Netflix top 10 shows — here’s the 3 you need to binge-watch this week (August 18-24)

A fresh week brings a new Netflix top 10, shaped by what viewers were watching most over the weekend, with recent releases often making up a big part of the list. That’s why the trending section can be so handy: if a new movie or show slipped under your radar, there’s a good chance it’ll appear among the service’s most-watched titles. So, if you’re searching for something to watch this week, Netflix’s trending list is a pretty good place to begin.

Of course, having a top 10 list doesn’t necessarily make choosing your next watch any easier, particularly when there are often a few questionable picks mixed in. So, I’ve gone through the current rankings and selected three shows. That includes the new season of a hit workplace comedy, a charming romantic drama with a messy love triangle, and a period drama miniseries based on a classic novel. If you want to see what else is trending, you’ll find the full Netflix top 10 below.

Note: This list is based on the Netflix U.S. top 10 shows as of Tuesday, August 18, 2026.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

Best shows in the Netflix top 10

‘Tires’

Tires: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s latest No. 1 show is “Tires,” a workplace comedy that has now returned for its third season. The sitcom was created by stand-up comedian Shane Gillis, Steve Gerben and director John McKeever, and was initially self-funded before being picked up and distributed by Netflix. Across its multiple seasons, the series has established itself as a raw, blue-collar alternative to classic workplace comedies like “The Office.” So, if you’re in the mood for something lighthearted with snappy 20-minute episodes, this is definitely worth streaming this week.

Season 3 of “Tires” picks up with cousins Will (Steve Gerben) and Shane (Shane Gillis) continuing to run the struggling Valley Forge Automotive Center. As Will looks for new ways to bring in customers and keep the business afloat, Shane’s unpredictable antics continue to cause problems around the shop. The new season also introduces several fresh faces, including Billy Magnussen as Taylor, an entrepreneur with a history with Will, while Shane reconnects with his former high school girlfriend, Jill (Taylor Misiak).

Stream "Tires" season 3 on Netflix

‘My Life with the Walter Boys’

My Life With the Walter Boys: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Still holding strong in the top 10 is “My Life with the Walter Boys,” a romantic drama that very much thrives on its central love triangle and the idea of yearning for someone you shouldn’t be with. A direct adaptation of Ali Novak’s viral 2014 Wattpad novel of the same name, the series is a glossy mix of cozy small-town drama and high school relationships. “My Life with the Walter Boys” season 3 is chaotic and packed with drama, but its compelling love story, endearing characters, and easy-to-binge episodes make it incredibly difficult to turn off.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Season 3 picks up immediately after Jackie (Nikki Rodriguez) and Cole (Noah LaLonde) confess their feelings, only for Alex (Ashby Gentry) to overhear them before George Walter (Marc Blucas) is rushed to hospital. As the family deals with the aftermath, Jackie focuses on helping develop a new community space in Silver Falls, while Alex joins a rodeo team and Cole gets an unexpected opportunity to pursue his passion for racing. Jackie’s childhood friend also arrives from New York, bringing a connection to the life she left behind.

Stream "My Life with the Walter Boys" season 3 on Netflix

‘My Brilliant Career’

My Brilliant Career | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

“My Brilliant Career” is a six-part period comedy-drama series that serves as a modern, energetic reimagining of Miles Franklin’s seminal 1901 Australian literary classic. The engine of the series rests on the friction between creative freedom and systemic financial duty, as a fiercely independent young woman fights to become a published writer rather than a socialite wife. Upon its release this month, it earned a perfect 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, with its lavish period setting and modern sensibilities drawing obvious comparisons to “Bridgerton.”

Set in rural Australia around 1900, “My Brilliant Career” follows Sybylla Melvyn (Philippa Northeast), a young woman determined to become a writer. After financial difficulties force her to leave home, Sybylla is sent to live with her wealthy grandmother, where she is expected to learn proper manners and find a suitable husband. Instead, she becomes drawn to Harry Beecham (Christopher Chung), a wealthy local landowner, while continuing to pursue her writing ambitions. Soon, she must decide what she wants from her future and whether marriage could fit into the life she has imagined for herself.

Stream "My Brilliant Career" on Netflix

Netflix top 10 shows right now

1. "Tires" (2024)

2. "Conversations with a Killer: The Charles Manson Tapes" (2026)

3. "My Life with the Walter Boys" (2023)

4. "My Brilliant Career" (2026)

5. "The Idaho Murders: College Nightmare" (2026)

6. "Best Medicine" (2026)

7. "Umthetho" (2026)

8. "I Will Find You" (2026)

9. "The Bombing of Pan Am 103" (2025)

10. "Salish & Jordan Matter" (2026)

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram.