Netflix just got one of the best drama movies of the year — and it's 90% on Rotten Tomatoes

Netflix has a habit of saving its best original movies for the tail end of the year. During late fall and early winter, the streaming service tends to release its major award candidates, and in 2024 that includes “The Piano Lesson,” a compelling drama that is a real family affair both in front of the camera and behind it.

“The Piano Lesson” is available to stream on Netflix starting today (Friday, November 22) and it’s a collaborative feature within the Washington family. Malcolm Washington is in the director’s chair, brother John David Washington has a leading role, and father Denzel Washinton (aka the coolest man in Hollywood) is involved in a producer role. After watching this movie, you’ll come to one conclusion: The Washington clan is ridiculously talented.

I caught an early screening of “The Piano Lesson” during its very limited theatrical run, and I’m here to implore you to get this new Netflix movie on your watchlist. It’s one of the streamer’s best original efforts all year and a stunning achievement in screenwriting.

What is 'The Piano Lesson' about?

The Piano Lesson | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Set in 1930s Pittsburgh, in the wake of the Great Depression, “The Piano Lesson” sees the Charles family at odds over what to do with a treasured heirloom, an ornate piano decorated with intricate carvings of their ancestors during their time in enslavement.

Boy Willie Charles (John David Washington) wants to sell the instrument to buy some land of his own, but his sister, Berniece (Danielle Deadwyler), refuses to cash in and believes the piano must stay in the Charles family. Meanwhile, Uncle Doaker (Samuel L. Jackson) is just trying to keep a peaceful household as the animosity between the two siblings escalates.

As this dispute over what to do with the piano rumbles on, a supernatural mystery hangs over the Charles family as rumors of a vengeful spirit grip the town. The situation unexpectedly comes to a head during a fierce argument, and the ultimate fate of the piano and the Charles clan is determined.

‘The Piano Lesson’ is one of the year’s best-written movies

(Image credit: David Lee / Netflix)

Considering “The Piano Lesson” is adapted from a Pulitzer Prize-winning August Wilson play, it comes as no surprise that it’s one of the best-written movies of 2024. Unapologetically theatrical in its construction, “The Piano Lesson” is largely set in a single location — Doaker’s crammed house — and sees characters exchange prolonged sequences of razer-sharp barbs. It sometimes feels like you're watching a taped recording of a stage production rather than a film.

Rather than becoming tedious, these verbal sparring matches are enthralling, thanks in large part to the fantastic performance across the board. However, it’s John David Washington who shines brightest as Boy Willie. The character is rather unlikeable but also sympathetic. His desire to have land of his own is understandable, but his willingness to disregard those around him to get what he wants makes him a more complicated (and flawed) character.

The rest of the cast is up to the job of matching Washington. Deadwyler and Jackon are also fantastic, and a special shoutout to Ray Fisher as Lymon, Boy Willie’s right-hand man, who you’ll quickly come to love for his soft-spoken nature. Because of “The Piano Lesson'"s roots on the stage, this is a movie that hinges on the strength of its cast, and the actors are more than up to the task.

(Image credit: David Lee / Netflix)

The period setting is extremely well-realized, and the movie’s reflections on how we honor and remember the past (is it something to hold onto, or something to move beyond?) add a real thoughtful element to the character-driven drama. However, I suspect the ending will divide viewers. Things take a twist for the supernatural, which left me with mixed feelings on the finale.

Critics have similarly been impressed with “The Piano Lesson”. At the time of writing, it holds a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes , with the website’s Critics Consensus reading, “A Southern Gothic played at a ferocious key, ‘The Piano Lesson’ brings August Wilson's words to vivid life with an outstanding ensemble.”

Richard Roeper of the Chicago Sun-Times said, “The actors deliver memorably strong work, and the words of Wilson ring loud and true” while Boston Globe ’s Odie Henderson noted that the movie “captures the spirit of Wilson’s magnificent prose, moving the audience the way the author intended.”

(Image credit: David Lee / Netflix)

Zandra Odetunde of Time Out was particularly impressed. “The Piano Lesson strikes a perfect balance, showing us that the past isn’t just about trauma but is laced with moments of jubilance. It’s cathartic and moving -- a reminder that strength and survival go hand in hand,” wrote Odetunde in a particularly positive review.

Seth Katz of Slant Magazine was more mixed, arguing that it “feels at times like the earnest result of a group of artists paying tribute to a great playwright rather than a fully realized work of its own.”

Stream ‘The Piano Lesson’ on Netflix now

(Image credit: David Lee / Netflix)

“The Piano Lesson” may at times feel more like a stage play than a movie, but if you have an appreciation for strong dialogue, spoken by incredibly talented actors, this is a new Netflix movie you won’t want to miss.

Much like “His Three Daughters” before it (another fantastic Netflix flick that debuted last month), I suspect "The Piano Lesson" might fail to earn the spot in the Netflix top 10 that its high-quality warrants so make sure you don’t miss out and give it a chance. It’s one of the streamer’s best originals of the year.

