaming services, I highly recommend binge-watching it as soon as possible.

At its core, “Cassandra” is about a smart home robot designed to make life easier, but this one isn’t exactly built for convenience. When a family moves into an empty house, the AI grows disturbingly attached to them and things take a terrifying turn. What makes this show so gripping is how well it executes its premise, constantly escalating in ways that will keep you hooked despite the longer episode length.

If you’re in the mood for a binge-worthy thriller with a very chilling edge, “Cassandra” is a must-watch on Netflix this week. Here’s everything you need to know about this sci-fi thriller and why you need to stream it now.

What is ‘Cassandra’ about?

Cassandra | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“Cassandra” follows a family who moves into Germany’s oldest smart home, an advanced residence that has remained unoccupied since its previous owners mysteriously perished over 50 years ago.

Upon their arrival, the home's long-dormant AI assistant, Cassandra, reactivates. Initially designed in the 1970s to assist with daily tasks, Cassandra quickly becomes more than just a helpful program as she begins to view herself as part of the family. But when she senses the possibility of being abandoned or replaced, her behavior takes a disturbing turn.

Lavinia Wilson provides the voice of Cassandra, bringing an eerie presence to the AI, while Mina Tander stars as Samira, the mother of the family. The cast also includes Michael Klammer, Franz Hartwig, Mary Tölle, Joshua Kantara, Elias Grünthal, and Filip Schnack.

‘Cassandra’ knows how to play with your emotions

(Image credit: Netflix)

The best thing about “Cassandra” is that you’ll probably experience several emotions at once — that’s what makes this show so bingeable. It starts as a grounded family drama, focusing on their dynamics as they settle into a new home while coping with a traumatic death. This loss weighs heavily on the central lead, Samira, shaping how the family interacts, their deep-rooted fears, and the unspoken anxieties of parenthood.

But as the episodes unfold, “Cassandra” gradually shifts genres, growing darker with each turn. I don’t want to reveal too much since this is a show best experienced with as few expectations as possible, but it definitely dips into horror territory. Especially once the eerily intelligent robot, Cassandra, reveals its unsettling mechanics, complete with peelers, cutters, and whisks for hands.

Samira, being an anxious mother, starts to question why this robot is suddenly mowing the lawn and making dinner without permission. And her husband only dismisses her worries. Over each episode, you start to resonate more with Samira’s character since she picks up on the robot’s strange behaviors first, but even from the get-go it’s obvious Cassandra has some very sinister intentions.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Lavinia Wilson is truly incredible in the role, bringing Cassandra to life with haunting voice work and eerily precise expressions through an animated screen. It’s one of the rare times I’ve genuinely felt uncomfortable watching a robotic entity on screen. But many of the dark twists come from Cassandra’s incredibly tragic backstory, one that transforms an ordinary thriller into a dark story about the lasting impact of trauma.

That said, the performances from the central family don’t always hit the mark. At times, the acting could have been stronger to match the weight of the narrative. Regardless, the family feels realistic enough to make you empathize with them, and Wilson definitely stands out here when you learn more about her character’s past and how this unsettling virtual assistant came to be.

If you’re a fan of “Black Mirror,” there’s a big chance you’ll enjoy “Cassandra.” It takes a familiar concept of an AI assistant designed to make life easier and twists it into something deeply disturbing. But along the way it throws in some family drama and horror to keep you hooked until the end.

You need to stream ‘Cassandra’ on Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

“Cassandra” is a must-watch if you want something to literally keep you on the edge. It starts as a family drama, pulling you into the emotional weight of grief and change, but before you know it, it morphs into something much darker. The slow-burn tension and the animated face of Cassandra appearing on several screens throughout the house is unsettling enough, but I couldn’t stop watching.

Wilson’s performance as Cassandra is truly chilling as she brings an almost hypnotic presence to the AI, making you question whether to fear her or feel sorry for her. And while the family’s performances have their ups and downs, the story itself is so compelling that you’ll stay hooked. Plus, all six episodes are around one hour long, making it perfect for a weekend watch.

If you love shows with plenty of psychological depth and sci-fi goodness, “Cassandra” is a great choice now that it’s streaming on Netflix. But if you’re not feeling it, check out what else is new on Netflix in February 2025 or see what new Netflix shows I’ll be binge-watching this year.

Stream "Cassandra" on Netflix now.