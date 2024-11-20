5 best Netflix movies to watch right now before they leave this month

Netflix adds a fresh collection of new movies every month, but the streaming service gives with one hand and takes away with the other. While it delivers a fresh batch of movies to subscribers, it also removes some old favorites from its content library to make room.

November 2024 is coming to a close, and Netflix has confirmed the movies that will be removed at the end of the month so now is your last chance to watch these flicks before they transfer to the great streaming service in the sky (or probably a rival platform). To ensure you don’t miss a gem before it's too late, I’m rounding up the five Netflix movies you should watch before they leave.

‘Evil Dead Rise’ (2023)

Evil Dead Rise Trailer #1 (2023) - YouTube Watch On

“Evil Dead Rise” was one of the most pleasant surprises of last year. Granted the horror franchise has a surprisingly strong track record — even its 2013 remake is darn good — but I really didn’t expect “Rise” to be such an over-the-top blood-drenched thrill ride. This standalone sequel also takes some unexpected narrative swings that pay off. While non-genre fans may find it a little stomach-turning, if you like a good horror flick then "Evil Dead Rise" is a must-watch.

Set within a decaying L.A. apartment complex, “Evil Dead Rise” sees two estranged sisters, Beth (Lily Sullivan) and Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), reunited after the former learns she's pregnant and seeks out her sister's advice. But when Ellie’s two teenage children stumble upon a cursed book, they accidentally unleash evil and face a terrifying (and very violent) battle for survival. Also, watch out for the movie’s phenomenal cold opening with a very memorable title card.

Watch on Netflix until November 22

‘Frances Ha’ (2012)

Frances Ha - Official Trailer I HD I IFC Films - YouTube Watch On

The second collaboration between Noah Baumbach and “Barbie” director Greta Gerwig (who are now a married couple IRL), “Frances Ha” is a farcical comedy, shot in stunning black-and-white. Acclaimed primarily for the pitch-perfect leading performance from Gerwig as the eponymous Frances, this is a movie about growing up not-so-gracefully, and is stuffed full of quotable lines thanks to the smart screenplay co-written by Gerwig and Baumbach — they’re one seriously talented husband-and-wife team.

Much like its lead character, “Frances Ha” is a little aimless in the narrative department, but what keeps you engaged is Gerwig’s committed performance and wonderful sense of comedic timing. The movie follows Frances as she attempts to get her life in order, starting with finding somewhere to live and then maybe getting a stable job afterward. It’s hilarious and heartful, with just a sprinkling of relatable cringe humor as well. “Frances Ha” is an overlooked gem.

Watch on Netflix until November 30

‘Troy’ (2004)

Troy (2004) Official Trailer - Brad Pitt, Eric Bana, Orlando Bloom Movie HD - YouTube Watch On

With “Gladiator 2” hitting theaters this month and reminding us of the joys of a proper sword-and-sandals epic now is the perfect time to revisit 2004’s “Troy.” This movie is especially nostalgic for me as it was a real childhood favorite (despite the flick probably being a little too grown up for my young mind), and it also packs a star-studded cast including Brad Pitt, Orlando Bloom, Diane Kruger, Brian Cox, Sean Bean, Eric Bana and Brendan Gleeson.

Based on the epic poem “The Iliad” by Homer, “Troy” is a cinematic retelling of the Trojan War between the Achaeans and the city of Troy. The conflict begins when Prince Paris of Troy (Bloom) falls in love with Helen (Kruger), wife of Spartan King Menelaus (Gleeson). After the two elope, Menelaus’ brother declares war on Troy, and an epic conflict begins. At the center of the war are Hector (Bana) and Achilles (Pitt), two elite soldiers leading armies, and seeking personal glory on the battlefield. And yes, the movie features a Trojan Horse!

Watch on Netflix until November 30

‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ (1992)

(Image credit: Photo 12 / Alamy Stock Photo / New Line Cinema)

If you can’t stand cursing, then you might want to avoid “Glengarry Glen Ross.” It’s one of the sweariest movies of the 1990s, but it’s certainly not a crass drama. Instead, it’s a critically acclaimed tragedy that explores the depths that humans will sink to in the name of self-preservation. While it struggled to garner much attention upon release in 1992, over the past few decades it has become a certified cult classic and has earned much-deserved praise in hindsight.

Based on David Mamet’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, “Glengarry Glen Ross” centers on a cutthroat New York City real estate office. When the corporate leaders suggest that all but the top two salesmen at the firm will be fired at the end of the week, four agents enter into a cutthroat contest to score the biggest deal possible and keep their positions. Starring Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Alex Baldwin, Ed Harris, Alan Arkin and Jonathan Pryce, it’s no surprise that “Glengarry Glen Ross” is crammed with remarkable performances.

Watch on Netflix until November 30

‘The Matrix Resurrections’ (2021)

The Matrix Resurrections – Official Trailer 1 - YouTube Watch On

I’ll be upfront about this one, I really did not care for “The Matrix Resurrection.” I found it extremely self-indulgent and bordering on pointless, adding little to a franchise that probably didn’t need to be prolonged further (“The Matrix” was a cinematic game-changer, the sequels not so much). Nevertheless, its broader critical and audience reception was much kinder, currently sitting at 63% apiece on Rotten Tomatoes , so I’m looking past my own opinion and including this third “Matrix” sequel on this list (but please don’t blame me if you also dislike it).

Set decades after the original trilogy, Neo (Keanu Reeves) now lives a seemingly ordinary life as a video game developer. But he struggles to distinguish reality from fantasy and soon learns that he’s trapped within a new version of the Matrix computer simulation and that his old flame Trinity (Carrie-Anne Moss) has been captured. Full of meta references to the originals, “The Matrix Resurrections” was long in development, but certainly wasn’t worth the wait, in my opinion.

Watch on Netflix until November 30