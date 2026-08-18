I asked an expert who works with seniors for 5 bodyweight exercises to build functional strength and mobility: Here’s what he said

As we get older, strength training becomes more important than ever. It’s the single best way to reduce your risk of falls, protect your bones, and slow down the inevitable loss of muscle that comes with age.

But if you’re a complete beginner, or you’re returning to exercise following an extended break, it can be tricky to know where to start. To find out more, I turned to experienced personal trainer Jacob Siwicki.

Jacob Siwicki Jacob Siwicki is an NCSF and AFAA Certified Personal Trainer. He is also the co-founder of Siwicki Fitness, an online fitness platform delivering live virtual workout classes to women across the United States. Before launching Siwicki Fitness in 2020, he was a top 1% globally ranked group fitness instructor for Equinox, teaching at their flagship locations in DC, Bethesda, and Tysons Corner.

5 bodyweight exercises to prioritize over 60:

Whether you’re looking to get fitter, build the functional strength you need to lift your grandkids, or carry a heavy bag of groceries from the store, strength training doesn’t have to mean hours spent in the gym lifting heavy weights. If you’re a beginner, you’ll get a great workout using just your bodyweight.

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While all of the exercises are suitable for beginners, if you’re currently recovering from a specific injury, it’s always best to seek personalized advice from a qualified professional.

Here are the exercises Siwicki recommends:

1. Plank

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“A plank gives you a strong core and a stable back, but it also works almost everything. Your shoulders, back, core, and quads are all working. Beginners can start on their knees or with their hands elevated if holding a full plank is too difficult.”

2. Pushups

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“Pushups build off the plank, but now you are adding your chest, shoulders, and triceps. Beginners can start with wall pushups or place their hands on a chair or countertop before working toward the floor.”

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3. Wall sits

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“Bodyweight squats are good when someone is first starting, but after the first week or two, they will probably need to add some weight to continue building strength. If we are talking strictly about bodyweight exercises, I would choose a wall sit. You put your back against the wall, lower yourself into position, and hold it.”

4. Crunches

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“For another core exercise, I would recommend crunches instead of full situps because they are less intense, especially for a beginner. You lie on your back, squeeze your core, lift slightly, and then relax. That is it. It is simple, but it teaches someone how to engage their core.”

5. Supported single leg deadlifts

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“The fifth exercise would focus on balance. A beginner can hold on to a wall or chair, balance on one leg, and kick the other leg backward while lowering the chest. They are trying to create an uppercase T with their body. The bottom of the T is the leg that stays on the ground. Holding on to something makes it safer while they build strength and balance.”

To turn this into a workout, do a quick warm-up, then do 30-seconds of each exercise. Repeat the circuit three times.

Remember, once these exercises feel easy, it’s time to increase the resistance. The easiest way to do this is to add weight — check out some of the best adjustable dumbbells for working out at home here.

What are the benefits?

All of the exercises in this short routine help you build full-body strength. You’ll be working your upper and lower body, as well as your core. The single leg deadlifts will also help you notice any imbalances in your body, as one side is likely to feel more difficult than the the other. This can help build balance and stability in the body. As we get older, one of the biggest risks is falling, so working on your strength and balance can help avoid this.

These exercises allow you to start light and gradually build up. Once the plank feels easy, extend your legs and hold a full-body plank. The same applies to the push-up — once it’s easy, don’t drop your knees to the floor. Strength training exercises like this can help build strength in the muscles, but the exercises above also place controlled stress on the bones, which can help support bone strength.

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