Netflix's new comedy show just dropped — and it's already 94% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix’s new crime comedy show “A Man on the Inside” has arrived, and it looks to be the streamer’s next big hit. “The Good Place” creator has teamed up with Ted Danson once again for a delightful new comedy. Fellow streaming writer, Martin Shore, shared his thoughts on the trailer a few weeks ago, saying it “looks like another slice of feel-good TV, one with plenty of laughs in store.”

As someone who also loves a good whodunit laced with sharp wit in an oddball concept, this one looks like it might be the perfect binge this weekend. With an impressive Rotten Tomatoes rating, it could start climbing the ranks as one of Netflix’s must-watch shows of the year.

Early reviews are raving about its incredibly moving but entertaining plot, and a standout performance from its lead, Ted Danson, who goes undercover in a retirement home to solve a crime.

So, if you’re looking for something new to watch on the streaming service, here’s everything you need to know about “A Man on the Inside” and why critics love it..

What is ‘A Man on the Inside’ about?

A Man on the Inside | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Charles (Ted Danson), a widower looking to break free from his mundane routine, responds to a private investigator’s call for help with a peculiar theft case. Disguised as a newcomer, he infiltrates a senior living community, where his undercover mission leads to unexpected connections, newfound friendships and a closer relationship with his daughter.

Director Mike Schur said to Netflix: “This is a multigenerational show, and it is equally important to investigate the inner lives of the people who are my age — because it’s a weird thing, when your parents start to need your help. You’re not used to that. The whole basis for the relationship was that you need their help. It struck me as such a good idea to adapt this because we just don’t talk about this stuff. It feels painful, and it’s especially hard to talk about it directly with your parents.”

‘A Man on the Inside’ reviews — critics are loving this new comedy

At the time of writing, “A Man on the Inside” has an impressive score of 94% on Rotten Tomatoes from around 16 reviews. Most of the praise comes down to the show’s charm, and of course, Danson’s incredible performance as the mole in the retirement home.

Sign up to get the BEST of Tom's Guide direct to your inbox. Here at Tom’s Guide our expert editors are committed to bringing you the best news, reviews and guides to help you stay informed and ahead of the curve! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Variety’s Aramide Tinubu said: “A charming and hilarious whodunit that examines grief, love and the excitement of new beginnings from the perspective of seniors.” Meanwhile, Alan Sepinwall from Rolling Stone says it’s “smart and it’s kind and it’s incredibly warm, a necessary balm at a moment when the world feels very angry and cold.”

Salon’s Melanie McFarland also found it very heartwarming: “Instead of reaching for the easy joke, or any at all, A Man on the Inside makes tenderness and honesty its North Star. It’s not the funniest comedy on TV, but it may be the most watchable and poignant.”

(Image credit: Netflix)

There was one piece of criticism amongst the reviews though. Kelly Lawler from USA Today said: “A lightweight mishmash of themes and ideas, the series feels like it's still a sketch on the drawing board rather than a fully realized story with a beginning, middle and end.”

However, the rest of the reviews remain very positive, and I’m sure that “A Man on the Inside” will crash Netflix’s top 10 at some point. TV Insider’s Matt Roush has also convinced me to binge it this weekend in his review: “I found A Man on the Inside to be incredibly moving as well as entertaining, frequently fighting back tears as I reveled in this showcase for some of TV’s most precious and still shining stars.”

Should you stream ‘A Man on the Inside’ on Netflix?

(Image credit: Netflix)

Yes, I think you should absolutely stream “A Man on the Inside” this weekend if you love a charming comedy with plenty of humor and emotion.

While “A Man on the Inside” is undoubtedly a comedy about espionage, it’s just as much a heartfelt exploration of aging, friendship and the challenges of loneliness. Of course, the show plays around with the cozy mystery format, but at its core, it’s a story about elders rediscovering connection and purpose.

Looking for more? Check out the best comedies currently available on Netflix. You should also watch these Netflix movies before they leave at the end of the month.

Stream “A Man on the Inside” on Netflix now.