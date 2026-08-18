Maneuvering through life means you’re bound to come up against some major dilemmas that require you to make a tough decision.

Typically, one of those decisions can keep you in a comfortable position, while the other could potentially be transformative and simultaneously break you out of your comfort zone. I can certainly relate to that sort of situation, since I made the tough decision to attend college out of state instead of staying in my home state to pursue my degree. Forcing myself to examine the choices that cater to my safety and the ones that could maximize my upside while pushing me to do something outside of my wheelhouse is trying but necessary.

There’s one conundrum that has plagued me for the longest time now. And while I’ve gotten plenty of feedback on how to remedy that issue from loved ones, I’m usually left with more questions regarding what I should do to remedy it.

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For my latest “help me fix my problems” session with ChatGPT, I used the “strategic discomfort” prompt to tackle said issue. It rose to the occasion to be as real as it gets and proved to be tough yet fair in its analysis.

Uncomfortable truths backed by uncomfortable decisions

(Image credit: Future)

The strategic discomfort prompt is as follows: You're my strategic coach. Your goal isn't to motivate me—it's to identify where I'm playing too safely. Show me the uncomfortable decisions that would create the biggest upside.

As for my longstanding problem, I asked for its advice on the sort of decisions I should make to help me remedy the overwhelming feeling of being afraid of disappointing people. I’ve always felt like this issue puts the wants and needs of others ahead of mine and leads me to take on all the tasks that people ask of me since I’m always keen to please.

ChatGPT’s opening line showcased its transformative state from an average AI assistant that produces nothing but flattering advice to a tough coach that presents hard truths combined with viable solutions:

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The uncomfortable truth: if you're afraid of disappointing people, you may be optimizing your life around avoiding other people's short-term discomfort rather than maximizing your own long-term upside. That creates a very specific strategic problem: you become reliable, agreeable, and easy to work with—but potentially under-leveraged.

Afterward, ChatGPT provided me with a list of uncomfortable decisions I should put into action that could change my way of thinking and make me approach my interactions with people in a completely different manner.

For instance, the chatbot told me to stop making myself indispensable in low-value ways.

While it stated how being the person who always responds quickly, fixes things, takes the extra assignment, etc., feels valuable, being useful isn’t the same as being strategically valuable. The uncomfortable decision the chatbot told me to consider is becoming less available for low-leverage work, so I have the capacity for high-leverage work. Which, by my definition, means ignoring requests that are routine and aren’t truly beneficial while saving my energy for requests that produce a major impact for me and anyone else involved with them.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Some of the other fixes and uncomfortable decisions ChatGPT presented to me as the best ways to confront my problem included:

Stop saying yes before you've decided whether you actually want to: Start declining things that are merely reasonable rather than genuinely valuable.

Start declining things that are merely reasonable rather than genuinely valuable. Let someone think you're difficult: Choose the option that advances your goals even when you know someone will be mildly unhappy with you. Not cruelly. Not recklessly. Just without treating their disappointment as evidence that you made the wrong decision.

Choose the option that advances your goals even when you know someone will be mildly unhappy with you. Not cruelly. Not recklessly. Just without treating their disappointment as evidence that you made the wrong decision. Ask for more before you have proof you deserve it: Make the ask while there's still a meaningful possibility of rejection. The rejection is often cheaper than the years spent quietly under-asking.

Make the ask while there's still a meaningful possibility of rejection. The rejection is often cheaper than the years spent quietly under-asking. Have the conversation you've been avoiding: Say the thing clearly rather than continuing to engineer around it.

Say the thing clearly rather than continuing to engineer around it. Choose your ambition over your current identity: Allow people to update their perception of you.

Allow people to update their perception of you. Stop confusing disappointment with harm: This distinction could radically change your decision-making. Someone being disappointed doesn't necessarily mean you hurt them. Someone being frustrated doesn't necessarily mean you behaved badly. Someone disagreeing with you doesn't necessarily mean you made a bad decision. Someone needing to adjust their expectations doesn't necessarily mean you failed them. Try this filter: Did I violate a legitimate commitment—or did I simply fail to satisfy someone's preference? Those are very different things.

This distinction could radically change your decision-making. Someone being disappointed doesn't necessarily mean you hurt them. Someone being frustrated doesn't necessarily mean you behaved badly. Someone disagreeing with you doesn't necessarily mean you made a bad decision. Someone needing to adjust their expectations doesn't necessarily mean you failed them. Try this filter: Did I violate a legitimate commitment—or did I simply fail to satisfy someone's preference? Those are very different things. Take the opportunity that creates asymmetric upside: When you're afraid of disappointing people, you tend to favor reversible, socially safe decisions. I'd instead look for opportunities where: Downside = uncomfortable conversation/temporary disappointment. Upside = materially better career, income, freedom, relationships, reputation, or trajectory. Those are precisely the bets you should be more willing to take. The mistake would be avoiding a 20% chance of awkwardness that comes with an 80% chance of substantially improving your situation.

Final thoughts

Getting the most realistic feedback possible from ChatGPT about my longstanding issue of being fearful of letting everyone down proved to be an eye-opening experience.

With the right prompt, it confronted my life obstacle, produced strict yet equitable advice and steered me towards changing my habits for the better. Now I’m even more inclined to experiment with the strategic discomfort prompt when I need some decision-making tips about my career, relationships, a change in environment and more.

Talking with friends, family and experts before I make life-changing decisions is a must. But I’ll also be sure to consider ChatGPT’s discomforting yet helpful counsel from now on.

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