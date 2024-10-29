'The Good Place' creator and Ted Danson reunite for new Netflix comedy — watch the trailer now

Netflix is getting a brand new comedy series in November, and it looks like a must-watch for "The Good Place" fans.

Yesterday (October 28), the streaming giant dropped the trailer for "Good Place" creator Mike Schur's new comedy series, and it sees the writer reuniting with Ted Danson for a new show that looks like it'll be just as fun.

Instead of playing an afterlife architect, Danson instead stars as Charles, a retired professor who decides to reinvigorate his life by taking on an undercover assignment at a retirement community. It's an oddball set-up, to be sure, but it sure looks like another slice of feel-good TV, one with plenty of laughs in store. Check the "A Man on the Inside" trailer out below:

A Man on the Inside | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

After setting up the mission, we get a snapshot of life inside the home; frankly, it looks like a pretty good time! Charles has gone from being stuck in his routine to schmoozing with his new neighbors and forging new friendships; it looks like a lively, life-affirming watch, and I can't wait for it to drop.

If you're similarly excited to see what's in store in "A Man on the Inside", you don't have long to wait. The new comedy series premieres exclusively on Netflix on Thursday, November 21.

What else do we know about 'A Man on the Inside'?

"A Man on the Inside" is based on an Oscar-nominated documentary called "The Mole Agent", from Chilean filmmaker, Maite Alberdi.

As you'll have seen in the trailer, Schur's fictionalized version sees widower Charles seeing a personal ad from Julia (Lilah Richcreek Estrada), a private detective looking for help.

She's on the hunt for a missing family heirloom, and she hires Charles to go undercover at Pacific View Retirement Community, posing as a resident, in order to gather info on her potential suspects.

In addition to Danson and Estrada, the cast also includes a range of famous faces, including Stephanie Beatriz, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Sally Struthers, Eugene Cordero, Margaret Avery, Susan Ruttan, and many more.

Need more laughs? Check out our guide to the best Netflix comedies you can watch, and you can find plenty more streaming recommendations in our comprehensive list of the best Netflix shows.