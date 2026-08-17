You might think a movie about fired millionaires is unwatchable, but I was surprisingly moved by this underrated drama on Prime Video

Ben Affleck has been creating quite the buzz lately between his $1 million win on "Celebrity Jeopardy" and his ongoing bromance with "The Odyssey" star Matt Damon. My own Affleck fandom kicked off way back when I first saw him in "Good Will Hunting." Honestly, gotta love a guy with a Boston accent, right?

Since then, I’ve always kept an eye out for his projects. One film I feel stands as one of his most underrated roles is 2010's "The Company Men." The story focuses on a group of corporate executives reeling from massive layoffs at GTX, a ship-building and transportation conglomerate.

It takes you through the familiar highs and the abundance of lows that come with job hunting, showing how differently everyone responds to that painful experience. Affleck plays Bobby Walker, a man struggling against his own ego to accept that his life may never quite look the same again. If you want to check out this hidden gem for yourself, it's currently streaming on Prime Video.

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What is 'The Company Men' about?

"Company Men" opens against the backdrop of the 2008 financial crisis, quickly establishing the wealthy, comfortable lives of GTX executives like Bobby Walker (Affleck) and Gene McClary (Tommy Lee Jones). That comfort is short-lived. Bobby arrives at work only to find his dream life collapsing because he's being let go. He packs his office into a box and walks out, leaving behind a building that suddenly feels colder and emptier than ever.

Before long, fellow executives Gene and Phil Woodward (Chris Cooper) face the same fate. The film follows each man through the painful stages of joblessness, exposing hidden personal struggles — from Gene's workplace affair with Sally Wilcox (Maria Bello) to Phil dealing with alcoholism at home — and the desperation to maintain their lavish lifestyles without an income.

While all three stories unfold, the focus remains on Bobby's humbling search for work. Moving from overconfidence to harsh reality, he applies for positions lower and lower down the corporate ladder. Eventually, his pride takes a back seat, leading him to accept a rough construction job from his tough-love brother-in-law, Jack Dolan (Kevin Costner).

Why I recommend you stream 'The Company Men'

On paper, it might be hard to feel immediate sympathy for wealthy corporate executives who drive Ferraris and live in mansions. However, "Company Men" goes far beyond executive boardroom drama—it’s fundamentally about the raw humanity underneath the suit jackets, and that is where the film truly shines.

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Affleck delivers a stellar performance as a man desperately trying to maintain his identity as his family's provider. Navigating the overconfident highs and humbling lows, he renders Bobby extremely relatable throughout his journey. Eventually, Bobby moves his wife, Maggie (Rosemarie DeWitt), and their children out of their lavish home and into his parents' house, slowly learning to let go of the fancy sports cars and country club memberships.

(Image credit: TWC)

Cooper and Jones also deliver powerhouse performances. Cooper plays the most vulnerable of the trio, expertly portraying a man whose entire identity was wrapped up in his career, leaving him completely unmoored by its loss.

If you're worried the film is nothing but a gloomy downward spiral, rest assured: it lands on a remarkably strong, hopeful note. Alongside the central cast, I loved Eamonn Walker as Bobby’s steadfast job-hunting comrade, Danny, as well as Kevin Costner, who shines as the tough-love brother-in-law who can barely stand Bobby, yet steps up to help him anyway.

With economic uncertainty constantly making headlines, "The Company Men" remains a deeply relevant, empathetic, and ultimately inspiring look at the reality of job loss.

Stream "The Company Men" on Prime Video

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