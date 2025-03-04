This overlooked legal thriller just crashed the Netflix top 10 — and now is the perfect time to watch

Netflix’s ever-changing ranking of the top 10 most-watched movies on the platform is typically dominated by new releases. However, it’s not uncommon for an older movie or two to find a place in the list, and in the case of “Runaway Jury,” it’s pretty obvious why the overlooked legal thriller is enjoying its current wave of interest.

Released in 2003, this movie stars John Cusack, Dustin Hoffman, Rachel Weisz, and Gene Hackman, the latter of whom passed away last month. So, it looks like Netflix subscribers are in the mood to celebrate the American actor’s remarkable career, and that has helped power “Runaway Jury” up to No. 8 in the Netflix top 10 (as of writing on Tuesday, March 4).

Now feels like a very appropriate time to watch some of Hackman’s best, and in this case most underrated, movies, so if you’re thinking about adding “Runaway Jury” to your Netflix watchlist here are all the details you need to know about this gripping legal thriller…

What is ‘Runaway Jury’ about?

Runaway Jury Official Trailer #1 - Gene Hackman, Dustin Hoffman Movie (2003) - YouTube Watch On

Set in New Orleans, in the wake of a devastating mass shooting, Wendell Rohr (Dustin Hoffman) is a compassionate lawyer hired by the widow of one of the victims to sue the Vicksburg Firearms company for what she believes is gross negligence in the matter.

Rankin Fitch (Gene Hackman) is a jury consultant with shady ties to the gun manufacturer being challenged. Fitch plans to stack the jury with people who will vote in the defendant's best interest. Essentially the trial will be rigged and stacked in the corporation’s favor.

However, that’s before Nicholas (John Cusack) and Marlee (Rachel Weisz) appear on the scene. Nicholas is part of the jury, and with assistance from Marlee, reveals a remarkable ability to sway their fellow jurors. And while the pair's true intentions aren’t immediately obvious, they have their own agenda.

Should you stream ‘Runaway Jury’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: United Archives GmbH / Alamy Stock Photo / 20th Century Studios)

“Runaway Jury” is a twisting legal thriller that will keep you guessing throughout. At its core are two intriguing characters, Nicholas and Marlee, who are hard to pin down, but eventually their true motives are revealed. And it’s also a fantastic showcase of Gene Hackman’s talent. The actor plays a highly detestable jury consultant, willing to sell justice to the highest bidder.

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, “Runaway Jury” has earned a respectable 73% score from critics, with its audience in the same ballpark at 75%.

The site’s ‘Critics Consensus’ labels it “an implausible but entertaining legal thriller,” and “implausible” is an apt word. To enjoy this movie, you will have to gloss over some pretty questionable logic and unlikely circumstances.

(Image credit: AJ Pics / Alamy Stock Photo / 20th Century Studios)

Nevertheless, if you’re willing to embrace the more preposterous elements of the plot, you’ll find a thriller that easily holds your attention across its two-hour runtime. Its combination of stars also helps sell the material, with Dustin Hoffman's attorney character as the central figure you’ll be rooting for.

“Runaway Jury” may not quite reach the heights of the best entries in the legal thriller subgenre like “A Few Good Men” or the recent Clint Eastwood effort “Juror No. 2”, but it offers a deliciously sinister villain role for Gene Hackman and that alone is enough to make it worth watching.

If you're looking for a Netflix movie that will keep you guessing, and offers a star-studded cast, you've found it. Plus, if you don't mind a few dated elements (early 2000s technology is on full display), then "Runaway Jury" is an easy recommendation. And in the wake of Gene Hackman's tragic passing, now is a great time to watch to celebrate his life and stellar acting career.

Watch "Runaway Jury" on Netflix now