I ditched my $300 Bose earbuds this much cheaper open pair — and it’s the best choice I could have made

I’ve made it my personal mission to find the best pair of open-earbuds on the market. I find myself reaching for my open-earbuds almost daily, and I think everybody should have a pair in their audio gear rotation. But how do you know what to look for or how much to spend?

First, let’s address the elephant in the room — open-earbuds won’t be for everyone. They’re for a very specific person, such as office workers, runners and gym-goers who need to hear the ambient sound around them at all times.

When I first started testing open buds, I was skeptical. I was so used to in-ear buds that I wasn’t sure why anyone would want to sacrifice ANC (and indeed audio quality) in their daily listening. However, once you realize that having situational awareness and superior comfort in the office and at the gym is a game changer, I’m telling you, there’s no going back.

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This style of earbud is still in its infancy, with the first pair of truly open earbuds being released by Bose in 2021. So this means that the space is still constantly improving, with brands innovating their open-ear styles and finding ways to replicate the sound quality of in-ear buds. My personal favorite style is the clip, but you can also buy hook-style earbuds that are better suited for high-intensity activities like running.

Open-earbud sound

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In short, since you don’t get a seal around the ear canal, which you get with regular earbuds, sound waves escape. Open-earbuds rely on directing sound towards your eardrum, but there’s a lot of sound leakage. This means you can lose some frequencies, and with the addition of ambient sound, it can be tricky to listen to your music in detail.

Low frequencies that contribute to bass performance are often lost as they need trapped air pressure to effectively drive the sound. This means you’ll lose the low-end impact, according to Shokz .

Recently, I’ve been using the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds. Bose is known for awesome bass performance in its products from speakers to headphones — but what about open-earbuds? Well, I can tell you they do a great job. Despite the obvious hurdles, these buds deliver a bass performance I’d be pleased with from regular earbuds.

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However, for their $299 price, I was disappointed by the lack of detail I got from the Bose buds. I had high expectations because of the premium price tag and the sleek look, but ultimately, I felt let down. The sound was almost unnatural, and the bass priority was making my music sound muffled in the mid and high frequencies.

So while I enjoy listening with the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds, they’re far from perfect. And if I’m paying $300, I need them to be perfect.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds : was $299 now $216 at Amazon The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds feature an open ear design that lets you hear the world around you while still enjoying great sound quality, complete with spatial audio support. The design is flexible and comfortable and you get up to 27 hours of battery life with the included charging case.

My perfect open earbuds

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But fear not. My quest to find the best open-earbuds continued. And after months of testing, I think I found them. The buds to beat all other buds. The Beyerdynamic Amiron ZERO.

Reaching for a lower-priced competitor after being let down by a premium flagship product felt like a bit of a Hail Mary. But after spending months wishing I could get some real balanced detail from a pair of open-earbuds, the Beyerdynamics have delivered.

They are everything I’ve been asking for from open-earbuds.

Firstly, these buds have the same clip design as the Bose, but are far more comfortable as they’re highly flexible and don’t move much during workouts. The Beyerdynamics also have a higher durability rating, with dust and splash protection, whereas the Bose are only protected from water splashes. The studio tuning of the Beyerdynamics lends itself well to crisp highs and a natural sound, whereas the Bose buds sound almost artificial and manufactured.

The Bose buds are tuned to please a large consumer base, but the detailed studio tuning of the Beyerdynamics allows you to immerse yourself in the music wherever you are.

Beyerdynamic Amiron ZERO: was $179 now $159 at Amazon The Beyerdynamic Amiron ZERO open-earbuds are the ones to beat. They have excellent sound quality with impressive detail, and the simple app with customizable EQ settings gave me complete control. They’re comfortable to wear for long periods, and have an IP54 durability rating. The battery life is 20 hours (less than many other models on the market), but this isn’t a deal breaker.

Keeping it real

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Although the sound tuning of the Beyerdynamics makes them my winner, there are some trade-offs. The Bose buds have a longer total battery life of 27 hours in comparison to the 20 hours of the Beyerdynamics, and if you care about special features like head-tracking spatial audio, the Bose will be your bag.

Also, when you look at the cases side by side, there’s not much difference, so either pair will do the job well for portability.

The takeaway here is that spending more doesn’t always get you the best sound. Sure, the Bose buds are some of the best you can buy, but for a natural, balanced sound that translates well across a wider variety of genres, I can’t recommend the Beyerdynamic Amiron ZEROs enough.

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